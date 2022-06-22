You really can't go wrong with buying yourself (or anyone in your life, for that matter) a smartwatch or fitness tracker. If you are in fact hoping to invest in an upgraded tech piece for the summer, you're in major luck — as Apple Watch deals just so happen to be at their lowest prices right now. Amazon has finally confirmed the dates for Amazon Prime Day 2022, which will be happening on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday July 13, but you don't have to wait until next month to get some new tech, you can currently get early Prime Day deals on select Apple Watches.

You can get up to $70 off at Amazon now for both models of the Apple Watch Series, which is the biggest markdown we've seen for the Series 7 model. Just be sure to order your Apple Watch fast as prices at Amazon change in the blink of an eye.

With 20% more screen area and a 70% brighter display, the Apple Watch Series 7 is the easiest to use and read. While maintaining all the previous series' functions (like blood oxygen monitoring and activity tracking), the new model features Apple Fitness+, the first fitness service powered by Apple — which you'll get for free for three months with your watch purchase. Enjoy new weekly workouts, including HIIT, Pilates, Yoga and Swimming (yes, swimming!). Made with the most crack-resistant front crystal yet on an Apple Watch, the new Series 7 watches can be enjoyed under water.

Both sizes of Apple's budget-friendly Apple Watch SE are also $50 off. The watch features a heart-rate monitor, sleep tracker and an activity tracker — making it a great value fitness tracker that also allows you to stream music and use Apple Pay. Shop deals on both sizes of the Apple Watch SE below.

Apple Watch SE GPS, 40mm Amazon Apple Watch SE GPS, 40mm Stay on top of your health with the Apple Watch SE, which notifies you about high and low heart rate and irregular heart rhythms, all while allowing you to call, talk and text right from your wrist. $279 $229 Buy Now

