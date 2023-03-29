Few things feel sweeter than the return of spring fashion — especially with this season's wide array of trending jacket styles. From a cool bomber jacket to edgy denim jacket fits, lightweight utility jacket finds and even chic raincoats (perfect for an unexpected April shower), fashion is finally embracing the power of a really great spring jacket.

Sure, having a go-to jacket or coat is essential in any season. But with the spring season in particular — and the often unpredictable limbo between warm and cool temps — the best spring jackets can help to elevate any outfit with a more layered look, all while keeping you comfortable through ever-changing spring weather.

It's time to move on from the winter season's duller, heavier layers and give your spring wardrobe a much-needed refresh. Whether you're in the market for a cool, oversized denim jacket or an effortlessly stylish leather jacket, a cozy quilted jacket or perhaps even just a comfortable, lightweight jacket to layer for a great day-to-night look, there are so many outerwear styles available to shop from retailers like Nordstrom, Athleta, Madewell, Levi's, North Face and more.

To help you find the best spring jacket, we've rounded up a few of our favorite finds below. And if you're looking to fully revamp your spring fashion stock, we have you covered there too. Check out 2023's top spring sandal trends, plus shop the best white sneakers and beyond.

Best Bomber Jackets

Best Casual Jackets

Best Denim Jackets

Best Faux Leather Jackets

Best Rain Jackets

North Face City Breeze Rain Jacket The North Face North Face City Breeze Rain Jacket A rain jacket is always smart to have on hand, especially during the transitions between seasons. You never know when a rain shower might surprise you, and this North Face rain jacket will keep you dry. $160 Shop Now

Columbia Women's Arcadia Ii Jacket Amazon Columbia Women's Arcadia Ii Jacket 'June Gloom' season is here, and you can still stay dry this summer in this Columbia Rain Jacket crafted with their signature, air-permeable outer shell protection that’s waterproof and breathable. This rain jacket is available in over 30 different colors. $90 $72 Shop Now

