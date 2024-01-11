Make the holiday closet less chaotic with these savvy storage solutions.
The time for decked halls has come to an end. We're now in January and many of us are looking for ways to store our artificial Christmas tree and holiday decor. While the cardboard box has been the option for storage of the past for Christmas, these days, there are much better options to organize and store your seasonal decor.
A clear storage bin is an easy way to identify where everything is in your closet to make decorating next year even easier, or you could go with something in festive red and green to visibly set Christmas decor apart from the rest of the lineup. There are a variety of sizes, colors and materials to choose from when selecting Christmas decoration storage. You can even find boxes designed just to safely organize your delicate ornaments. Gift givers will adore a wrapping paper organizer that they can pull out easily whenever it's time to wrap up a present, while the outdoor decorators should check out a Christmas light storage bag with innovative wheels. There are even a variety of storage solutions for your artificial Christmas tree.
Ready to make Marie Kondo proud with your seasonal storage solutions? Below, check out our top picks for the best Christmas tree and ornament storage ideas for your holiday decor.
The Holiday Aisle Holiday Storage Box
Storage doesn't have to be plain and boring. We love the candy cane design on this sleek canvas box.
Zober Storage Bag for 9 Ft Artificial Christmas Trees
As an Amazon #1 Best-Seller, this Christmas tree storage bag is not only a must by because of the price, but it's large enough to fit more than a tree, it's waterproof and so much more.
Holdn' Storage Christmas Ornament Storage Container Box
We love the drawers on this Christmas ornament bag because each row is easy to see.
Pottery Barn Upright Tree Storage Bag with Rolling Tree Stand
You don't need to disassemble and reassemble the Christmas tree every year with this upright, rolling storage bag.
The Holiday Aisle X-Mas Wreath Bag (Set of 2)
Keep your wreaths looking fresh with this two-pack of storage bags featuring a clear top.
Hearth & Harbor Wrapping Paper Organizer Storage
Don't just throw the wrapping paper rolls in the closet. Put them in this designated container to have them all in one spot.
Patiobay Rolling Christmas Tree Storage Bag
Capable of holding a 9-foot tall artificial Christmas tree, this storage bag has wheels to transport it with ease.
Holdn' Storage Premium Christmas Light Storage Bag
With three reels, this Christmas light storage bag can hold up to 375 feet of lights.
The Twillery Co. Moisture Resistant Christmas Wreath Storage
Keep your gorgeous holiday wreath dust-free and dry with this water-resistant case.
The Holiday Aisle Hanging Holiday Gift Wrap Storage
Depending on your setup, this hanging gift wrap storage might be a better fit for your space.
Pottery Barn Ornament & Holiday Décor Storage Bag
Removable trays and adjustable dividers make this storage bag fit even your large and uniquely sized ornaments.
Rubbermaid Roughneck Holiday Storage Totes 18 Gallon (6 Pack)
These large stackable storage totes are ideal for those with enough decorations for the entire house.
