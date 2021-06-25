In the world of shopping, there's always a worthwhile deal happening somewhere. And let's be real, there's never a better way to shop than one that lets you save a chunk of your paycheck. That said, finding out exactly where the best online sales are happening and which ones actually merit your time and money is another story. And if you're looking for the best sales to shop this week, we at ET Style have done the searching so you don't have to. In other words, the only thing you need to worry about is adding everything into your cart.

Whether you're looking to make a few fashion and beauty hauls from brands and retailers like Nordstrom Rack, J. Crew and Dermstore to update your wardrobe and skincare game or you want to get in on must-have deals from Macy's, there's bound to be a sale that has exactly what you need.

Lucky for you, there are plenty of sales going on -- which means you can find what you're looking for, and even a few things that you weren't. Ahead, find the best online sales to shop today and be sure to check out our favorite deals that are too good to pass up along the way.

Save up to 40% on more than 340 new styles on sale

Take 20% off everything with the code SUMMER20. Ends June 28.

Take an additional 40% off sale styles with code VAULT40. Shop from June 24-28.

4th of July sale is starting early! Save up to 30% off mattress bundles and 15% off mattresses, pillows, and sheets.

Take an extra 20% off summer essentials including wedges and sandals.

It's your last chance to save up to 30% off sale items at Dermstore. Plus, save an additional 10% with code EXTRA10. Ends July 5.

Take up to 50% off these celeb-favorite cleansing devices.

Shop the end-of-season Sale and take an extra 50% off the sale prices.

Macy's biggest furniture sale of the year is on with up to 60% off items for every room in your home.

Save up to 70% off designer sunglasses from Gucci, Dior, Prada and more.

The Black Friday in Summer Sale starts June 25. Take 30% off site-wide.

The Semi Annual Sale is on with over 2,000 styles now on sale. Plus, get free shipping on orders $50 or more. Ends June 30.

Shop hundreds of items on sale for up to 70% off.

Take 25% off site-wide with code FAMILY25.

Semi-Annual Sale is happening now. Take an extra 25% off sale, including the iconic ballet flats, with code EXTRA.

Take 30% off new markdowns (like the celeb-loved fluffy slides) from June 24-28.

It's always a good time to stock up on candles. Grab your favorites from the semi-annual clearance sale for up to 60% off.

Baublebar Mini Gia Necklace Baublebar Baublebar Mini Gia Necklace Baublebar is always right on top of the jewelry and accessory trends we're looking for each season, and this gold-plated herringbone chain necklace is no exception. $62 (REGULARLY $78) Buy Now

