The Best Shoe Deals We've Found at the Amazon Summer Sale

Summer shoe sale! The Amazon Summer Sale is here, and tons of top footwear brands are available for a fraction of their regular price.

Adidas, Frye, Schutz, Lucky Brand, Kate Spade, New Balance, Steve Madden, Superga and Aldo are just some of the shoe brands we love that are currently offering steep discounts. Whether you're looking for new sneakers or a summer-ready pair of espadrilles, you'll find loads of options once you start browsing the shoes on offer at the Amazon Summer Sale.

Also called The Big Style Sale, Amazon's summer fashion event began on June 22 and reaches across categories including clothing, shoes, accessories, jewelry and luggage.

Below, the best shoe deals available right now at Amazon.

Muschett Wedge Espadrille Pump Aldo Amazon Muschett Wedge Espadrille Pump Aldo A pretty pair of espadrilles add a summery vibe to whatever you're wearing. REGULARLY $80 $56.98 at Amazon

U_Path X W Sneaker Adidas Amazon U_Path X W Sneaker Adidas Now is a prime time to get new sneakers, and Adidas is a sports brand you can't go wrong with. This style comes in eight different colorways. REGULARLY $85 Starting at $44.65 at Amazon

Noles Double Strap Slides Dolce Vita Amazon Noles Double Strap Slides Dolce Vita A quintessential summer shoe -- now 30% off. REGULARLY $122 $85.40 at Amazon

Ankle Strap Sandals Sorel Amazon Ankle Strap Sandals Sorel Save big on these everyday, easy-to-pack summer sandals. REGULARLY $80 Starting at $42 at Amazon

Warren Platform Sneakers Vince Amazon Warren Platform Sneakers Vince We've long been obsessed with Vince's slip-on sneakers, including this snake-embossed calfskin leather version. REGULARLY $250 $174.99 at Amazon

Haila Mules Schutz Amazon Haila Mules Schutz Punctuate any summer outfit with these brightly colored mules. REGULARLY $175 $65.63 at Amazon

Elena Whip Platform Sandal Tabitha Simmons Amazon Elena Whip Platform Sandal Tabitha Simmons These designer platform heels pair just as well with a boho dress as a pair of jeans. REGULARLY $745 $223.50 at Amazon

Women's Sneaker Tretorn Amazon Women's Sneaker Tretorn Take the tie-dye trend to your feet with these chic kicks from Tretorn. REGULARLY $85 $31.88 at Amazon

Sign up for more fashion updates from ET Style! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Summer Sale 2020: Everything We Know So Far

The Best Dress Deals We've Found So Far at the Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Marc Jacobs Deals at the Amazon Sale

The Best Tumi Luggage Deals From the Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Watch Deals on Amazon to Shop Right Now