The time for decked halls has come to an end. We're now in January and many of us are looking for ways to store our artificial Christmas tree and holiday decor. While the cardboard box has been the option for storage of the past for Christmas, these days, there are much better options to organize and store your seasonal decor.

A clear storage bin is an easy way to identify where everything is in your closet to make decorating next year even easier, or you could go with something in festive red and green to visibly set Christmas decor apart from the rest of the lineup. There are a variety of sizes, colors and materials to choose from when selecting Christmas decoration storage. You can even find boxes designed just to safely organize your delicate ornaments. Gift givers will adore a wrapping paper organizer that they can pull out easily whenever it's time to wrap up a present, while the outdoor decorators should check out a Christmas light storage bag with innovative wheels. There are even a variety of storage solutions for your artificial Christmas tree.

Ready to make Marie Kondo proud with your seasonal storage solutions? Below, check out our top picks for the best Christmas tree and ornament storage ideas for your holiday decor.

