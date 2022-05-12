Come summertime, we've found that the simpler the beauty routine, the better! Between the seasonal humidity and warm temperatures, layered makeup looks often feel far too heavy to tolerate throughout the summer months — which makes multifunctional beauty products all the more essential.

Enter in: tinted moisturizers with SPF. Yep, the all-in-one makeup product does actually exist — despite sounding way too good to be true — and it manages to combine the benefits of a nourishing moisturizer with that of a classic color tint and (bonus!) SPF for added skin protection, too.

Some of today's biggest beauty brands have tapped into the all-in-one product trend with variations of their own tinted, SPF-infused moisturizers — including Rare Beauty, ILIA, Tower 28, Lancôme, Laura Mercier, NARS and Milk Makeup, among others.

ET has rounded up a few of our picks for the best tinted moisturizers with SPF to incorporate into your skincare routine this summer 2022. And while you're here, be sure to check out Tula's new anti-aging overnight eye cream, and stock up on Jessica Alba's favorite Honest Company products for a fresh-faced look.

