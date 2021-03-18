In the world of shopping, there's always a worthwhile deal happening somewhere. And let's be real, there's never a better way to shop than one that lets you save a chunk of your paycheck. That said, finding out exactly where the best online sales are happening and which ones actually merit your time and money is another story. Luckily, we at ET Style have done the searching so you don't have to. In other words, the only thing you need to worry about is adding everything into your cart.

Whether you're looking to make a few fashion and beauty hauls from brands like Nike, Fenty Beauty and Bandier to update your wardrobe and skincare game or you want to get in on must-have deals from The Container Store, there's bound to be a sale that has exactly what you need.

Ahead, find the best online sales to start shopping ASAP. Then, check out our favorite deals from the week that are too good to pass up.

Right now, you can get up to 50% off of everything in Adidas' Spring Sale. If you aren't sure what to get, we pulled our favorites together just for you.

Take 25% off of ASOS Top Picks with the promo code FRESHFINDS.

Bandier is hosting its Friends & Family event, which means you get 30% off everything on its site. Sale ends March 21.

Get two free pillows -- which are valued at $130 -- with a Casper mattress purchase when you enter the promo code PILLOW at the checkout.

At The Container Store, you can get 20% off kitchen staples during its Kitchen and Pantry sale.

The Dermstore sale is still going strong -- and now, the retailer is offering up to 30% off sale items until March 31. Plus, save an additional 10% with the code EXTRA10.

Love Fenty Beauty? You're in luck: Everything on the beauty brand's website is available for 25% off from March 19 through March 22.

With the promo code OURTREAT, you'll get 20% off Follain serums, treatments and masks from now until March 22.

From now until March 24, you can get 25% off Easter gifts and spring styles from Happy Socks when you use the code EASTER25.

Home Chef is offering $90 off orders for ET readers (that's you!) when you use the promo code ET90HC between now and March 31.

When you shop from between now and March 21, you can get an extra 40% off Kate Spade's sale styles with the promo code SHOPSPRING.

Save 25% on everything from the Lulu and Georgia site with the code FAMILY25 during the brand's Friends and Family Sale.

Gear up on all things Nike from the brand's sale, which has over 2,000 styles available for up to 40% off.

Get an added 40% off regular price boots for women, men and kids at Nordstrom Rack.

Right now, save 15% off select washable rugs at Ruggable's Spring Sale with the promo code SPRING21.

The Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale continues on with 50% off select beauty products each day. See our top picks from the event, which ends on April 3.

Shop Our Favorite Deals You Might've Missed This Week

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 Nike Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 As part of Nike's sale section -- which has items available for up to 40% off -- these shoes will be a great addition to your outdoor workouts. $99 AT NIKE (REGULARLY $120) Buy Now

Madewell The (Re)sourced Weekender Bag in Painted Leopard Madewell Madewell The (Re)sourced Weekender Bag in Painted Leopard This leopard-print bag is bound to be a staple in your closet, whether you're gearing up for a road trip or simply want a cute bag to carry your everyday necessities. And right now, you can get it for 30% off with the code HOWFUN. $90 AT MADEWELL (REGULARLY $128) Buy Now

Calvin Klein Carousel Racerback Bralette Nordstrom Rack Calvin Klein Carousel Racerback Bralette When you just can't with any other type of bra, opt for this never-fail, comfortable cotton style from Calvin Klein. $14 AT NORDSTROM RACK (REGULARLY $24) Buy Now

West Elm Cotton Knit Throws West Elm West Elm Cotton Knit Throws Cozy up in one of these beautiful throws any time you're lounging at home. $56 - $91 AT WEST ELM (REG. $80 - $130) Buy Now

Dexas MudBuster Portable Dog Paw Cleaner Amazon Dexas MudBuster Portable Dog Paw Cleaner Rainy days and muddy paws will be no match for this portable cleaner, which has gotten a 4.4-star rating based on over 26,400 reviews. $12 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $20) Buy Now

Eastland Justin Leather Chelsea Boot Nordstrom Rack Eastland Justin Leather Chelsea Boot The perfect boot to wear during the early days of spring. $36 AT NORDSTROM RACK (REGULARLY $120) Buy Now

Samsonite Freeform Hardside Spinner Luggage Collection Macy's Samsonite Freeform Hardside Spinner Luggage Collection Heading somewhere for Spring Break? Pack up your things and hit the road in style with these light blue suitcases from Samsonite, which are on sale for an additional 15% off when you use the code SPRING. $116 - $164 (REG. $340 - $480) Buy Now

