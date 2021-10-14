By now, we're well into October -- and between the cooler temperatures and fun return of seasonal, outdoor activities, it's fair to say that fall is officially here. The changing seasons often provide a return to the coziness and comfort of some of the best things in life -- including updated transitional styles and warmer color palettes.

And depending on COVID-19 restrictions where you live and work, many people are actually getting back into the groove of their normal lives -- moving back into office spaces, getting into the swing of their school routines and spending more time enjoying life out in public.

Safe to say, after a year of basically living in loungewear and sneakers, we're so happy to finally welcome fall. Best of all, shoppers can now enjoy an influx in autumn savings and sales, where they can score major deals on everything from clothes and beauty products, to decor, tech must-haves and even fall home decor essentials.

Regardless of what you're looking for, there's bound to be an online sale that has exactly what you need. To help you choose the truly unbeatable offers, ET Style has narrowed down the top deals for you to shop right now. Ahead, find the best online sales to shop today, courtesy of yours truly. Plus, get a head start on your holiday shopping and check out the best pre-Black Friday beauty sales that are happening now.

ET Style’s Picks for the Best Online Sales This Weekend:

Adidas Marimekko Short Puffer Jacket Adidas Adidas Marimekko Short Puffer Jacket Puffer jackets are totally having a moment right now -- and this style from Adidas is especially sporty. Plus, for a limited time, spend $50+ on clothing and get 30% off your entire purchase with the code OCTOBER. Shoppers can also get 30% off the Khloe Kardashian-approved Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Sneaker -- valid through Oct. 19. $230 AT ADIDAS Buy Now

Amazon LeapFrog 100 Animals Book Amazon Amazon LeapFrog 100 Animals Book This interactive tool features three play modes that teach about animal names, sounds and other interesting facts. Plus, when you buy $50 worth of these select giftable toys, you’ll get $10 off your order. $20 $16 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Anthropologie Espadrille Sneakers Anthropologie Anthropologie Espadrille Sneakers This weekend only, take an extra 30% off all sale items at Anthropologie. Consider kicking up your fall shoe games with these stylish Espadrille Sneakers, in particular. $120 $90 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE Buy Now

Frasier Sterling Magic Mushroom Hoops Frasier Sterling Frasier Sterling Magic Mushroom Hoops Frasier Sterling is currently doing a "Buy 1, Get 1 Free" sale on their Mushroom Jewel Collection through Oct. 19 with the code SHROOMIE. Get some chic, mushroom-inspired jewelry just in time for National Mushroom Day. $32 AT FRASIER STERLING Buy Now

Homesick Ciderfest Bundle Homesick Homesick Ciderfest Bundle Celebrate autumn in style and take 20% off all fall favorite scents -- including the heavenly Ciderfest Bundle. $68 $54 AT HOMESICK Buy Now

J.Crew Perfect Lightweight Jacket J.Crew J.Crew Perfect Lightweight Jacket J.Crew is hosting their Big Fall Sale through Oct. 18. Shoppers can now take 40% off with the code GOBIG -- including Meghan Markle's famous jacket from her Oprah interview. Plus, get as much as 60% off sale styles. $128 AT J.CREW Buy Now

Nordstrom UGG Suede Classic Slipper Nordstrom Nordstrom UGG Suede Classic Slipper Winter is the perfect season to invest in a quality pair of UGG slippers -- and for a limited time at Nordstrom Rack, all UGGS are on sale for up to 73% off. $100 $75 AT NORDSTROM RACK Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Pre-Black Friday Beauty Sales Happening Right Now

Shop The Best Holiday Mattress Sales

Amazon's Fall Sale: The Best Deals on Fall Jackets and Winter Coats

This Calvin Klein Shacket Is 40% Off at Macy's Fabulous Fall Sale

Best Face Masks for Kids for Halloween and Beyond