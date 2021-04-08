The Best Online Sales to Shop Right Now — From Kendra Scott and Chewy to Lululemon and More
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
In the world of shopping, there's always a worthwhile deal happening somewhere. And let's be real, there's never a better way to shop than one that lets you save a chunk of your paycheck. That said, finding out exactly where the best online sales are happening and which ones actually merit your time and money is another story. Luckily, we at ET Style have done the searching so you don't have to. In other words, the only thing you need to worry about is adding everything into your cart.
Whether you're looking to make a few fashion and beauty hauls from brands Calvin Klein, Ulta and Michael Kors to update your wardrobe and skincare game or you want to get in on must-have deals from Chewy, there's bound to be a sale that has exactly what you need.
Ahead, find the best online sales to start shopping ASAP. Then, check out our favorite deals from the week that are too good to pass up.
Adidas
Right now, you can get 20% off everything at Adidas. However, if you spend $125 or more, you'll get 25% off. And for orders $200 and up, 30% off. All you have to do is use the code SPRING at the checkout.
Alice + Olivia
Get 60% off of Alice + Olivia's sale section.
Calvin Klein
With the promo code CLASSIC, get an extra 20% off apparel at Calvin Klein. Plus, the brand is offering an added 30% off the rest of its sale section.
Casper
You can take 15% off Casper mattresses (which means up to $943 off select styles) and 10% off everything else.
Chewy
At Chewy's Refresh Your Nest sale, you can save on items like cat condos, dog beds and more.
The Container Store
Get up to 20% off during The Container Store's Kitchen & Pantry sale.
Kendra Scott
Stock up on jewelry in Kendra Scott's sale section, which starts at $10.
Le Creuset
Le Creuset is having its Factory to Table Sale, which means you can save up to 50% on must-have items.
Macy's
Macy's is hosting its Lowest Prices of the Spring Season Sale as well as The Great Shoe Sale, which includes styles for 30% off. Plus, when you buy two or more pairs, you can get 40% off.
Michael Kors
Up your spring wardrobe with up to 50% off sale styles at Michael Kors.
Molekule
Get up to $520 Molekule products with the code BYEPOLLEN.
Puma
Puma's Spring Sale means 20% off its sale and outlet sections when you use the code REFRESH20 now through April 12.
Reebok
Use the promo code COVERUP to get a free pack of three face masks when you make a purchase of $100 or more at Reebok.
REI
Shop 50% off items in the REI Co-Op Outlet.
Target
Gear up for a new bundle of joy at Target, where baby items are currently on sale.
Ulta
At Ulta, you can get your favorite Kylie Cosmetics products, which are on sale right now.
Shop Our Favorite Deals You Might've Missed This Week
