The Best Online Sales to Shop This Weekend: Anthropologie, KKW Beauty, Instant Pot, And More
The fireworks are over but there are still plenty of summer days ahead! Some 4th of July sales are still going on, so you can still take advantage of deep discounts.
Whether you're looking for a few new pieces to outfit you for your next pool party or BBQ, or you're wanting to save big on outdoor furniture for your outdoor home oasis, there's bound to be a sale that has exactly what you need. And if you're looking for a new mattress, be sure to check out the best July mattress sales going on right now.
To help you choose the truly standout offers, we've narrowed down the top deals for you to shop. Ahead, find this weekend's best online sales.
FASHION
Abercrombie
Up to 40% off select styles + free shipping on orders over $75.
Adidas
Get 30% off when you buy any 3 items from Adidas' Back To School Sale collection with code READY.
Aerie
Buy 1, get 1 free on all swimsuits through 7/9. Mix and match their tops and bottoms, or opt for a trendy one piece swimsuit.
American Eagle
Take 25% off select shorts, tees & tanks. And, take up to $50 off your purchase with code MORESUN.
Anthropologie
Enjoy 30% off select shorts and pants. And for a limited time, take an extra 25% off all sale items. Discount in cart.
BaubleBar
Take 20% off when you buy 2 or more bracelets with code STACKING20.
Bloomingdale's
Take an extra 40% off clearance items and get up to 30-50% off select items from women's clothing, beauty and kitchen electrics, gadgets & select appliances at the July sales event.
DSW
Up to 50% off athletic shoes through July 11.
Eddie Bauer
Take an extra 40% off clearance items with code JULY40.
Gap
Take an extra 40% off already marked-down and clearance items with code GREAT for up to 75% off.
Good American
Up to 60% off best selling styles.
J.Crew
Extra 50% off dresses, women's knits, and women's shirts with code SHOPSALE.
JW PEI
This celebrity-loved bag brand is offering 20% off sitewide with code FJ20 and 25% off when you spend $125 or more with code FJ25.
Kate Spade Surprise Site
Up to 75% off everything, plus bundle and save with code MAKEITTWO.
Mansur Gavriel
Save up to 50% off summer sale items.
MINDD
Receive 25% Off an Animal Lace Print Bra + a free pair of undies with code ETSTYLE. This intimate apparel brand was invented as a new support system for D+ women looking for beautiful and comfortable wire-free bralettes. Plus, orders $75+ qualify for free shipping.
Net-a-Porter
Take an extra 10% off sale items with code TAKE10.
Perry Ellis
Extra 25% off best-selling footwear. Styles start at $30.
Reebok
Save 40% off sitewide and 50% off sale items with code SIZZLINSUMMER.
Sorel
Take up to 40% off summer sale items.
SSENSE
Shop the up to 70% off sale. New items just added!
Under Armour
Their Semi-Annual Sale is happening now through July 20. Save up to 50% off 1000s of styles. No code needed.
BEAUTY
KKW Beauty
Now 50% off at Ulta, plus a free gift with purchase!
Olay
25% off sitewide, plus free shipping, including their bestselling Regenerist Retinol24 Night Face Moisturizer. Don't miss up to 63% off their Clearance section too.
Pat McGrath Labs
For July discounts at Pat McGrath, take 25% off sitewide.
SkinStore
During their Summer Sale, save up to 50% off some of your favorite brands including NuFACE, Caudalie, Colorscience and more.
HOME & KITCHEN
Anthropologie
20% off select bedding, pillows, and rugs.
Boutique Rugs
Get 60% off, plus free shipping on all orders with code 4TH60.
Brooklyn Bedding
25% off sitewide with code INDEPENDENCE25.
Burrow
Save up to $600 with code USA21 through July 11.
FUNBOY
Up to 25% off select pool floats, limited edition collections, kiddie pools, and more.
Society6
Take 30% off tech, office, apparel, and other back to school essentials.
TJ Maxx
Shop their Summer Clearance Event for deep discounts on furniture, decor, kitchen and more. Products start at $3!
Wayfair
Discover big savings on furniture for the outdoors, bedroom, office and living room and more in their daily Flash Deals.
MAJOR RETAILERS
Amazon
Save $15 when you spend $50 on select household essentials.
Best Buy
Their 4th of July Appliance Sale is extended through July 14. Savings on tons of home appliances, including washers and dryers, refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers and more.
Lowe’s
Save up to $750 off major appliances and up to 35% off select tools and accessories.
Macy's
During their Black Friday in July event, save up to 60% off Specials in fashion and beauty, shoes, jewelry, handbags, home, and more! Plus, take an extra 25% off select sale items with code JULY.
Overstock
The retailer is offering up to 70% off thousands of items with free shipping on everything.
Shop our favorite summer weekend deals, below.
