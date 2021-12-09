The Best Online Sales You Can Shop Through the Holidays

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone, but many holiday-centric sales are still going strong. If you haven’t yet started your holiday shopping, now’s the time. With shipping delays and other COVID restrictions expected to make holiday shopping even more complicated this year, there’s no shortage of savings events to take advantage of in the process.

Thankfully, many stores rolled out their Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals early this year -- from major retailers like Macy's, Walmart, Nordstrom and Best Buy, to brands like Sur La Table and Keurig, there's dozens of amazing holiday sales that are live and offering can't-miss deals on technology (yes, even the iPhone 13 and celeb-fave Frame TV), toys, gaming systems, home decor and furniture, kitchen appliances, apparel, jewelry, beauty and so much more!

To help you choose the truly unbeatable offers, ET Style has narrowed down the best holiday discounts for shoppers far and wide. Ahead, find the best online sales to shop today and throughout the holiday season, courtesy of yours truly. Keep your credit card handy and get ready to save big during the biggest shopping season of the year! Plus, get a head start on your holiday shopping for the skincare lover in your life and check out the best beauty sales that are happening now.

After a year of basically hibernating at home and living in loungewear, we're so excited to reconnect with our loved ones and celebrate the holiday season properly -- and show them love with the perfect gift, as well.

Whether you're looking for cute stocking stuffers, cozy chunky blankets, must-have mattresses and home decor, stylish handbags or even bigger gifts like a smart TV, iPad, laptop, headphones or smartphone, you'll be able to find deep discounts on these items and so much more through a number of major holiday sales that are happening right now! Regardless of what you're looking for, there's bound to be an online retailer that's boasting special offers on exactly what you need.

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines.

Apple AirPods Amazon Apple AirPods These water-resistant wireless earbuds come with a wireless charging case. Plus, they're compatible with Siri. Save an extra $15 off with the coupon applied. $159 $100 Buy Now

UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slippers Amazon UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slippers The holiday season is the prime time for wearing cozy slippers. Amazon's early Black Friday sales and pre-holiday discounts are in full effect, including these celeb-loved UGGs on sale for 40% off. $100 AND UP $60 AND UP Buy Now

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Dyson Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum House cleaning doesn't have to be a chore -- at least not with Dyson's Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum. According to the retailer, this lightweight model boasts up to 40 minutes of run time, along with two individual power modes. $450 $400 Buy Now

Galaxy S21 5G Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Take your photos and videos to an incredible new level with the Galaxy S21 that has the the ability to record in 8K, so your videos are cinema quality. $800 $250 Buy Now

More Online Sales to Shop Now & Through the Holidays:

The Best Online Fashion Deals

Abercrombie: For a limited time, take 25% off select styles at Abercrombie.

Anthropologie: Enjoy an extra 40% off sale styles through Dec. 12.

Michael Kors: The Michael Kors Holiday Event has handbags, puffer jackets, and shoes up to 60% off, plus take 25% off nearly everything.

Coach: Save up to 70% and take an extra 25% off Coach bags, gifts, accessories, and outerwear through Coach Outlet's holiday deals.

Crocs: Get 15% off orders over $75 through December with this exclusive code: 15OFF75.

J.Crew: Take 40% off sweaters, coats, and more to stay warm.

JW PEI: Take up to 55% off on bestsellers at JW PEI.

Kate Spade: Take an extra 30% off sale styles with the code EXTRA30 through Dec. 16.

BaubleBar: Take 20% off site-wide with the code GIFT20.

Macy's: Macy's Friends & Family Sale is on now and shoppers can take an extra 30% off with the code FRIEND.

Nordstrom: Shoppers can enjoy savings of up to 50% on top products.

The Best Online Tech and TV Deals

Best Buy: Get up to $800 off select TVs, and other savings on video games, laptops, home appliances and more, through Best Buy's daily deals -- available all holiday season long.

Samsung: Samsung has the best deals on laptops, Samsung smartwatches and Galaxy phones, all throughout the holiday season.

The Best Online Home, Furniture, and Mattress Deals

Allswell: Take 15% off everything at Allswell through Dec. 14! Just use code JINGLE.

Brooklinen: Stock up on sheets, duvets and more with 15% off sitewide at Brooklinen’s holiday sale.

Brooklyn Bedding: Save 20% on mattresses and 50% off sheets at Brooklyn Bedding through December 14.

Casper: Save 150% off select Casper mattresses at Casper's Gifting Sale.

Dyson: Save up to $120 on select Dyson technology through Dec. 18.

Nectar Sleep: Shop deals on Nectar Sleep's top-rated ahead of Christmas.

Overstock: Overstock just launched thousands of 70% off deals on furniture, home goods, and mattresses.

Wayfair: Take up to 70% off furniture, area rugs, bedding, lighting, and more through Wayfair's December deals.

The Best Online Cookware Deals

Sur La Table: Save up to 60% on cookware from Le Creuset, All-Clad and Staub.

Williams Sonoma: At Williams Sonoma, take an extra 20% off clearance with code EXTRA.

The Best Online Beauty Deals

Kiehl's: Save 30% sitewide and 50% on select best-sellers, like the Powerful-Strength Vitamin C Serum.

It Cosmetics: Get a head start on holiday shopping with up to 50% off select sale items at It Cosmetics.

NuFACE: Facial toning kits are on sale for their lowest price ever. Shop NuFACE with 35% off sitewide today.

Olive & June: Known for its long-lasting nail polish, Olive & June is taking 25% off everything with code HAPPY25.

SkinStore: Give your skin the rejuvenation & hydration it deserves with 25% off Face Masks.

Soko Glam: Soko Glam's 8 Days of Flash Sales is live now! Beginning tomorrow and for 72 hours, a collection of the brand's top-rated treatments are 20% off.

RELATED CONTENT:

Holiday Gift Guide 2021: Ideas for Thoughtful Gifts and More

The Best Gifts for Gamers This Holiday

Hottest Holiday Gifts for Men in 2021

Save Up to 55% During Sur La Table's Cookware Sale

The BaubleBar Ring Loved By Julia Roberts Is On Sale

The Best Holiday Decor Deals From Wayfair, Home Depot, Macy's and More

Save $800 on the Celeb-Fave Samsung Frame TV