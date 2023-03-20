If you have (or know) a teenager, the chances that they're scrolling through TikTok are extremely high. The video-based platform has risen to the top among Gen Z, who use the site for everything from book recommendations, beauty tips, fashion inspo and much more. So, it's no wonder that with one rave review, a product could go massively viral.

With Easter two weeks away, you might be wondering what's the best gift to get for your teen. When they were kids, you may have stocked their easter gift basket with candy, cookies, or some sort of sweet treat. Jelly beans, chocolate eggs and bunnies aren't for everyone (especially with teens who have the tendency to be a little self-conscious of getting "too old" for something). So if your teen thinks they've aged out of traditional Easter baskets and easter treats, there are still ways you can make their Easter Sunday a treat-filled success.

To make things easier for you, ET has compiled all the latest viral products, according to TikTok, that will have your teenager grinning from ear-to-ear. With everything from the popular Instax Mini (which now comes with a side selfie mirror) to cult beauty products from Sunday Riley to the resurgence of '90s and Y2K styles, TikTok is brimming with ideas of what to put in your teenager's Easter basket to make it hip, fun and age-appropriate.

Below, browse all the best Easter gifts for teens, according to TikTok, and become the coolest loved one instantly.

Mini Fridge for Bedroom Amazon Mini Fridge for Bedroom Thought this mini-fridge was initially created to hold refrigerated skin creams, be the coolest parent on Easter morning by using this as your teens basket and stuffing it with soda, jellybeans, and more. $50 $45 Shop Now

20oz Glass Tumbler Amazon 20oz Glass Tumbler This dishwasher safe water bottle with silicone no-slip grip is an easily transportable accessory your teen won't be able to live without. $16 Shop Now

Scalp Care Hair Brush Amazon Scalp Care Hair Brush Put together a spa basket for your teen with this scalp-invigorating brush as the centerpiece. The silicone brush has gone viral for getting hair of any texture squeaky clean with just one use. $11 $8 Shop Now

