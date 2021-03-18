The Best Online Sales to Shop Right Now — From Nike and Fenty Beauty to The Container Store and More
In the world of shopping, there's always a worthwhile deal happening somewhere. And let's be real, there's never a better way to shop than one that lets you save a chunk of your paycheck. That said, finding out exactly where the best online sales are happening and which ones actually merit your time and money is another story. Luckily, we at ET Style have done the searching so you don't have to. In other words, the only thing you need to worry about is adding everything into your cart.
Whether you're looking to make a few fashion and beauty hauls from brands like Nike, Fenty Beauty and Bandier to update your wardrobe and skincare game or you want to get in on must-have deals from The Container Store, there's bound to be a sale that has exactly what you need.
Ahead, find the best online sales to start shopping ASAP. Then, check out our favorite deals from the week that are too good to pass up.
Adidas
Right now, you can get up to 50% off of everything in Adidas' Spring Sale. If you aren't sure what to get, we pulled our favorites together just for you.
ASOS
Take 25% off of ASOS Top Picks with the promo code FRESHFINDS.
Bandier
Bandier is hosting its Friends & Family event, which means you get 30% off everything on its site. Sale ends March 21.
Casper
Get two free pillows -- which are valued at $130 -- with a Casper mattress purchase when you enter the promo code PILLOW at the checkout.
The Container Store
At The Container Store, you can get 20% off kitchen staples during its Kitchen and Pantry sale.
Dermstore
The Dermstore sale is still going strong -- and now, the retailer is offering up to 30% off sale items until March 31. Plus, save an additional 10% with the code EXTRA10.
Fenty Beauty
Love Fenty Beauty? You're in luck: Everything on the beauty brand's website is available for 25% off from March 19 through March 22.
Follain
With the promo code OURTREAT, you'll get 20% off Follain serums, treatments and masks from now until March 22.
Happy Socks
From now until March 24, you can get 25% off Easter gifts and spring styles from Happy Socks when you use the code EASTER25.
Home Chef
Home Chef is offering $90 off orders for ET readers (that's you!) when you use the promo code ET90HC between now and March 31.
Kate Spade
When you shop from between now and March 21, you can get an extra 40% off Kate Spade's sale styles with the promo code SHOPSPRING.
Lulu and Georgia
Save 25% on everything from the Lulu and Georgia site with the code FAMILY25 during the brand's Friends and Family Sale.
Nike
Gear up on all things Nike from the brand's sale, which has over 2,000 styles available for up to 40% off.
Nordstrom Rack
Get an added 40% off regular price boots for women, men and kids at Nordstrom Rack.
Ruggable
Right now, save 15% off select washable rugs at Ruggable's Spring Sale with the promo code SPRING21.
Ulta
The Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale continues on with 50% off select beauty products each day. See our top picks from the event, which ends on April 3.
Shop Our Favorite Deals You Might've Missed This Week
RELATED CONTENT:
Adidas Spring Sale: Save Up to 50% Off
Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale -- Take 50% Off Kate Somerville and More
Shop Cute Spring Dresses for 2021
The Best Items to Buy for a Good Night's Sleep
The Best Scented Candles That Won't Break the Bank
What to Wear to a Spring Wedding