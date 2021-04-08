Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

In the world of shopping, there's always a worthwhile deal happening somewhere. And let's be real, there's never a better way to shop than one that lets you save a chunk of your paycheck. That said, finding out exactly where the best online sales are happening and which ones actually merit your time and money is another story. Luckily, we at ET Style have done the searching so you don't have to. In other words, the only thing you need to worry about is adding everything into your cart.

Whether you're looking to make a few fashion and beauty hauls from brands Calvin Klein, Ulta and Michael Kors to update your wardrobe and skincare game or you want to get in on must-have deals from Chewy, there's bound to be a sale that has exactly what you need.

Ahead, find the best online sales to start shopping ASAP. Then, check out our favorite deals from the week that are too good to pass up.

Right now, you can get 20% off everything at Adidas. However, if you spend $125 or more, you'll get 25% off. And for orders $200 and up, 30% off. All you have to do is use the code SPRING at the checkout.

Get 60% off of Alice + Olivia's sale section.

With the promo code CLASSIC, get an extra 20% off apparel at Calvin Klein. Plus, the brand is offering an added 30% off the rest of its sale section.

You can take 15% off Casper mattresses (which means up to $943 off select styles) and 10% off everything else.

At Chewy's Refresh Your Nest sale, you can save on items like cat condos, dog beds and more.

Get up to 20% off during The Container Store's Kitchen & Pantry sale.

Stock up on jewelry in Kendra Scott's sale section, which starts at $10.

Le Creuset is having its Factory to Table Sale, which means you can save up to 50% on must-have items.

Macy's is hosting its Lowest Prices of the Spring Season Sale as well as The Great Shoe Sale, which includes styles for 30% off. Plus, when you buy two or more pairs, you can get 40% off.

Up your spring wardrobe with up to 50% off sale styles at Michael Kors.

Get up to $520 Molekule products with the code BYEPOLLEN.

Puma's Spring Sale means 20% off its sale and outlet sections when you use the code REFRESH20 now through April 12.

Use the promo code COVERUP to get a free pack of three face masks when you make a purchase of $100 or more at Reebok.

Shop 50% off items in the REI Co-Op Outlet.

Gear up for a new bundle of joy at Target, where baby items are currently on sale.

At Ulta, you can get your favorite Kylie Cosmetics products, which are on sale right now.

Shop Our Favorite Deals You Might've Missed This Week

Kendra Scott Holland Hoop Earrings In Vintage Gold Kendra Scott Kendra Scott Holland Hoop Earrings In Vintage Gold Never underestimate the power of stylish gold hoop earrings. $60 AT KENDRA SCOTT (REGULARLY $78) Buy Now

Greylin Charley Cozy Shirt Jacket Anthropologie Greylin Charley Cozy Shirt Jacket Anthropologie's offering an extra 25% off its sale items — which means the deal on this easy layering piece is even better. $56 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE (REGULARLY $138) Buy Now

Steve Madden Soulful Quilted Pool Slides Macy's Steve Madden Soulful Quilted Pool Slides What better way to add a pop of color to your spring and summer ensembles than with a pair of vibrant orange slides? And right now, they're available for 30% off. $34 AT MACY'S (REGULARLY $49) Buy Now

Calvin Klein Monogram Logo Mockneck Crop Top Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Monogram Logo Mockneck Crop Top We envision this classic monogram top paired with wide-leg jeans and simple white sneakers. And when you use the promo code "CLASSIC," you can get an added 20% off. $36 AT CALVIN KLEIN (REGULARLY $60) Buy Now

Cuisinart Precision Master 5.5 Quart Stand Mixer Walmart Cuisinart Precision Master 5.5 Quart Stand Mixer Whether you're planning to make some at-home cooking videos with your family or you just want to up your kitchen look, you'll love having this bright standing mixer in your arsenal. $200 AT WALMART (REGULARLY $365) Buy Now

Lululemon Scuba Oversized Sherpa 1/2 Zip Lululemon Lululemon Scuba Oversized Sherpa 1/2 Zip If you're looking for an easy layering piece to wear during the transitional season, Lululemon's cozy jacket is available for almost half off. Note, this piece is final sale. $79 AT LULULEMON (REGULARLY $168) Buy Now

Brooklinen Classic Core Sheet Set Brooklinen Brooklinen Classic Core Sheet Set Want to give your bedroom a spring update? Add these lilac-hued sheets to the bedspread. $134 AT BROOKLINEN (REGULARLY $149) Buy Now

Le Creuset Classic Whistling Kettle Le Creuset Le Creuset Classic Whistling Kettle For anyone who wants to boil hot water the traditional way (and wants an Instagram-friendly addition to their stovetop), this kettle is for you. $50 AT LE CREUSET (REGULARLY $100) Buy Now

Ella Jayne 12lb Reversible Anti-Anxiety Weighted Blanket Macy's Ella Jayne 12lb Reversible Anti-Anxiety Weighted Blanket Once you have a weighted blanket for lounging at home, you'll wonder why you didn't have one before. $38 AT MACY'S (REGULARLY $190) Buy Now

Wild Pair Kendie Sporty Wedge Sandals Macy's Wild Pair Kendie Sporty Wedge Sandals Another pair of summer-ready shoes (that are also 30% off) are these bright and colorful strappy sandals. Wear these with your favorite denim shorts when the weather gets warmer. $35 AT MACY'S (REGULARLY $50) Buy Now

