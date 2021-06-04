In the world of shopping, there's always a worthwhile deal happening somewhere. And let's be real, there's never a better way to shop than one that lets you save a chunk of your paycheck. That said, finding out exactly where the best online sales are happening and which ones actually merit your time and money is another story. And if you're looking for the best sales to shop this week, we at ET Style have done the searching so you don't have to. In other words, the only thing you need to worry about is adding everything into your cart.

Whether you're looking to make a few fashion and beauty hauls from brands like Abercrombie & Fitch, Coach Outlet and Supergoop to update your wardrobe and skincare game or you want to get in on must-have deals from Amazon, there's bound to be a sale that has exactly what you need.

Lucky for you, there are plenty of sales going on -- which means you can find what you're looking for, and even a few things that you weren't. Ahead, find the best online sales to shop today and be sure to check out our favorite deals that are too good to pass up along the way.

Select styles are up to 30% off for a limited time.

Adidas: get two 3-Packs of Face Covers for $30 with code MASKUP.

20% off all bedding, bath and spa with code DAD20 until June 20.

Check out some early Prime Day deals to get you ready for the retailer's biggest sale event of the year. The Robo Vacuum, Echo Dot and other devices are already on sale for Early Prime Day. Plus, Amazon Prime members can get an additional $10 credit with the purchase of a $40 Amazon Gift Card with the promo code GIFTFORPD21.

25% off their Force Line.

Deal of the Week: 64% off the Zip Top Tote for $99 (regularly $278).

Summer deals at 60% off with code JUNEDEALS. Valid through June 9.

Get 10% off $65 or more with code 10OFF.

Offering up to 50% off athleisure until June 6.

Sweats are 40% off through June 5.

Summer Flash Sale: up to 60% off select styles and free shipping. No minimum on any dresses, rompers, jumpsuits and sets. Ends June 8.

30% off men’s and women’s Summer Essentials and kids’ styles with code SHOPNOW.

Until June 6, JCPenney is offering 20% off with code JUNEBUG.

20% off sitewide (Naomi Watts loves their anti-aging lip treatment).

Now through June 6, Macy's is marking down nearly 40,000 items at the lowest prices of the season. Take 40-60% off clothes, bedding, home goods and more.

The Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale is happening right now! Save up to 50% on new markdowns through June 6.

Father’s Day Sale is on. Take an extra 25% off styles with code THANKSDAD through June 20.

Save an extra 40% sitewide on Reebok and an extra 50% off sale items when you use code SUPERSUMMER.

Check out their Deal of the Day page, which you can preview up to 6 days out. Today’s deal is this one-piece prAna swimsuit for $44. Normally $95.

Up to 50% off Outlet styles and get an additional 15% off at checkout with the code SPRYSMS15.

Enjoy 20% off all SPF with code SUMMER20. Ends June 8

Up to 50% off summer sandals, dresses and swim.

Free socks with a full-price slipper purchase. And save 10% on Select Exclusive Styles running now through June 6.

Patio tables from $50, outdoor dinnerware sets from $20, and headboards from $150.

Shop our favorite deals, below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Prime Day 2021: What to Expect for the Epic Shopping Event

Father's Day Gift Guide 2021: What to Get Dad This Year

Father's Day Gift Ideas -- Yeti, Fossil, Crosley, Wild One & More

BaubleBar Sale: Shop Julia Roberts' Rings and Lizzo's Necklace

Lizzo Tried the Booty-Lifting Leggings That Went Viral on TikTok

Get BOGO Free Quay Sunglasses at Their High Key Summer Sale

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021: Dates and the Deals We're Predicting