Shopping

The Best Online Sales To Shop Today: Adidas, Nordstrom, True Botanicals and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Best Online Sales to Shop Today
Oscar Wong/Getty Images

By now, we're well into October -- and between the cooler temperatures and fun return of seasonal, outdoor activities, it's fair to say that fall is officially here. The changing seasons often provide a return to the coziness and comfort of some of the best things in life -- including updated transitional styles and warmer color palettes.

And depending on COVID-19 restrictions where you live and work, many people are actually getting back into the groove of their normal lives -- moving back into office spaces, getting into the swing of their school routines and spending more time enjoying life out in public.

Safe to say, after a year of basically living in loungewear and sneakers, we're so happy to finally welcome fall. Best of all, shoppers can now enjoy an influx in autumn savings and sales, where they can score major deals on everything from clothes and beauty products, to decor, tech must-haves and even fall home decor essentials.

Regardless of what you're looking for, there's bound to be an online sale that has exactly what you need. To help you choose the truly unbeatable offers, ET Style has narrowed down the top deals for you to shop right now. Ahead, find the best online sales to shop today, courtesy of yours truly. Plus, get a head start on your holiday shopping and check out the best pre-Black Friday beauty sales that are happening now.

ET Style’s Picks for the Best Online Sales This Weekend:

Adidas Marimekko Short Puffer Jacket
Adidas Marimekko Short Puffer Jacket
Adidas
Adidas Marimekko Short Puffer Jacket
Puffer jackets are totally having a moment right now -- and this style from Adidas is especially sporty. Plus, for a limited time, spend $50+ on clothing and get 30% off your entire purchase with the code OCTOBER. Shoppers can also get 30% off the Khloe Kardashian-approved Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Sneaker -- valid through Oct. 19.
$230 AT ADIDAS
Amazon LeapFrog 100 Animals Book
LeapFrog 100 Animals Book
Amazon
Amazon LeapFrog 100 Animals Book
This interactive tool features three play modes that teach about animal names, sounds and other interesting facts. Plus, when you buy $50 worth of these select giftable toys, you’ll get $10 off your order.
$20$16 AT AMAZON
Anthropologie Espadrille Sneakers
Espadrille Sneakers
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Espadrille Sneakers
This weekend only, take an extra 30% off all sale items at Anthropologie. Consider kicking up your fall shoe games with these stylish Espadrille Sneakers, in particular.
$120$90 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE
Chewy Frisco Shark Attack Dog & Cat Costume
Frisco Shark Attack Dog & Cat Costume
Chewy
Chewy Frisco Shark Attack Dog & Cat Costume
For a limited time at Chewy, all Halloween products for cats and dogs are on sale for up to 40% off through Oct. 17. 
$17$10 AT CHEWY
Entireworld Type A, Version 9 Dress
Entireworld Type A, Version 9 Dress
Entireworld
Entireworld Type A, Version 9 Dress
EntireWorld's store closeout sale is happening now. Everything is at least 50% off -- but hurry, it's only while supplies last.
$195$59 AT ENTIREWORLD
Frasier Sterling Magic Mushroom Hoops
Frasier Sterling Magic Mushroom Hoops
Frasier Sterling
Frasier Sterling Magic Mushroom Hoops
Frasier Sterling is currently doing a "Buy 1, Get 1 Free" sale on their Mushroom Jewel Collection through Oct. 19 with the code SHROOMIE. Get some chic, mushroom-inspired jewelry just in time for National Mushroom Day.
$32 AT FRASIER STERLING
Homesick Ciderfest Bundle
Ciderfest Bundle
Homesick
Homesick Ciderfest Bundle
Celebrate autumn in style and take 20% off all fall favorite scents -- including the heavenly Ciderfest Bundle.
$68$54 AT HOMESICK
J.Crew Perfect Lightweight Jacket
J.Crew Perfect Lightweight Jacket
J.Crew
J.Crew Perfect Lightweight Jacket
J.Crew is hosting their Big Fall Sale through Oct. 18. Shoppers can now take 40% off with the code GOBIG -- including Meghan Markle's famous jacket from her Oprah interview. Plus, get as much as 60% off sale styles.
$128 AT J.CREW
Nordstrom UGG Suede Classic Slipper
UGG Suede Classic Slipper
Nordstrom
Nordstrom UGG Suede Classic Slipper
Winter is the perfect season to invest in a quality pair of UGG slippers -- and for a limited time at Nordstrom Rack, all UGGS are on sale for up to 73% off.
$100$75 AT NORDSTROM RACK
Solo Stove Ranger Backyard Bundle
Ranger Backyard Bundle
Solo Stove
Solo Stove Ranger Backyard Bundle
Take 35% off Backyard Fire Pit Bundles starting TODAY through Oct.17th -- including the top-rated Ranger Backyard Bundle, which is now only $330.
$490$330 AT SOLO STOVE
True Botanicals Glowy Skin Confidence Set
Glowy Skin Confidence Set
True Botanicals
True Botanicals Glowy Skin Confidence Set
This glowy skin set is the secret to Olivia Wilde’s gorgeous skin -- and it's now 20% at True Botanicals. Now you can get Hollywood-approved radiance at a feasible price.
$248$175 AT TRUE BOTANICALS

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Pre-Black Friday Beauty Sales Happening Right Now

Shop The Best Holiday Mattress Sales

Amazon's Fall Sale: The Best Deals on Fall Jackets and Winter Coats

This Calvin Klein Shacket Is 40% Off at Macy's Fabulous Fall Sale

Best Face Masks for Kids for Halloween and Beyond

 

 