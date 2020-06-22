The Best Shoe Deals We've Found at the Amazon Summer Sale
Summer shoe sale! The Amazon Summer Sale is here, and tons of top footwear brands are available for a fraction of their regular price.
Adidas, Frye, Schutz, Lucky Brand, Kate Spade, New Balance, Steve Madden, Superga and Aldo are just some of the shoe brands we love that are currently offering steep discounts. Whether you're looking for new sneakers or a summer-ready pair of espadrilles, you'll find loads of options once you start browsing the shoes on offer at the Amazon Summer Sale.
Also called The Big Style Sale, Amazon's summer fashion event began on June 22 and reaches across categories including clothing, shoes, accessories, jewelry and luggage.
Below, the best shoe deals available right now at Amazon.
A pretty pair of espadrilles add a summery vibe to whatever you're wearing.
Now is a prime time to get new sneakers, and Adidas is a sports brand you can't go wrong with. This style comes in eight different colorways.
A quintessential summer shoe -- now 30% off.
Save big on these everyday, easy-to-pack summer sandals.
We've long been obsessed with Vince's slip-on sneakers, including this snake-embossed calfskin leather version.
Punctuate any summer outfit with these brightly colored mules.
These designer platform heels pair just as well with a boho dress as a pair of jeans.
Take the tie-dye trend to your feet with these chic kicks from Tretorn.
RELATED CONTENT:
Amazon Summer Sale 2020: Everything We Know So Far
The Best Dress Deals We've Found So Far at the Amazon Summer Sale
The Best Marc Jacobs Deals at the Amazon Sale
The Best Tumi Luggage Deals From the Amazon Summer Sale