The Best Online Sales to Shop Right Now — From Nordstrom and Overstock to KKW Beauty and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
In the world of shopping, there's always a worthwhile deal happening somewhere. And let's be real, there's never a better way to shop than one that lets you save a chunk of your paycheck. That said, finding out exactly where the best online sales are happening and which ones actually merit your time and money is another story. Luckily, we at ET Style have done the searching so you don't have to. In other words, the only thing you need to worry about is adding everything into your cart.

Whether you're looking to make a few fashion and beauty hauls from brands Adidas, Sephora and Diane von Furstenberg to update your wardrobe and skincare game or you want to get in on must-have deals from Allswell, there's bound to be a sale that has exactly what you need.

Ahead, find the best online sales to start shopping ASAP. Then, check out our favorite deals from the week that are too good to pass up.

Adidas

When you buy one face mask at Adidas, you can get another for 50% off.

Allswell

Allswell is offering 15% off all mattresses with the promo code SPRING.

Best Buy

Take up to 50% off of items at Best Buy's Outlet page.

Diane von Furstenberg

For the Diane von Furstenberg Friends & Family sale, everything is available for 25% off, no promo code needed.

Home Depot

Get up to $150 off select patio furniture at Home Depot.

Kate Spade

Kate Spade is offering 30% off full-priced items when you use the code SILVERLINING.

Kate Spade Surprise

You can get up to 75% off at the Kate Spade Surprise site during its April Sale.

Kohl's

Kohl's is hosting its Semi-Annual Intimates Sale now through April 3, which means this is the time to stock up on your lingerie and undergarments.

L'Occitane

You can get 20% off full-priced favorites during L'Occitane's Friends & Family event now through April 7.

Levi's

Get 30% off the entire Levi's site for its Spring Fling sale.

Moda Operandi

Moda Operandi is offering 20% off select spring styles when you enter SPRING20 at the checkout.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom's Spring Sale is still going strong. Start shopping now to get up to 50% off from now until April 5.

Old Navy

Right now, Old Navy's entire site is available for up to 60% off.

Overstock

Overstock's Red Tag Sale means up to 70% off with free shipping.

Prive Revaux

For its Friends & Family event, Prive Revaux is offering 20% off everything on its website from April 1 through April 4.

Sephora

Sephora's Spring Savings Event is happening now through April 19, and if you're a VIB member you can get up to 20% off your purchase with the code OMGSPRING.

Ulta

Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale continues on with cult-favorite items available for up to 50% off -- including KKW Beauty's lip liner.

Shop Our Favorite Deals You Might've Missed This Week

Levi's Original Trucker Jacket
Levi's Original Trucker Jacket
Levi's
Levi's Original Trucker Jacket
A lightweight denim jacket is essential layering piece for spring.
$71 AT LEVI'S (REGULARLY $80)
Nike Court Vision Low Sneaker
Nike Court Vision Low Sneaker
Nordstrom
Nike Court Vision Low Sneaker
Classic white sneakers will always be a wardrobe staple in our books.
$49 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $65)
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker 6Qt, Disney Mickey Mouse
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker 6Qt, Disney Mickey Mouse
Walmart
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker 6Qt, Disney Mickey Mouse
We love this playful take on the ever-popular Instant Pot.
$59 AT WALMART (REGULARLY $79)
Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer Sunglasses
You're going to need a new set of shades to shield your eyes from the spring and summer sunshine.
$128 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $160)
Linum Home Textiles Lucky Pestemal Turkish Beach Towel
Linum Home Textiles Lucky Pestemal Turkish Beach Towel
Bloomingdales
Linum Home Textiles Lucky Pestemal Turkish Beach Towel
The perfect blanket to have for any al fresco picnics or backyard patio settings.
$34 AT BLOOMINGDALE'S (REGULARLY $44)
Molekule Air Mini+
Molekule Air Mini+
Molekule
Molekule Air Mini+
Let's be honest: Have you ever seen a more beautiful air purifier? And right now, you can get up to $520 off at Molekule with the promo code BYEPOLLEN.
$439 AT MOLEKULE (REGULARLY $499)
Apple Gift Card
Apple Gift Card
Target
Apple Gift Card
Looking for an easy gift to give someone for Mother's Day or graduation? When you purchase a $100 Apple Gift Card, Target will also give you a $10 Gift Card.
$100 AT TARGET
Let Me Be Jemma Tunic Dress
Let Me Be Jemma Tunic Dress
Anthropologie
Let Me Be Jemma Tunic Dress
A long-sleeve tunic dress will be an easy piece to wear during the early days of the season. Plus, Anthropologie is giving you an added 25% off its sale items, making this deal even sweeter.
$75 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE (REGULARLY $178)
JBL Clip 3
JBL Clip 3
Amazon
JBL Clip 3
If you're planning on heading to the pool or beach in the coming weeks, bring this waterproof Bluetooth speaker to keep your tunes with you.
$50 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)

