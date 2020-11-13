Let’s get festive!

With the Christmas holiday just a month away, early bird shoppers can stock up on budget-friendly items from Amazon’s Holiday Dash, Macy's, Sephora, Nordstrom, Etsy, Walmart, Shopbop and other major retailers, before the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales begin.

It’s easy to get creative with stocking stuffer gift ideas! From slippers to jewelry, keychains, perfumes and fragrances, holiday socks, nail polish, makeup, cozy clothing, and even yummy chocolates, there's no limit on what makes a great gift. Whether they're small gifts, expensive gifts or affordable gifts, the variety of must haves for the holidays just keeps getting bigger.

Most of these gift ideas are inexpensive. But if you’re looking to spend a little more for that special someone, we’ve picked out some of our favorite gifts items for your holiday needs.

Below, see our selection of best holiday stocking stuffers.

Check back with ET Style for more to shop through the holiday season!

Under $25

Hand Repair Gift Set Burt's Bees Amazon Hand Repair Gift Set Burt's Bees Pamper someone you love with the Burt's Bees Hand Repair Gift Set. This spa kit including Almond Milk Hand Cream, Shea Butter Hand Repair Cream and Lemon Butter Cuticle Cream, plus 1 pair of cotton gloves. $14.83 at Amazon

Holiday Ornament Gift Set L’Occitane Amazon Holiday Ornament Gift Set L’Occitane The ideal stocking stuffer from L'Occitane, this adorable kit contains three skin-nourishing almond-enriched favorites to help nourish and soften skin, packaged in a festive keepsake holiday ornament. $14 at Amazon

Turquoise Gloss Stemless Corkcicle. Amazon Turquoise Gloss Stemless Corkcicle. The Corkcicle. Turquoise Gloss Stemless is the trendy insulated wine tumbler that is a must have for the wine lovers in your life. $19.99 at Amazon

Smart Plug, works with Alexa Amazon Amazon Smart Plug, works with Alexa Amazon The Amazon Smart Plug works with Alexa to add voice control to any outlet. You can schedule lights, fans, and appliances to turn on and off automatically, or control them remotely when you’re away. $24.99 at Amazon

3-in-1 Jade Roller, Jade Gua Sha Massage Tool and Silicone Mask Brush Set Kimkoo Amazon 3-in-1 Jade Roller, Jade Gua Sha Massage Tool and Silicone Mask Brush Set Kimkoo The Kimkoo 3-in-1 set includes a facial jade roller, a jade Gua Sha massage tool and silicone mask brush set. This set eliminates muscle tension, the jade roller can smooth fine lines and make skin glow healthy and radiant. The set reduces dark circles, edema and improve skin health. $9.99 at Amazon

The Foldable Wine Bottle Wine2Go Amazon The Foldable Wine Bottle Wine2Go The Wine2Go The Foldable Wine Bottle holds a full bottle of wine and is reusable, flexible and foldable. $9.99 at Amazon

Andy Warhol Coloring Book Mudpuppy Amazon Andy Warhol Coloring Book Mudpuppy Mudpuppy's Andy Warhol Coloring Book features the iconic pop artist's greatest hits ready to be colored in and customized by people young and old. Adult coloring has been a new fad in stress relief during the pandemic and is the perfect inexpensive gift to give or stocking stuffer for anyone. $9.99 at Amazon

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Amazon Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Amazon Save big on Amazon's most popular and affordable smart speaker and smart home hub, the Echo Dot (3rd Gen), now under $30 bucks. REGULARLY $39.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Nice to Meet You Bundle Drunk Elephant Amazon Nice to Meet You Bundle Drunk Elephant Drunk Elephant Nice to Meet You is a top-notch cleanser and moisturizer skincare bundle that includes a butter cleanser, peptide moisturizer and powder exfoliant. Drunk Elephant is a a cult favorite brand of beauty and skincare lovers everywhere because of their commitment to being vegan and cruelty-free. $22 at Amazon

Holiday 2020 Shine Bright Collection, Nail Lacquer Nail Polish OPI Amazon Holiday 2020 Shine Bright Collection, Nail Lacquer Nail Polish OPI New for 2020, this nail polish collection of 10 minis from OPI will add a festive touch to any beauty routine. $28.95 at Amazon

Kiss Me With Kiehl's Full Size Lip Balm #1 Set Kiehl's Nordstrom Kiss Me With Kiehl's Full Size Lip Balm #1 Set Kiehl's The Kihel's Kiss Me With Kiehl's Full Size Lip Balm #1 Set is a limited-edition lip balm set featuring three full-size lip balms infused with vitamin E for cold weather lip protection. REGULARLY $30 $25 at Nordstrom

Sleep On It Set Thisworks Nordstrom Sleep On It Set Thisworks Thisworks' Sleep On It Set is a trio of products that help bring calm and restoration to your mind and atmosphere with pillow spray, stress check roll on and sleep together calming spray. $19 at Nordstrom

Plum Purple Bracelet, Set of 3 Alex and Ani Amazon Plum Purple Bracelet, Set of 3 Alex and Ani These Alex and Ani Plum Purple Bracelet (Set of 3) are the perfect stocking stuffer or white elephant gift. $22.99 at Amazon

Best of Rare Beauty Lip & Cheek Mini Duo Rare Beauty Sephora Best of Rare Beauty Lip & Cheek Mini Duo Rare Beauty Know someone who is coveting Selena Gomez's new makeup line, Rare Beauty? Gift the limited-edition set that comes with the bestselling Soft Pinch Matte Liquid Blush in Bliss (nude pink) and Gratitude Dewy Lip Balm in Thankful (nude mauve). $15 at Sephora

Smart Plug, works with Alexa Amazon Amazon Smart Plug, works with Alexa Amazon The Amazon Smart Plug works with Alexa to add voice control to any outlet. You can schedule lights, fans, and appliances to turn on and off automatically, or control them remotely when you’re away. $24.99 at Amazon

Under $50

Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker JBL CLIP 3 Amazon Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker JBL CLIP 3 The JBL CLIP 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker streams high quality sound from your phone or tablet via bluetooth. This is the perfect stocking stuffer for any music lover. REGULARLY $69.95 $39 at Amazon

Modern Harness Reversible Belt In Signature Leather Coach Coach Modern Harness Reversible Belt In Signature Leather Coach This Coach Modern Harness Reversible Belt In Signature Leather is the perfect Christmas gift or stocking stuffer for that trendy lady in your life. REGULARLY $150 $45 at Coach Outlet

Glitter Airpod Case Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Glitter Airpod Case Kate Spade New York The Kate Spade New York Glitter Airpod Case is the absolute perfect stocking stuffer for your daughter or one of your girls. $35 at Kate Spade

Christmas Cracker Set Jo Malone London Nordstrom Christmas Cracker Set Jo Malone London The Jo Malone London Christmas Cracker Set is filled with a trio of miniature treats in fragrant Jo Malone favorites: body cream, hand and body gel and cologne. $48 at Nordstrom

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) Amazon The Amazon Fire TV Stick is a HD streaming device which includes the Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume buttons. Just plug this into your TV to get tens of thousands of channels including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, and HBO. $39.99 at Amazon

Men’s Denali Etip Gloves The North Face Macy's Men’s Denali Etip Gloves The North Face Made from warm durable fleece, the Denali glove feature a silicone grip and five-finger touchscreen functionality. $35 at Macy’s

Here for the Party Mini Face Set Milk Makeup Sephora Here for the Party Mini Face Set Milk Makeup This clean beauty kit includes six mini-size Milk Makeup favorites: KUSH Liquid Eyeliner in Loud, Hydro Grip Primer, KUSH High Volume Mascara in Boom, KUSH Clear Brow Gel in Hydro, Watermelon Brightening Serum and Vegan Milk Moisturizer. A $79 VALUE $39 at Sephora

16oz Coffee Mug - Triple-Insulated Stainless Steel Cup with Handle Corkcicle Amazon 16oz Coffee Mug - Triple-Insulated Stainless Steel Cup with Handle Corkcicle This Corkcicle 16oz Coffee Mug - Triple-Insulated Stainless Steel Cup with Handle is the newest version from the beloved Corkcicle line. This is a perfect stocking stuffer, secret santa or holiday gift. $34.99 at Amazon

Noosa Quay Quay Noosa Quay These Noosa Quay Sunglasses are a modern take on cat eye sunglasses. These sunglasses features a bold cat eye frame. $31 at Quay

That Sparkle Princess Cut Large Studs Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York That Sparkle Princess Cut Large Studs Kate Spade New York These Kate Spade New York That Sparkle Princess Cut Large Studs are the perfect stocking stuffer for your favorite lady. $48 at Kate Spade

4-Piece Mini Skincare Set Kylie Skin Nordstrom 4-Piece Mini Skincare Set Kylie Skin This set from Kylie Skin is great for trying out the essentials from Kylie Jenner's skincare line, which includes mini sizes of the Foaming Face Wash, Face Moisturizer, Vitamin C Serum and Vanilla Milk Toner. This item could be a good skincare starter kit for teens! $39 at Nordstrom

Own Your Glow Kit Isle of Paradise Sephora Own Your Glow Kit Isle of Paradise Been a while since you've gotten some sun? Score a tan safely with this best-selling kit from Isle of Paradise that works on all skin types. It includes everything you need, from tanning drops to self-tanning water to an application mitt. A $49.50 VALUE $35 at Sephora

100% Cashmere Winter Scarf Rosemarie Collections Amazon 100% Cashmere Winter Scarf Rosemarie Collections A cashmere scarf makes a perfect gift for the winter months. $42.99 at Amazon

Give Me More Lip Lipstick Set Sephora Favorites Sephora Give Me More Lip Lipstick Set Sephora Favorites This collection of Sephora’s best sellers includes lipsticks from Fenty Beauty, NARS, and more. A $124 VALUE $45 at Sephora

Mercer Small Coin Purse MICHAEL by Michael Kors Amazon Mercer Small Coin Purse MICHAEL by Michael Kors This durable and dainty coin purse comes in six different colors. REGULARLY $58 $43.50 at Amazon

Fenty Glow Trio Trio Face, Lip & Body Set Fenty Beauty Fenty Beauty Fenty Glow Trio Trio Face, Lip & Body Set Fenty Beauty Give the gift of Fenty Glow! This limited-edition gift set from Rihanna's Fenty Beauty comes with the Diamond Bomb Highlighter, Cheeks Out Cream Blush and the bestselling Gloss Bomb Lipgloss in gorgeous universal rose nude shades. $42 at Fenty Beauty

'Very Berry' Nail Polish Deborah Lippmann Nordstrom 'Very Berry' Nail Polish Deborah Lippmann Deborah Lippmann’s 'Very Berry’ Nail Polish features an assortment of colors that are great for the holiday season. A $72 VALUE $36 at Nordstrom

Assorted Chocolate Gift Box, 40 Pieces Lindt Creation Dessert Amazon Assorted Chocolate Gift Box, 40 Pieces Lindt Creation Dessert Sweeten up the holiday with Lindt’s assorted chocolates featuring creme brûlée, chocolate brownie, caramel éclair, and other delectable bites. REGULARLY $43.81 $29.33 at Amazon

Under $100

The Littles 4.0 Kit Drunk Elephant Amazon The Littles 4.0 Kit Drunk Elephant The Littles 4.0 skincare kit includes Drunk Elephant favorites: Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser, B-Hydra Hydration Serum, C-Firma Day Serum, T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Night Serum, Virgin Marula Facial Oil, Umbra Sheer Physical Daily Defense SPF 30, C-Tango Multivitamin Eye Cream, and Protini Polypeptide Cream. $90 at Amazon

Holiday Perfume Sampler Set Sephora Sephora Holiday Perfume Sampler Set Sephora The Sephora Holiday Perfume Sampler Set is the perfect gift or stocking stuffer for the beauty obsessed lady in your life. REGULARLY $124 $68 at Sephora

Honeycomb Hoops Simone I. Smith Amazon Honeycomb Hoops Simone I. Smith These Simone I. Smith Honeycomb Hoops are a whopping 60% off the retail price and the #1 new jewelry item at Amazon. Get these trendy hoops while you can. Oprah agrees, as these are a few of her favorite things this year. $104 at Amazon

Boxed 3-In-1 Wallet Gift Set In Signature Canvas Coach Coach Boxed 3-In-1 Wallet Gift Set In Signature Canvas Coach This Coach Boxed 3-In-1 Wallet Gift Set In Signature Canvas is the perfect chic gift for the men in your life. REGULARLY $228 $68.40 at Coach Outlet

Bleach Dye Oversized Giant Hoodie Giant Hoodies Amazon Bleach Dye Oversized Giant Hoodie Giant Hoodies Giant Hoodies Bleach Dye Oversized Giant Hoodie is the perfect trendy, comfy holiday gift. $60 at Amazon

Ostrich Foldover Wallet Dooney & Bourke Dooney & Bourke Ostrich Foldover Wallet Dooney & Bourke An elegant, textured wallet featuring the signature Dooney & Bourke nameplate. REGULARLY $158 $118.50 at I Love Dooney

Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera, Smokey White Fujifilm Amazon Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera, Smokey White Fujifilm This adorable instant camera will add a shot of nostalgia to your captured memories. REGULARLY $58.25 $54.95 at Amazon

The Deep Moisture Mini Collection La Mer Nordstrom The Deep Moisture Mini Collection La Mer La Mer's Deep Moisture Mini Collection is a limited-edition set of travel-size La Mer favorites to deeply hydrate, soothe and strengthen skin. REGULARLY $199 $95 at Nordstrom

Facial Cleansing Massager meejee Urban Outfitters Facial Cleansing Massager meejee The meejee Facial Cleansing Massager is a cleansing device that massages, purifies and revitalizes your skin beneath the surface. It uses a sonic pulses that destroy acne-causing impurities from your pores while stimulating blood circulation. $79 at Urban Outfitters

Something Sparkly Star Mini Pendant Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Something Sparkly Star Mini Pendant Kate Spade New York The Kate Spade New York Something Sparkly Star Mini Pendant is the perfect understated necklace for every age and style. $58 at Kate Spade

Bright Young Thing Set Sunday Riley Nordstrom Bright Young Thing Set Sunday Riley Sunday Riley's Bright Young Thing Set includes Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment, Tidal Brightening Enzyme Water Cream and C.E.O. Rapid Flash Brightening Serum. A trio of Sunday Riley's advanced formulas that help fight the appearance of dark spots, discolorations, fine lines and aging to reveal clear skin. REGULARLY $90 $76.50 at Nordstrom

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best 218 Christmas Gifts on Amazon -- Holiday Gift Deals for 2020

Walmart's Black Friday Sale Has Started -- More Deals Just Added!

Oprah's Favorite Things 2020 Are Here! Shop Her Holiday Picks

The Best Secret Santa Gifts

Holiday Gifts for Under $100

Here's Everything Teens Want for Christmas, According to TikTok

Coach Sale: Take Over 50% Off + Extra 20% Off Online Exclusives

Kate Spade Surprise Sale: Take Up to 75% Off Everything

Nordstrom Black Friday Deals That Are Available Now

The Best Holiday Gifts Under $50 at Amazon

Oprah's Favorite Things 2020: Shop Her Fashion Gift Picks on Amazon

The Best Holiday Gifts for Under $50

The Best Holiday Gifts Under $25

Black Friday and Cyber Monday Shopping 2020 -- Here's What to Know

Oprah's Favorite Things 2020: Shop Oprah's Picks of Gifts for Home

Beauty Advent Calendars 2020 -- GlossyBox, Diptyque & More

Holiday Gift Guide 2020: Top Picks of the Best Gift Ideas

Holiday Gifts for Home at Amazon - Echo Dot, Le Creuset and More

Holiday Gifts for Under $100 at Amazon

Holiday Gift Guide: Fashion Gifts on Amazon -- Tory Burch, UGG & More

Holiday Gift Guide 2020: Top Picks of the Best Gift Ideas

Holiday Gifts for Men from Lululemon, Coach, Herschel, Madewell & More

Intermix Flash Sale: 40% Off All Sale and Select Full-Price Styles