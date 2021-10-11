The Best Online Sales To Shop Today: Kate Spade, La Mer, Hulu and More

Autumn sure is sweet -- and between the cooler temperatures and fun return of seasonal, outdoor activities, it's fair to say that fall is officially here. The changing seasons often provide a return to the coziness and comfort of some of the best things in life -- including updated transitional styles and warmer color palettes. And depending on COVID-19 restrictions where you live and work, many people are actually getting back into the groove of their normal lives -- moving back into office spaces, getting into the swing of their school routines and spending more time enjoying life out in public.

Safe to say, after a year of basically living in loungewear and sneakers, we're more than ready for fall and all of its corresponding activities. Plus now, thanks to an influx in end-of-summer sales and savings, you can score major deals on everything from clothes and beauty products, to decor and even fall home essentials.

Regardless of what you're looking for, there's bound to be an online sale that has exactly what you need. To help you choose the truly unbeatable offers, ET Style has narrowed down the top deals for you to shop right now. Ahead, find the best online sales to shop today, courtesy of yours truly. Plus, check out the best pre-Black Friday beauty sales that are happening now.

ET Style’s Picks for the Best Online Sales This Weekend:

Showtime / Paramount+ ViacomCBS Showtime / Paramount+ Get both Paramount Plus and Showtime for $10 a month when you bundle subscriptions. That is less than the regular price of Showtime by itself. You can also save up to $8/month with the ad-free plan, but hurry because the deal expires on October 20. $10/MONTH $6/MONTH Buy Now

Backcountry Stoic Tech Hoodie Backcountry Backcountry Stoic Tech Hoodie The top-rated Stoic Tech Hoodie isn't the only great deal available at Backcountry this weekend. For a limited time, shoppers can take up to 60% off winter gear and apparel through Oct. 13. $50 $28 AT BACKCOUNTRY Buy Now

Ashley Homestore Yandel Power Lift Recliner Ashley Homestore Ashley Homestore Yandel Power Lift Recliner While many furniture companies are reeling with the effects of the pandemic, Ashley Furniture Homestore has a large selection of home decor pieces that are in-stock and ready to ship -- plus many are discounted at up to 60% off. Shop the best-selling Yandel Power Lift Recliner, along with so many other trendy styles, at Ashley Homestore this weekend. $1,250 $668 AT ASHLEY HOMESTORE Shop Now

Hulu Hulu Hulu Hulu and Live TV are discounted $10 a month for your first 3 months. So new subscribers to Hulu + Live TV can get their first three months for $55 a month (regularly $65/month). $65/MONTH $55/MONTH AT HULU Buy Now

