The Best Online Sales to Shop Right Now — From Dermstore and Saks OFF 5TH to Sur La Table and More
In the world of shopping, there's always a worthwhile deal happening somewhere. And let's be real, there's never a better way to shop than one that lets you save a chunk of your paycheck. That said, finding out exactly where the best online sales are happening and which ones actually merit your time and money is another story. Luckily, we at ET Style have done the searching so you don't have to. In other words, the only thing you need to worry about is adding everything into your cart.
Whether you're looking to make a few fashion hauls from brands like Vince, Sephora and Nordstrom Rack to update your wardrobe for the new season (which everyone can look forward to once the temperatures are back on the rise) or you want to get in on must-have deals on new bedding (did we mention that Sleep Awareness Week is coming up?), there's bound to be a sale that has exactly what you need.
Ahead, scroll down to see the best online sales to start shopping ASAP. Then, check out our favorite deals from the week that are too good to pass up.
BaubleBar
For its semi-annual event, BaubleBar is offering 20% off everything on its site when you use the promo code SEMI20.
Dermstore
Dermstore's Beauty Refresh Event means 20% off select brands like Colorescience, Dermalogica, Murad, Sunday Riley and NuFACE (yes, you read that right) with the promo code GLOWUP. Sale ends March 10.
Diane von Furstenberg
In celebration of International Women's Day, Diane von Furstenberg is offering 20% any full-price styles.
EyeBuyDirect
For International Women's Day, EyeBuyDirect has a Buy One, Get One deal with the promo code WESEEU.
The Honest Company
From now until March 15, you can get 20% off nearly everything at The Honest Company's site with the promo code SPRING20. And if you're shopping with a baby in mind, you can get 40% off your first Diapers + Wipes Bundle with the code SPRING40.
Minted
Minted is marking down everything on its site -- with the exclusion of fine art prints -- 15% off. And for anyone who needs Save the Dates, you can get 25% off with the code SPRING21.
Nike
Save up to 40% off of new markdowns from Nike.
Our Place
Get $50 off Our Place's signature Always Pan with the promo code FFFALWAYSPAN.
Rag & Bone
Rag & Bone is marking down select sale items down for up to 60% off.
Rothy's
Looking for a new pair of comfortable shoes? Rothy's is having its first-ever Archive Event sale, which means you can get the brand's shoes for a fraction of the price.
Saks OFF 5TH
Get an extra 25% during Saks OFF 5TH's Denim Event, which ends March 7.
Sur La Table
Give your kitchen an added boost with Sur La Table's Cook's Choice Sale -- which has cookware, knives and more for up to 50% off.
Shop Our Favorite Deals You Might've Missed This Week
RELATED CONTENT:
Allbirds Celebrates 5th Anniversary With the Coziest New Shoe
What to Wear to a Spring Wedding
Shop Cute Spring Dresses for 2021
Best Skincare Products to Swap in for Your Spring Beauty Routine
265 Best Deals at Amazon's Big Winter Sale: Apple, UGG, Kate Spade, Tory Burch, & more
Maternity & Baby Guide: Essentials and Gifts for New Moms
The Best Baby Gifts for New Moms