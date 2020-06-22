Shopping

The Best Shoe Deals We've Found at the Amazon Summer Sale

By Katy Lindenmuth‍
amazon shoes summer sale
Leonard McLane/Getty Images

Summer shoe sale! The Amazon Summer Sale is here, and tons of top footwear brands are available for a fraction of their regular price.

Adidas, Frye, Schutz, Lucky Brand, Kate Spade, New Balance, Steve Madden, Superga and Aldo are just some of the shoe brands we love that are currently offering steep discounts. Whether you're looking for new sneakers or a summer-ready pair of espadrilles, you'll find loads of options once you start browsing the shoes on offer at the Amazon Summer Sale.

Also called The Big Style Sale, Amazon's summer fashion event began on June 22 and reaches across categories including clothing, shoes, accessories, jewelry and luggage.

Below, the best shoe deals available right now at Amazon.

Muschett Wedge Espadrille Pump
Aldo
ALDO Women's Muschett Wedge Espadrille Pump
Amazon
Muschett Wedge Espadrille Pump
Aldo

A pretty pair of espadrilles add a summery vibe to whatever you're wearing. 

REGULARLY $80

U_Path X W Sneaker
Adidas
adidas Originals Women's U_Path X W Sneaker
Amazon
U_Path X W Sneaker
Adidas

Now is a prime time to get new sneakers, and Adidas is a sports brand you can't go wrong with. This style comes in eight different colorways.

REGULARLY $85

Noles Double Strap Slides
Dolce Vita
Dolce Vita Women's Noles Double Strap Slides
Amazon
Noles Double Strap Slides
Dolce Vita

A quintessential summer shoe -- now 30% off.

REGULARLY $122

Ankle Strap Sandals
Sorel
Sorel Women's Ankle Strap Sandals
Amazon
Ankle Strap Sandals
Sorel

Save big on these everyday, easy-to-pack summer sandals.

REGULARLY $80

Warren Platform Sneakers
Vince
Vince Women's Warren Platform Sneakers
Amazon
Warren Platform Sneakers
Vince

We've long been obsessed with Vince's slip-on sneakers, including this snake-embossed calfskin leather version.

REGULARLY $250

Haila Mules
Schutz
SCHUTZ Women's Haila Mules
Amazon
Haila Mules
Schutz

Punctuate any summer outfit with these brightly colored mules.

REGULARLY $175

Elena Whip Platform Sandal
Tabitha Simmons
Tabitha Simmons 'Elena Whip' Platform Sandal w/Cork Heel and Suede Ankle Straps Finished w/Whipstitch Detailing
Amazon
Elena Whip Platform Sandal
Tabitha Simmons

These designer platform heels pair just as well with a boho dress as a pair of jeans.

REGULARLY $745

Women's Sneaker
Tretorn
TRETORN Women's Sneaker
Amazon
Women's Sneaker
Tretorn

Take the tie-dye trend to your feet with these chic kicks from Tretorn.

REGULARLY $85

