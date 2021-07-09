The fireworks are over but there are still plenty of summer days ahead! Some 4th of July sales are still going on, so you can still take advantage of deep discounts. Whether you're looking for a few new pieces to outfit you for your next pool party or BBQ, or you're wanting to save big on outdoor furniture for your outdoor home oasis, there's bound to be a sale that has exactly what you need. And if you're looking for a new mattress, be sure to check out the best July mattress sales going on right now. To help you choose the truly standout offers, we've narrowed down the top deals for you to shop. Ahead, find this weekend's best online sales.

FASHION

Up to 40% off select styles + free shipping on orders over $75.

Get 30% off when you buy any 3 items from Adidas' Back To School Sale collection with code READY.

Buy 1, get 1 free on all swimsuits through 7/9. Mix and match their tops and bottoms, or opt for a trendy one piece swimsuit.

Take 25% off select shorts, tees & tanks. And, take up to $50 off your purchase with code MORESUN.

Enjoy 30% off select shorts and pants. And for a limited time, take an extra 25% off all sale items. Discount in cart.

Take 20% off when you buy 2 or more bracelets with code STACKING20.

Take an extra 40% off clearance items and get up to 30-50% off select items from women's clothing, beauty and kitchen electrics, gadgets & select appliances at the July sales event.

Up to 50% off athletic shoes through July 11.

Take an extra 40% off clearance items with code JULY40.

Take an extra 40% off already marked-down and clearance items with code GREAT for up to 75% off.

Up to 60% off best selling styles.

Extra 50% off dresses, women's knits, and women's shirts with code SHOPSALE.

This celebrity-loved bag brand is offering 20% off sitewide with code FJ20 and 25% off when you spend $125 or more with code FJ25.

Up to 75% off everything, plus bundle and save with code MAKEITTWO.

Save up to 50% off summer sale items.

Receive 25% Off an Animal Lace Print Bra + a free pair of undies with code ETSTYLE. This intimate apparel brand was invented as a new support system for D+ women looking for beautiful and comfortable wire-free bralettes. Plus, orders $75+ qualify for free shipping.

Take an extra 10% off sale items with code TAKE10.

Extra 25% off best-selling footwear. Styles start at $30.

Save 40% off sitewide and 50% off sale items with code SIZZLINSUMMER.

Take up to 40% off summer sale items.

Shop the up to 70% off sale. New items just added!

Their Semi-Annual Sale is happening now through July 20. Save up to 50% off 1000s of styles. No code needed.

BEAUTY

Now 50% off at Ulta, plus a free gift with purchase!

25% off sitewide, plus free shipping, including their bestselling Regenerist Retinol24 Night Face Moisturizer. Don't miss up to 63% off their Clearance section too.

For July discounts at Pat McGrath, take 25% off sitewide.

During their Summer Sale, save up to 50% off some of your favorite brands including NuFACE, Caudalie, Colorscience and more.

HOME & KITCHEN

20% off select bedding, pillows, and rugs.

Get 60% off, plus free shipping on all orders with code 4TH60.

25% off sitewide with code INDEPENDENCE25.

Save up to $600 with code USA21 through July 11.

Up to 25% off select pool floats, limited edition collections, kiddie pools, and more.

Take 30% off tech, office, apparel, and other back to school essentials.

Shop their Summer Clearance Event for deep discounts on furniture, decor, kitchen and more. Products start at $3!

Discover big savings on furniture for the outdoors, bedroom, office and living room and more in their daily Flash Deals.

MAJOR RETAILERS

Save $15 when you spend $50 on select household essentials.

Their 4th of July Appliance Sale is extended through July 14. Savings on tons of home appliances, including washers and dryers, refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers and more.

Save up to $750 off major appliances and up to 35% off select tools and accessories.

During their Black Friday in July event, save up to 60% off Specials in fashion and beauty, shoes, jewelry, handbags, home, and more! Plus, take an extra 25% off select sale items with code JULY.

The retailer is offering up to 70% off thousands of items with free shipping on everything.

Shop our favorite summer weekend deals, below.

RELATED CONTENT:

10 Celebrity-Loved Swimsuits to Shop Right Now

Kendall Jenner's Tie-Dye Alo Yoga Set Screams Summer -- Shop Her Look

Macy's Black Friday in July Sale: Shop Can't-Miss Fashion & Beauty Deals

Best July Mattress Sales to Shop Online Right Now

The Best Camping Gear for Summer

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021: Dates and the Deals We're Predicting

The Best Patio Furniture Deals Under $200 -- Amazon, Walmart & More

The Best Deals on Amazon for Summer

Olivia Rodrigo Wears Vintage Betsey Johnson to 'Sour' Prom Event

TikTok Discovered the Best Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress Dupe

Lizzo Tried the Booty-Lifting Leggings That Went Viral on TikTok