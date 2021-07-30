The Best Sales to Shop This Weekend

It's the last weekend in July, which means back to school season is basically here. There are tons of deep discounts that have launched specifically for students returning to school whether that be a virtual classroom or a college campus. And we've picked out some of the hottest markdowns to take advantage of. And it's not all about heading back to class. As fall approaches (and depending on coronavirus restrictions where you live and work), many people are heading back to the office to work. And after a year of living in loungewear and sneakers, it's a good time to save on -- gasp! -- jeans, heels, dress shirts and dresses. Whether you're looking for a few new pieces to outfit you for your first day back or you''re a parent wanting to save big on stocking up on essentials for your kids, there's bound to be an online sale that has exactly what you need. To help you choose the truly standout offers, we've narrowed down the top deals for you to shop. Ahead, find this weekend's best online sales. ET Style’s Picks for the Best Online Sales This Weekend:

Adidas

Save up to 30% off with code SAVEMORE at checkout from August 5-10.

Amazon

You can shop back-to-school items by grade and category.

Anthropologie

Get an extra 25% off over 3,000 sale items

Bed Bath & Beyond

Create a College Savings account and get 20% off on all purchases through Sept. 30.

Buffy

15% off the cooling eucalyptus comforters, sheet sets or duvet covers with code TIDYUP.

Casper

Take 15% off Casper mattresses and 10% off everything else as part of their Back-to-School Sale.

Claire’s

Save 30% on diaries, stationary, desk accessories, tech essentials, backpacks and more.

Crayola

Spend $75 by Aug. 31 and receive a $15 reward that you can use on a future purchase.

Dormify

20% off bedding, bath, pillows, rugs, storage, wall art and more with code BACK2SCHOOL.

DSW

Save up to 50% on sandals.

Everlane

Get up to 60% off men's and women's clothes, shoes and accessories during their Summer Sale.

Fenty Beauty

Get free samples of the new Fenty Eau De Parfum with code FENTY when you spend $40 or more.

Gap

Back to school essentials for girls and boys starting at $4.

The Home Depot

From now through Sept. 8, you can take up to 20% off select Home Office Furniture, 30% off Back to Class Bedding & Bath Linens, 50% off select Mattress Toppers, and 20% off select Cookware Sets.

J.Crew

Get an extra 30% off sale styles with code SHOPSALE.

Lenovo

Save an extra 10% sitewide.

Macy’s

Check out the Macy's Big Home Sale this weekend.

Nordstrom Rack

They are having a Rack to School sale event for clothes.

Old Navy

Get back to school clothes starting at $5

Society6

Check out their 2021 Back to School Collections of bedding kits, posters, tech accessories and more.

Staples

Take up to $100 off desk chairs and office furniture.

Walmart

Shop the retailer's School Prep HQ by grade.

Wayfair

College Picks under $25, under $50, under $75.

ET Style's Picks for Weekend Deals:

