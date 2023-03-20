Shopping

The Best TikTok Viral Easter Gifts To Add to Your Teen's Easter Basket — Y2K Fashion, Trending Skincare & More

By Charlotte Lewis
easter tiktok gifts
Amazon

If you have (or know) a teenager, the chances that they're scrolling through TikTok are extremely high. The video-based platform has risen to the top among Gen Z, who use the site for everything from book recommendations, beauty tips, fashion inspo and much more. So, it's no wonder that with one rave review, a product could go massively viral.

With Easter two weeks away, you might be wondering what's the best gift to get for your teen. When they were kids, you may have stocked their easter gift basket with candy, cookies, or some sort of sweet treat. Jelly beans, chocolate eggs and bunnies aren't for everyone (especially with teens who have the tendency to be a little self-conscious of getting "too old" for something). So if your teen thinks they've aged out of traditional Easter baskets and easter treats, there are still ways you can make their Easter Sunday a treat-filled success.

To make things easier for you, ET has compiled all the latest viral products, according to TikTok, that will have your teenager grinning from ear-to-ear. With everything from the popular Instax Mini (which now comes with a side selfie mirror) to cult beauty products from Sunday Riley to the resurgence of '90s and Y2K styles, TikTok is brimming with ideas of what to put in your teenager's Easter basket to make it hip, fun and age-appropriate.

Below, browse all the best Easter gifts for teens, according to TikTok, and become the coolest loved one instantly.

DASH Mini Maker for Individual Waffles
Mini Maker for Individual Waffles
Amazon
DASH Mini Maker for Individual Waffles

This mini waffle maker comes in a variety of spring colors, so you can please your teen while still matching your decor. 

$13
Hydro Flask Standard Mouth Flex Cap Bottle
Hydro Flask Standard Mouth Flex Cap Bottle
Amazon
Hydro Flask Standard Mouth Flex Cap Bottle

Help your teen in their commitment to more sustainable living with this stainless steel water bottle, which keeps beverages cold up to 24 hours. Plus, it comes in fifteen bright hues for a colorful pop in their Easter basket.

$40$33
BRONAX Cloud Slippers for Women and Men
BRONAX Cloud Slippers
Amazon
BRONAX Cloud Slippers for Women and Men

These lightweight slides will feel like you're walking on a cloud with its foot-molded platform sole and easy slip-on fit, perfect for spring, summer and beyond. Pair these cloud slippers with a cozy bathrobe for the ultimate Easter gift.

$36$24
JW PEI Women's Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag
Vintage Hobo Handbag
Amazon
JW PEI Women's Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag

Throw it back with this 90s-inspired scrunchie bag made from recycled materials. Enjoy it in any of the bright colors, perfect for this spring.

$80$68
Jade Roller & Gua Sha Face Roller
Jade Roller & Gua Sha, Face Roller
Amazon
Jade Roller & Gua Sha Face Roller

If your teen has been pining for a jade roller set since it went viral on social media, there's never been a better time to grab it. This one, made of incredible rose quartz, is currently on sale on Amazon.

$30$14
WITH COUPON
Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera
Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera
Amazon
Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera

Make the holiday a memorable one with this Instax mini cam, now complete with selfie mirror.

$75
Y2K Furry Purse Fluffy Tote Bag
Y2K Furry Purse Fluffy Tote Bag
Amazon
Y2K Furry Purse Fluffy Tote Bag

Put some spring in your teen's step with this fuzzy tote, available in tons of retro colors and patterns.

$14
Cow Pattern Faux Fur Bucket Hat
Cow Pattern Faux Fur Bucket Hat
Amazon
Cow Pattern Faux Fur Bucket Hat

We never anticipated the return of the bucket hat, but we know your teen will jump for joy when they spot this in their Easter basket.

$18$16
LED Electric Alarm Clocks Mirror Surface for Makeup with Dimming Mode
LED Electric Alarm Clocks Mirror Surface for Makeup with Diming Mode
Amazon
LED Electric Alarm Clocks Mirror Surface for Makeup with Dimming Mode

Your slow-waking teen will never be late to school again with this dimmable makeup mirror that doubles as an alarm clock.

$33$18
14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops
14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops
Amazon
14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops

Hoops are back in style, and teens are loving this thicker style. 

$14 AND UP
Sunday Riley U.F.O. Ultra-Clarifying Salicylic Acid and Tea Tree Acne Treatment Face Oil
Sunday Riley U.F.O. Ultra-Clarifying Salicylic Acid and Tea Tree Acne Treatment Face Oil
Amazon
Sunday Riley U.F.O. Ultra-Clarifying Salicylic Acid and Tea Tree Acne Treatment Face Oil

Best for acne- and blemish-prone skin. your teen will squeal for joy for this cult beauty product that naturally brightens and helps even your skin's tone.

$40
Retro Rectangle Sunglasses for Women
Rectangle Sunglasses for Women
Amazon
Retro Rectangle Sunglasses for Women

Grab two pairs of stylish sunnies for an incredible low price — your teen will love the retro 90s shape and tortoiseshell pattern.

$21$13
Mini Fridge for Bedroom
Mini Fridge for Bedroom
Amazon
Mini Fridge for Bedroom

Thought this mini-fridge was initially created to hold refrigerated skin creams, be the coolest parent on Easter morning by using this as your teens basket and stuffing it with soda, jellybeans, and more. 

$50$45
20oz Glass Tumbler
20oz Glass Tumbler
Amazon
20oz Glass Tumbler

This dishwasher safe water bottle with silicone no-slip grip is an easily transportable accessory your teen won't be able to live without.

$16
Large Hair Claw Clips for Thick Hair (4-pack)
Large Hair Claw Clips for Thick Hair 4 PCS
Amazon
Large Hair Claw Clips for Thick Hair (4-pack)

These large claw clips are perfect for keeping even long, thick hair in place, all while looking cute and colorful.

$16$9
LED Night Light 3D Printing Moon Light with Stand & Remote
LED Night Light 3D Printing Moon Light with Stand & Remote
Amazon
LED Night Light 3D Printing Moon Light with Stand & Remote

Kitschy bedroom decor is still all the rage, and your teen will be obsessed with this nightlight that can go from hyperrealistic to multi-color strobes with just the click of a button.

$22$18
WITH COUPON
Women's Bootcut Yoga Pants with Pockets
Women's Bootcut Yoga Pants with Pockets
Amazon
Women's Bootcut Yoga Pants with Pockets

Not only are these flared yoga pants are made from breathable, moisture wicking fabric but they also have two hidden pockets, perfect for a teen on the go.

$23 AND UP
Foot Peel Mask for Cracked Heels, Dead Skin & Calluses
Foot Peel Mask for Cracked Heels, Dead Skin & Calluses
Amazon
Foot Peel Mask for Cracked Heels, Dead Skin & Calluses

This viral foot peel is a great activity to do with your teen, but be sure to use it when you have some time to kill — the peeling will take up to a few hours to complete!

$25$17
Scalp Care Hair Brush
Scalp Care Hair Brush
Amazon
Scalp Care Hair Brush

Put together a spa basket for your teen with this scalp-invigorating brush as the centerpiece. The silicone brush has gone viral for getting hair of any texture squeaky clean with just one use.

$11$8

