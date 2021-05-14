The Best Sales Online Right Now — From The Container Store and Verishop to Homesick Candles and More
In the world of shopping, there's always a worthwhile deal happening somewhere. And let's be real, there's never a better way to shop than one that lets you save a chunk of your paycheck. That said, finding out exactly where the best online sales are happening and which ones actually merit your time and money is another story. Luckily, we at ET Style have done the searching so you don't have to. In other words, the only thing you need to worry about is adding everything into your cart.
Whether you're looking to make a few fashion and beauty hauls from brands like BaubleBar, MAC Cosmetics and Michael Kors to update your wardrobe and skincare game or you want to get in on must-have deals from Overstock, there's bound to be a sale that has exactly what you need.
Ahead, find the best online sales to shop today and be sure check out our favorite deals that are too good to pass up along the way.
Aerie
Just in time for summer, you can get 25% off all swimsuits and shorts from Aerie.
AeroGarden
Right now, you can get AeroGarden gardens for up to 40% off and 20% or more on everything else on the brand's site with the promo code SUMMER20.
Amazon
This best-selling air fryer is more than half off. Don't forget to check out the Daily Deals while you're at it.
Anthropologie
Anthropologie is marking down its sale items an extra 25% off.
BaubleBar
Get 20% off two or more Pisa bracelets from BaubleBar with the promo code PISA20.
ButcherBox
You can get two New York strip steaks, six burgers and 5 lbs of drumsticks from ButcherBox for free in your first order.
Casper
Save 15% on mattresses and 10% on everything else from Casper with the code MEMDAY.
Chewy
Treat your pet to this Buy One Get One 50% Off sale on toys, grooming, and more.
The Container Store
The Container Store is offering you 25% off closet essentials.
DSW
From now until May 15, you can save $50 on athletic footwear. Plus, DSW is marking down Michael Kors products 25% off.
Homesick Candles
Save $10 when you buy two candles with the promo code GRADS at Homesick.
J.Crew
J.Crew is giving you an extra 15% off your purchase when you use the code EXTRA.
Lands' End
During the Lands' End Friends and Family sale, you can get 40% off with the code FAMILY.
MAC Cosmetics
At MAC Cosmetics, everything on the beauty brand's site is available for 20% off.
Macy's
During Macy's 10 Days of Glam, which starts on May 14, you can get 50% off daily beauty offers.
Michael Kors
Get 25% off your entire purchase from Michael Kors.
Nordstrom Rack
Grab your favorite items from The Occasion Shop at Nordstrom Rack -- which has up to 65% off any "Guest Of" dresses.
Overstock
Spending more time outdoors? Overstock's Patio Super Sale is happening now.
Olay
Olay has everything available on its site for 25% off, which means you can get 63% off its clearance section.
Old Navy
Stock up on summer fashion staples with up to 50% off sitewide at Old Navy.
Reebok
Take an extra 40% off Reebok's sale section with the promo code REFRESH.
RugsUSA
You can get up to 75% off of RugsUSA's washable rugs.
Ulta
During Ulta's Gorgeous Hair Event, you can get 50% off haircare essentials.
Verishop
Shop from Verishop's Warehouse Sale, which has items available for up to 70% off.
Shop our favorite deals from the week:
