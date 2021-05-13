In the world of shopping, there's always a worthwhile deal happening somewhere. And let's be real, there's never a better way to shop than one that lets you save a chunk of your paycheck. That said, finding out exactly where the best online sales are happening and which ones actually merit your time and money is another story. Luckily, we at ET Style have done the searching so you don't have to. In other words, the only thing you need to worry about is adding everything into your cart.

Whether you're looking to make a few fashion and beauty hauls from brands like BaubleBar, MAC Cosmetics and Michael Kors to update your wardrobe and skincare game or you want to get in on must-have deals from Overstock, there's bound to be a sale that has exactly what you need.

Ahead, find the best online sales to shop today and be sure check out our favorite deals that are too good to pass up along the way.

Just in time for summer, you can get 25% off all swimsuits and shorts from Aerie.

Right now, you can get AeroGarden gardens for up to 40% off and 20% or more on everything else on the brand's site with the promo code SUMMER20.

Anthropologie is marking down its sale items an extra 25% off.

Get 20% off two or more Pisa bracelets from BaubleBar with the promo code PISA20.

You can get two New York strip steaks, six burgers and 5 lbs of drumsticks from ButcherBox for free in your first order.

Save 15% on mattresses and 10% on everything else from Casper with the code MEMDAY.

The Container Store is offering you 25% off closet essentials.

From now until May 15, you can save $50 on athletic footwear. Plus, DSW is marking down Michael Kors products 25% off.

Save $10 when you buy two candles with the promo code GRADS at Homesick.

J.Crew is giving you an extra 15% off your purchase when you use the code EXTRA.

During the Lands' End Friends and Family sale, you can get 40% off with the code FAMILY.

At MAC Cosmetics, everything on the beauty brand's site is available for 20% off.

During Macy's 10 Days of Glam, which starts on May 14, you can get 50% off daily beauty offers.

Get 25% off your entire purchase from Michael Kors.

Grab your favorite items from The Occasion Shop at Nordstrom Rack -- which has up to 65% off any "Guest Of" dresses.

Spending more time outdoors? Overstock's Patio Super Sale is happening now.

Olay has everything available on its site for 25% off, which means you can get 63% off its clearance section.

Stock up on summer fashion staples with up to 50% off sitewide at Old Navy.

Take an extra 40% off Reebok's sale section with the promo code REFRESH.

You can get up to 75% off of RugsUSA's washable rugs.

During Ulta's Gorgeous Hair Event, you can get 50% off haircare essentials.

Shop from Verishop's Warehouse Sale, which has items available for up to 70% off.

Shop our favorite deals from the week:

Homesick New Home Candle Homesick Homesick New Home Candle Have a fresh grad in your life? Give them this candle, which will commemorate their journey towards a new adventure. And if you have two graduates in mind, you can buy two and get $10 off. $34 AT HOMESICK Buy Now

Dreubea Soft Faux Leather Tote Amazon Dreubea Soft Faux Leather Tote Amazon shoppers can't stop raving about this classic tote bag, which has 4.2-star rating from over 30,000 reviews. And now, you can get it for less than $15. $13 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $31) Buy Now

GHUSTAR LED Outdoor String Lights 48FT Amazon GHUSTAR LED Outdoor String Lights 48FT Hands down, these will be some of the best additions to your backyard patio that you'll get for the season. $24 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $30) Buy Now

Olay Regenerist Whip Face Moisturizer Olay Olay Regenerist Whip Face Moisturizer Just in case you want an easy way to wear SPF on a daily basis that also leaves you with a smooth and soft finish, Jennifer Hudson swears by this product. $29 AT OLAY (REGULARLY $38) Buy Now

Apple Leather Case Amazon Apple Leather Case Give your cell phone a sleek new look with this leather case. $15 (REGULARLY $49) Buy Now

Amazon Essentials Studio Sculpt Mid-Rise Capri Yoga Legging Amazon Amazon Essentials Studio Sculpt Mid-Rise Capri Yoga Legging Let's be honest: You can never have too many pairs of leggings -- and these are available for less than $20. $19 (REGULARLY $21) Buy Now

West Elm Organic Heathered Towels West Elm West Elm Organic Heathered Towels If you've been on the hunt for some new, plush wash cloths to add to your linens closet, these are it. $5 (REGULARLY $10) Buy Now

YnM Weighted Blanket Amazon YnM Weighted Blanket Once you have this top-rated weighted blanket from Amazon in your home, you'll wonder where it was the entire time. $50 (REGULARLY $80) Buy Now

West Elm Tie-Dye Throw West Elm West Elm Tie-Dye Throw Tie-dye is no doubt making it back around for Summer 2021. Be sure to grab the print in the form of these towels for your outdoor space while you can. $42 AT WEST ELM (REGULARLY $60) Buy Now

ButcherBox Subscription Butcher Box ButcherBox Subscription Gear up for your Memorial Day barbecue with the help of ButcherBox, which will give you all the meats you need and deliver them straight to your door. $129 AND UP AT BUTCHERBOX Buy Now

MICHAEL Michael Kors Saffiano Leather 3-in-1 Crossbody Michael Kors MICHAEL Michael Kors Saffiano Leather 3-in-1 Crossbody Your spring wardrobe isn't complete without this pretty pink crossbody bag from Michael Kors. $78 AT MICHAEL KORS (REGULARLY $328) Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Last-Minute Mother's Day Gifts: Kindle Paperwhite, Flowers and More

Amazon Mother's Day Sale: Deals for Fashion Lovers

Kendra Scott Has Gorgeous Mother's Day Jewelry Gifts -- Shop Our Picks

Celeb-Approved Mother's Day Gift Ideas From Amazon

23 Best Beauty Tools for Skin & Hair in 2021 -- Dyson, NuFace, & More

Movies to Watch With Your Mom to Celebrate Mother's Day 2021

Amazon Mother's Day: Best Kate Spade Deals on Purses, Wallets & More

Celebrating All Moms This Mother's Day

Mother's Day Gifts from Etsy: Jewelry, Home Decor and More

Shop Cookware and Kitchen Deals at the Amazon Mother's Day Sale

Prime Day 2021: Everything You Need to Shop the Epic Amazon Event