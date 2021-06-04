Shopping

The Best Online Sales to Shop This Weekend: Supergoop, REI, Tory Burch and More

By ETonline Staff
In the world of shopping, there's always a worthwhile deal happening somewhere. And let's be real, there's never a better way to shop than one that lets you save a chunk of your paycheck. That said, finding out exactly where the best online sales are happening and which ones actually merit your time and money is another story. And if you're looking for the best sales to shop this week, we at ET Style have done the searching so you don't have to. In other words, the only thing you need to worry about is adding everything into your cart. 

Whether you're looking to make a few fashion and beauty hauls from brands like Abercrombie & FitchCoach Outlet and Supergoop to update your wardrobe and skincare game or you want to get in on must-have deals from Amazon, there's bound to be a sale that has exactly what you need. 

Lucky for you, there are plenty of sales going on -- which means you can find what you're looking for, and even a few things that you weren't. Ahead, find the best online sales to shop today and be sure to check out our favorite deals that are too good to pass up along the way.

Abercrombie & Fitch

Select styles are up to 30% off for a limited time.

Adidas

Adidas: get two 3-Packs of Face Covers for $30 with code MASKUP

Allswell

20% off all bedding, bath and spa with code DAD20 until June 20. 

Amazon

Check out some early Prime Day deals to get you ready for the retailer's biggest sale event of the year. The Robo Vacuum, Echo Dot and other devices are already on sale for Early Prime Day. Plus, Amazon Prime members can get an additional $10 credit with the purchase of a $40 Amazon Gift Card with the promo code GIFTFORPD21.

Carhartt

25% off their Force Line. 

Coach Outlet

Deal of the Week: 64% off the Zip Top Tote for $99 (regularly $278).

Columbia Sportswear

Summer deals at 60% off with code JUNEDEALS. Valid through June 9. 

Crocs

Get 10% off $65 or more with code 10OFF

DSW

Offering up to 50% off athleisure until June 6. 

Entireworld

Sweats are 40% off through June 5. 

Forever 21

Summer Flash Sale: up to 60% off select styles and free shipping. No minimum on any dresses, rompers, jumpsuits and sets. Ends June 8. 

J.Crew

30% off men’s and women’s Summer Essentials and kids’ styles with code SHOPNOW.

JCPenney

Until June 6, JCPenney is offering 20% off with code JUNEBUG.

Kosas Cosmetics

20% off sitewide (Naomi Watts loves their anti-aging lip treatment). 

Macy's

Now through June 6, Macy's is marking down nearly 40,000 items at the lowest prices of the season. Take 40-60% off clothes, bedding, home goods and more.

Nordstrom

The Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale is happening right now! Save up to 50% on new markdowns through June 6. 

Perry Ellis

Father’s Day Sale is on. Take an extra 25% off styles with code THANKSDAD through June 20. 

Reebok

Save an extra 40% sitewide on Reebok and an extra 50% off sale items when you use code SUPERSUMMER.

REI

Check out their Deal of the Day page, which you can preview up to 6 days out. Today’s deal is this one-piece prAna swimsuit for $44. Normally $95.

Sperry

Up to 50% off Outlet styles and get an additional 15% off at checkout with the code SPRYSMS15.

Supergoop

Enjoy 20% off all SPF with code SUMMER20. Ends June 8

Tory Burch

Up to 50% off summer sandals, dresses and swim. 

UGG

Free socks with a full-price slipper purchase. And save 10% on Select Exclusive Styles running now through June 6. 

Wayfair

Patio tables from $50, outdoor dinnerware sets from $20, and headboards from $150.

Shop our favorite deals, below.

Dreubea Soft Faux Leather Tote Shoulder Bag
Dreubea Soft Faux Leather Tote Shoulder Bag
Amazon
Dreubea Soft Faux Leather Tote Shoulder Bag
Amazon's best-selling tote bag comes in more colors than you can imagine. 
$12 (REGULARLY $31)
Bestisun Women's Cropped Workout Top
Bestisun Women's Cropped Workout Top
Amazon
Bestisun Women's Cropped Workout Top
With 5-star reviews and a whopping 64% discount, we've added this tank to our cart in several colors. 
$17 (REGULARLY $40)
Insignia 43-inch Smart 4K UHD, Fire TV Edition
Insignia 43-inch Smart 4K UHD, Fire TV Edition
Amazon
Insignia 43-inch Smart 4K UHD, Fire TV Edition
Looks like Amazon is gearing up for Prime Day with deals like this. 
$220 (REGULARLY $320)
Zella Tie Dye Seamless Ankle Leggings
Zella Tie Dye Seamless Ankle Leggings
Nordstrom
Zella Tie Dye Seamless Ankle Leggings
Mix things up for the gym with leggings in a tie-dye print. 
$40 (REGULARLY $65)
Steve Madden Canny Slide Sandal
Steve Madden Canny Slide Sandal
Nordstrom
Steve Madden Canny Slide Sandal
The wide quilted strap and lug sole perfectly combines two huge trends into one sandal. 
$30 (REGULARLY $50)
Stance The Child Crew Socks
Stance The Child Crew Socks
East Dane
Stance The Child Crew Socks
A no-brainer Father's Day gift for any Star Wars-obsessed Dad. 
$14 (REGULARLY $20)
Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40
Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40
Supergoop
Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40
There's no better time than now to stock up on this celeb-loved sunscreen. 
$27 (REGULARLY $34)
Farm Rio Surf Buttondown Shirt
Farm Rio Surf Buttondown Shirt
Anthropologie
Farm Rio Surf Buttondown Shirt
This top screams summer. Pair it with denim cutoffs for an effortless, put-together look.
$80 (REGULARLY $128)

