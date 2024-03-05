Spring cleaning season is coming into full swing, and with it the best deals on supplies you'll need to get the job done.
Spring is right around the corner, which means so if your home's annual deep clean. Tidying up what has piled up and collected dust over winter can get overwhelming, but with the right tools, spring cleaning is a cinch. From powerful steam mops to cordless vacuums with HEPA filtration and TikTok-viral electric scrubbers, the best spring cleaning supplies are all on sale at Walmart to make your home sparkle.
Cleaning your home from top to bottom may never be effortless, but you can make the project easier and save money in the process with Walmart's best spring cleaning deals. Because it's serious business, you'll want to make sure you have a great vacuum. Right now, the top-rated Dyson V8 Origin+ cordless vacuum is $120 off and perfect for cleaning homes with pets.
If you don’t need to deep clean, but you have multiple areas to cover, consider a power scrubber to keep things moving. Whether you're looking for a portable carpet cleaner for those smaller messes or a robot vacuum to do the work for you, check out all the best spring cleaning deals at Walmart below before starting your journey.
Best Spring Cleaning Deals at Walmart
Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum
Shoppers love how light this Dyson cordless vacuum is, but they're shocked at just how much dirt and dust it picks up.
Shark Steam & Scrub All-in-One Steam Mop
The Shark Steam & Scrub gently scrubs and sanitizes all at once. This deeper cleaner uses a unique mop pad that rotates for gentle cleaning that won't scratch, but will cut through grease, dirt, dust, and spills better than a standard mop alone.
BISSELL Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner
This TikTok-famous portable upholstery and carpet cleaner sprays, scrubs and lifts away pet messes that don't call for a full-size carpet cleaning machine. It has powerful suction to easily remove dirty paw prints from carpets and stairs, plus it works on car interiors, too!
Idoo Electric Spin Scrubber
For cleaning bathrooms, this cordless electric cleaning brush has a motor that runs at 435 RPM to effortlessly cut through the most stubborn stains. It also comes with five different types of brush heads to clean any corner.
Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base
The Shark EZ Robot makes cleaning easy by automatically emptying dirt and debris into the bagless self-empty base after each cleaning session.
Samsung Jet 60 Flex Cordless Stick Vacuum
The Samsung Jet 60 Flex Cordless Stick Vacuum features a lightweight and maneuverable design plus a removable battery for extended cleaning time up to 40 minutes. It cleans hardwood, tile, and carpet floors.
Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum
Save $80 on Dyson's newest, slimmest, most maneuverable vacuum for in-between cleaning on hard floors. An articulating neck and 360-degree castors make it easy to maneuver around obstacles and into tight spaces.
Shark ION Robot Vacuum
The Shark ION is designed with a Tri-Brush System, combining side brushes, channel brushes, and a multi-surface brushroll to handle debris on carpets and hard floors.
Shark Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum
Clean floors and carpet with the new Shark Cordless Pet Pro stick vacuum. Powerful suction meets a self-cleaning brushroll to pick up pet hair and debris in hard-to-reach places.
LG Cord Zero A9 Cordless Stick Vacuum
The LG Cord Zero A9 Cordless Stick Vacuum boasts a detachable quick-release battery for up to 50 minutes of long-lasting cleaning performance.
Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin Vacuum
The Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin upright vacuum cleaner captures more microscopic dust than any other cyclone. With an active base plate that automatically raises and lowers to seal in a powerful suction across all floors, it deep cleans dirt throughout the entire home.
For even more spring savings, shop all the best Walmart deals on tech, home, fashion, beauty and more.
RELATED CONTENT: