The Best Tech Deals from Walmart's Fall Sale

You don't have to wait until Black Friday to get great tech deals from Walmart! Right now you can score tons of discounts on electronics and tech items with the retailer's fall sale.

Walmart's fall sale features big markdowns and discount items from top brands. Standouts include Apple AirPods Pro, a 55-inch TCL Roku Smart TV, Samsung Celeron Chromebook, Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch and an Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air. In addition to electronics, Walmart has amazing deals on kitchenware and appliances.

To help you find the very best deals, ET Style has narrowed the expansive deals down to the ones we think are worth the money.

Below, shop a selection of the best Walmart tech deals right now, available for only a limited time.

Tech

Kitchenware & Appliances

