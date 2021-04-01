The Best Online Sales to Shop Right Now — From Nordstrom and Overstock to KKW Beauty and More
In the world of shopping, there's always a worthwhile deal happening somewhere. And let's be real, there's never a better way to shop than one that lets you save a chunk of your paycheck. That said, finding out exactly where the best online sales are happening and which ones actually merit your time and money is another story. Luckily, we at ET Style have done the searching so you don't have to. In other words, the only thing you need to worry about is adding everything into your cart.
Whether you're looking to make a few fashion and beauty hauls from brands Adidas, Sephora and Diane von Furstenberg to update your wardrobe and skincare game or you want to get in on must-have deals from Allswell, there's bound to be a sale that has exactly what you need.
Ahead, find the best online sales to start shopping ASAP. Then, check out our favorite deals from the week that are too good to pass up.
Adidas
When you buy one face mask at Adidas, you can get another for 50% off.
Allswell
Allswell is offering 15% off all mattresses with the promo code SPRING.
Best Buy
Take up to 50% off of items at Best Buy's Outlet page.
Diane von Furstenberg
For the Diane von Furstenberg Friends & Family sale, everything is available for 25% off, no promo code needed.
Home Depot
Get up to $150 off select patio furniture at Home Depot.
Kate Spade
Kate Spade is offering 30% off full-priced items when you use the code SILVERLINING.
Kate Spade Surprise
You can get up to 75% off at the Kate Spade Surprise site during its April Sale.
Kohl's
Kohl's is hosting its Semi-Annual Intimates Sale now through April 3, which means this is the time to stock up on your lingerie and undergarments.
L'Occitane
You can get 20% off full-priced favorites during L'Occitane's Friends & Family event now through April 7.
Levi's
Get 30% off the entire Levi's site for its Spring Fling sale.
Moda Operandi
Moda Operandi is offering 20% off select spring styles when you enter SPRING20 at the checkout.
Nordstrom
Nordstrom's Spring Sale is still going strong. Start shopping now to get up to 50% off from now until April 5.
Old Navy
Right now, Old Navy's entire site is available for up to 60% off.
Overstock
Overstock's Red Tag Sale means up to 70% off with free shipping.
Prive Revaux
For its Friends & Family event, Prive Revaux is offering 20% off everything on its website from April 1 through April 4.
Sephora
Sephora's Spring Savings Event is happening now through April 19, and if you're a VIB member you can get up to 20% off your purchase with the code OMGSPRING.
Ulta
Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale continues on with cult-favorite items available for up to 50% off -- including KKW Beauty's lip liner.
Shop Our Favorite Deals You Might've Missed This Week
