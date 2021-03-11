The Best Shoes to Wear to a Wedding

Whether you're the bride, a bridesmaid or a guest, planning an outfit for an upcoming wedding is, more often than not, a challenging task. Sure, you may already know exactly what dress you're wearing for the occasion. And you've probably gotten your hair and makeup look down to an art. But then come the finishing touches, which include accessories and shoes.

If you're the one planning to say "I do" at the end of the aisle, the tricky part to finding the perfect pair of shoes for your big day is finding ones that go with your wedding dress. Sometimes, this may be in the form of a simple and classic stiletto heel. Of course, if you don't want to spend your entire day with aching feet, you can also go for comfortable wedding shoes with a low heel, instead (especially if you're going for an alternative bridal look as a modern bride).

Now, wedding shoes aren't strictly reserved for the one preparing her nuptials. If you're part of the bridal party, or you're in the audience as a guest, odds are you have to consider stylish options to go with your outfits, too.

We know the search for the perfect wedding shoe, no matter who you are, is easier said than done. So, we at ET Style scanned the internet and pulled together our favorites for you to shop in one place.

Whether you're spending the wedding day in a bridal dress and veil, you're standing next to the one making her vows or you're simply attending, scroll down to shop our favorite wedding shoes to wear this spring.

For the Bride

Stuart Weitzman Ellsie 100 Sandal Stuart Weitzman Stuart Weitzman Ellsie 100 Sandal Of all the different types of bridal shoes out there, there's nothing more classic than a strappy heel. We love this sophisticated style from Stuart Weitzman, which wraps around the ankle. $425 AT STUART WEITZMAN Buy Now

Mango Heel Strips Sandals Mango Mango Heel Strips Sandals For the bride planning to walk down the aisle in an outdoor venue, consider a pair of block heels, which keep you from sinking into the ground. $60 AT MANGO Buy Now

Marc Fisher Casara Slide Sandal DSW Marc Fisher Casara Slide Sandal The low-key bride will love wearing these simple block-heel mules, which will also be great for before and after the wedding, too. $60 AT DSW Buy Now

For the Bridal Party

H&M Leather Mules H&M H&M Leather Mules Give your bridal party a shoe worth celebrating along with your nuptials, which will look just as good going down the aisle as it will on the reception dance floor. Plus, what makes this shoe so great is the fact that this silver metallic heel will go with any type of dress you wear. $60 AT H&M Buy Now

Vicenza Love Struck Heels Free People Vicenza Love Struck Heels When in doubt, you'll never go wrong with classic black heels, whether you're in the bridal party or not. These strappy sandals feature a chunky block heel, which will keep you comfortable through the entire night. $148 AT FREE PEOPLE Buy Now

By Far Lotta Peony Sandals Shopbop By Far Lotta Peony Sandals If you want to add a subtle touch of color to your look, opt for a petal pink pair of easy slingback sandals, like these. $444 AT SHOPBOP Buy Now

For the Guests

Michael Michael Kors Lana Color-Block Python Embossed Leather Wedge Sandal Michael Kors Michael Michael Kors Lana Color-Block Python Embossed Leather Wedge Sandal The next time you're heading to a wedding, opt for a cool, playful and funky touch with this '70s-inspired python-embossed wedge. $175 AT MICHAEL KORS Buy Now

Jeffrey Campbell Mr Big Chain Slide Sandal Nordstrom Jeffrey Campbell Mr Big Chain Slide Sandal If you're wearing a more simple dress for your next wedding, make a statement with your shoes. This satin mule from Jeffrey Campbell features oversized chain hardware, which is a major trend for spring. $130 AT NORDSTROM Buy Now

Steve Madden Luna Cognac Steve Madden Steve Madden Luna Cognac If you don't want to sport a wedge but want to get the same level of height and comfort, opt for a clog style shoe, which is perfect for spring wedding looks. $71 AT STEVE MADDEN Buy Now

