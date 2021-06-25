Shopping

The Best Online Sales to Shop This Weekend: Nordstrom Rack, J. Crew, Alo Yoga and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Weekly sales June 25
Shopbop, Dermstore, J.Crew, Nordstrom

In the world of shopping, there's always a worthwhile deal happening somewhere. And let's be real, there's never a better way to shop than one that lets you save a chunk of your paycheck. That said, finding out exactly where the best online sales are happening and which ones actually merit your time and money is another story. And if you're looking for the best sales to shop this week, we at ET Style have done the searching so you don't have to. In other words, the only thing you need to worry about is adding everything into your cart. 

Whether you're looking to make a few fashion and beauty hauls from brands and retailers like Nordstrom Rack, J. Crew and Dermstore to update your wardrobe and skincare game or you want to get in on must-have deals from Macy's, there's bound to be a sale that has exactly what you need. 

Lucky for you, there are plenty of sales going on -- which means you can find what you're looking for, and even a few things that you weren't. Ahead, find the best online sales to shop today and be sure to check out our favorite deals that are too good to pass up along the way.

Alo Yoga

Save up to 40% on more than 340 new styles on sale.

BaubleBar

Take 20% off everything with the code SUMMER20. Ends June 28.

Carbon38

Take an additional 40% off sale styles with code VAULT40. Shop from June 24-28.

Casper

4th of July sale is starting early! Save up to 30% off mattress bundles and 15% off mattresses, pillows, and sheets. 

Coach Outlet

Take an extra 20% off summer essentials including wedges and sandals.  

Dermstore

It's your last chance to save up to 30% off sale items at Dermstore. Plus, save an additional 10% with code EXTRA10. Ends July 5.

FOREO

Take up to 50% off these celeb-favorite cleansing devices.

J.Crew

Shop the end-of-season Sale and take an extra 50% off the sale prices. 

Macy's

Macy's biggest furniture sale of the year is on with up to 60% off items for every room in your home. 

Norstrom Rack

Save up to 70% off designer sunglasses from Gucci, Dior, Prada and more. 

Parade Underwear

The Black Friday in Summer Sale starts June 25. Take 30% off site-wide.

Puma

The Semi Annual Sale is on with over 2,000 styles now on sale. Plus, get free shipping on orders $50 or more. Ends June 30.

Shopbop

Shop hundreds of items on sale for up to 70% off.

Sundry

Take 25% off site-wide with code FAMILY25.

Tory Burch

Semi-Annual Sale is happening now. Take an extra 25% off sale, including the iconic ballet flats, with code EXTRA.

UGG

Take 30% off new markdowns (like the celeb-loved fluffy slides) from June 24-28.

Yankee Candle

It's always a good time to stock up on candles. Grab your favorites from the semi-annual clearance sale for up to 60% off.

Shop our favorite deals, below.

Alo Yoga 7/8 Guard Leggings
Alo Yoga 7/8 Guard Leggings
Alo Yoga
Alo Yoga 7/8 Guard Leggings
Swap out your classic black leggings for a fresh white pair for the summer months. Plus, reviewers love the fit and fabric of these leggings.
$65 (REGULARLY $108)
Baublebar Mini Gia Necklace
Baublebar Mini Gia Necklace
Baublebar
Baublebar Mini Gia Necklace
Baublebar is always right on top of the jewelry and accessory trends we're looking for each season, and this gold-plated herringbone chain necklace is no exception. 
$62 (REGULARLY $78)
Becca Cosmetics Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter
Becca Cosmetics Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter
Dermstore
Becca Cosmetics Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter
With a creamy, pressed powder formula, this award-winning face highlighter gives your skin a healthy-looking glow.
$27 (REGULARLY $38)
J.Crew Cotton Pajama Short Set
J.Crew Cotton Pajama Short Set
J.Crew
J.Crew Cotton Pajama Short Set
Our editors are obsessed with these lightweight, classic pajamas from J. Crew. 
$37 (REGULARLY $80)
Kylie Skin SPF 30 Sunscreen Oil
Kylie Skin SPF 30 Sunscreen Oil
Nordstrom
Kylie Skin SPF 30 Sunscreen Oil
A hydrating formula that promotes moisture while protecting your skin from the sun. 
$16 (REGULARLY $32)
Chloe 54mm Cat Eye Sunglasses
Chloe 54mm Cat Eye Sunglasses
Nordstrom Rack
Chloe 54mm Cat Eye Sunglasses
We love these elegant cat-eye sunglasses from Chloe. 
$80 (REGULARLY $229)
Taft Outdoor Aluminum 7-Pc. Set
Taft Outdoor Aluminum 7-Pc. Set
Macy's
Taft Outdoor Aluminum 7-Pc. Set
As the July 4th holiday approaches, so do the deals on outdoor furniture. This 84" x 42" rectangular dining table and 6 dining chair set comes with Sunbrella® cushions.
$2,800 (REGULARLY $6,333)
Wayf Tie Back Puff Sleeve Mini Dress
Wayf Tie Back Puff Sleeve Mini Dress
Shopbop
Wayf Tie Back Puff Sleeve Mini Dress
The sweetest summer dress to wear to everything from a bridal or baby shower to date night. 
$71 (REGULARLY $118)

  RELATED CONTENT:

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021: Dates and the Deals We're Predicting

TikTok Discovered the Best Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress Dupe

The Best Deals on Kate Spade Bags at the Kate Spade Surprise Sale

Lizzo Tried the Booty-Lifting Leggings That Went Viral on TikTok

 