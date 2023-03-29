Shopping

The Best Spring Jackets for Women: 15 Perfect Lightweight Layers to Wear All Season

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Spring Jackets for Women 2023
Getty

Few things feel sweeter than the return of spring fashion — especially with this season's wide array of trending jacket styles. From a cool bomber jacket to edgy denim jacket fits, lightweight utility jacket finds and even chic raincoats (perfect for an unexpected April shower), fashion is finally embracing the power of a really great spring jacket.

Sure, having a go-to jacket or coat is essential in any season. But with the spring season in particular — and the often unpredictable limbo between warm and cool temps — the best spring jackets can help to elevate any outfit with a more layered look, all while keeping you comfortable through ever-changing spring weather.

It's time to move on from the winter season's duller, heavier layers and give your spring wardrobe a much-needed refresh. Whether you're in the market for a cool, oversized denim jacket or an effortlessly stylish leather jacket, a cozy quilted jacket or perhaps even just a comfortable, lightweight jacket to layer for a great day-to-night look, there are so many outerwear styles available to shop from retailers like Nordstrom, Athleta, Madewell, Levi's, North Face and more.

To help you find the best spring jacket, we've rounded up a few of our favorite finds below. And if you're looking to fully revamp your spring fashion stock, we have you covered there too. Check out 2023's top spring sandal trends, plus shop the best white sneakers and beyond. 

Best Bomber Jackets

Athleta Wayfarer Bomber Jacket
Athleta Wayfarer Bomber Jacket
Athleta
Athleta Wayfarer Bomber Jacket

Athleta's lightweight Wayfarer Bomber Jacket is water-repellent and wind-resistant, making it perfect for all types of spring weather. 

$159
Zeagoo Women's Bomber Jacket Casual Coat
Zeagoo Women's Bomber Jacket Casual Coat
Amazon
Zeagoo Women's Bomber Jacket Casual Coat

This simple black bomber jacket is the perfect jacket to bring with you to spring and beyond. 

$40$36
WITH COUPON
Carhartt Women's Crawford Bomber Jacket
Carhartt Women's Crawford Bomber Jacket
Amazon
Carhartt Women's Crawford Bomber Jacket

Give your next daytime outfit some edge with this best-selling, brown bomber jacket style — available on Amazon.

$70

Best Casual Jackets

And Now This Women's Drop Shoulder Cargo Jacket
And Now This Women's Drop Shoulder Cargo Jacket
Macy's
And Now This Women's Drop Shoulder Cargo Jacket

This Drop Shoulder Cargo Jacket is perfect to pair with a casual spring dress or denim this season. 

$59$35
Caslon Stretch Organic Cotton Soft Jacket
Caslon Stretch Organic Cotton Soft Jacket
Nordstrom
Caslon Stretch Organic Cotton Soft Jacket

This cozy, organic-cotton jacket boasts a cinched drawstring hem for added style structure.

$69
Allegra K Women's Turn-Down Collar Faux Suede Jacket
Allegra K Women's Turn-Down Collar Faux Suede Jacket
Amazon
Allegra K Women's Turn-Down Collar Faux Suede Jacket

This lightweight faux suede jacket offers a relaxed fit to stay comfortable and stylish all day long. 

$59

Best Denim Jackets

Levi's Women's Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket
Levi's Women's Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Levi's Women's Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket

Every woman needs a classic denim coat in their closet — and this Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket from Levi's boasts a chest pocket, jean flair that never goes out of style.

$98$55
Madewell Oversized Trucker Jean Jacket in Washed Black
Madewell Oversized Trucker Jean Jacket in Washed Black
Madewell
Madewell Oversized Trucker Jean Jacket in Washed Black

It doesn't get more effortlessly cool than a dark-washed denim jacket.

$138
Jessica Simpson Women's Pixie Crop Jean Jacket
Jessica Simpson Women's Pixie Crop Jean Jacket
Amazon
Jessica Simpson Women's Pixie Crop Jean Jacket

The Jessica Simpson Classic Pixie Feminine Fit Crop Jean Jacket features a curved fit with a slight high low hem — available in standard and plus sizes. 

$70$49

Best Faux Leather Jackets

Levi's Women's Faux Leather Asymmetrical Moto Jacket
Levi's Women's Faux Leather Asymmetrical Moto Jacket
Amazon
Levi's Women's Faux Leather Asymmetrical Moto Jacket

Levi's biscotti-colored Faux Leather Asymmetrical Moto Jacket will take you right into spring. 

$90
Kenneth Cole Women's Classic Short Moto Faux Leather Jacket
Kenneth Cole Women's Classic Short Moto Faux Leather Jacket
Amazon
Kenneth Cole Women's Classic Short Moto Faux Leather Jacket

If you're looking for a leather jacket to transition from winter to spring, this chic Kenneth Cole Moto Faux Leather Jacket is a great option.

$45 AND UP
Topshop Faux Leather Biker Jacket
Topshop Faux Leather Biker Jacket
Nordstrom
Topshop Faux Leather Biker Jacket

This Topshop faux leather jacket gives you a sleek but stylish look. 

$93

Best Rain Jackets

North Face City Breeze Rain Jacket
North Face City Breeze Rain Jacket
The North Face
North Face City Breeze Rain Jacket

A rain jacket is always smart to have on hand, especially during the transitions between seasons. You never know when a rain shower might surprise you, and this North Face rain jacket will keep you dry.

$160
Columbia Women's Arcadia Ii Jacket
Columbia Women's Arcadia Ii Jacket
Amazon
Columbia Women's Arcadia Ii Jacket

'June Gloom' season is here, and you can still stay dry this summer in this Columbia Rain Jacket crafted with their signature, air-permeable outer shell protection that’s waterproof and breathable. This rain jacket is available in over 30 different colors.

$90$72
Charles River Apparel Women's New Englander Wind & Waterproof Rain Jacket
Charles River Apparel Women's New Englander Wind & Waterproof Rain Jacket
Amazon
Charles River Apparel Women's New Englander Wind & Waterproof Rain Jacket

Stay dry all spring long with the Charles River's classic New Englander Wind & Waterproof Rain Jacket. 

$63

RELATED CONTENT:

37 Best Spring-Ready Amazon Fashion Finds from Jackets to Swimsuits

The Best Men's Spring Jackets: Levi's, Abercrombie, Amazon and More

The Best Loafers to Step up Your Shoe Game This Spring

15 Celeb-Inspired Trench Coats to Add to Your Spring Wardrobe

Save 25% On All of Madewell's Best Styles for Spring and Summer

Patagonia Sale: Save Up to 50% on Fleece Jackets, Baggies and More

The Most Popular Spring Dresses Under $50 at Amazon to Wear All Season

Save on TikTok's Favorite Jeans for Spring At Abercrombie's Sale

15 Spring Fashion Finds at Khloe Kardashian's Good American Sale

The 10 Best Denim Jackets to Add to Your Spring Wardrobe ASAP

 