It's hard to believe we're almost halfway through the summer, but that means the high temperatures of the sunny season are only going to keep climbing. While many change out their wardrobe for summer, changing out the items in your toiletry bag is just as essential to combating the increased humidity and our skin's amped-up production of oil and sweat from the heat.

To help you stay flawless, no matter the temperature, Ulta's annual summer sale is offering killer deals that are almost too good to be true. Now through Saturday, July 15, you can save up to 50% on must-have skin care and hair care products at the Ulta Big Summer Beauty Sale.

Shop the Ulta Beauty Sale

For just two more days, Ulta has some of the summer's best deals on skin care from Murad, Kiehl's, Peach & Lily, IT Cosmetics and tons more. Right now, there are even can't-miss discounts on TikTok's favorite CosRx Snail Mucin products loved by Emily Ratajkowski for giving skin a much-needed dose of hydration.

We could go on and on about the amazing deals during the Ulta Summer Beauty Sale, but it's time to get shopping. To help you manage all these savings, we've rounded up the best skincare deals below.

The Best Skincare Deals from Ulta's Summer Beauty Sale

Micro-Dose Anti-Aging Retinol Serum Ulta Micro-Dose Anti-Aging Retinol Serum According to Kiehl's, the precise micro-dose formulation of their anti-aging serum delivers visible results with minimal visible redness, dryness, or peeling. Wrinkles are visibly reduced, skin is firmer, pores appear minimized, and skin tone and texture are more even. $65 $45 Shop Now

