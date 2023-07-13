The Best Ulta Beauty Sale of the Summer Ends Soon: Save Up to 50% On Lancôme, COSRX, Murad and More
It's hard to believe we're almost halfway through the summer, but that means the high temperatures of the sunny season are only going to keep climbing. While many change out their wardrobe for summer, changing out the items in your toiletry bag is just as essential to combating the increased humidity and our skin's amped-up production of oil and sweat from the heat.
To help you stay flawless, no matter the temperature, Ulta's annual summer sale is offering killer deals that are almost too good to be true. Now through Saturday, July 15, you can save up to 50% on must-have skin care and hair care products at the Ulta Big Summer Beauty Sale.
For just two more days, Ulta has some of the summer's best deals on skin care from Murad, Kiehl's, Peach & Lily, IT Cosmetics and tons more. Right now, there are even can't-miss discounts on TikTok's favorite CosRx Snail Mucin products loved by Emily Ratajkowski for giving skin a much-needed dose of hydration.
We could go on and on about the amazing deals during the Ulta Summer Beauty Sale, but it's time to get shopping. To help you manage all these savings, we've rounded up the best skincare deals below.
The Best Skincare Deals from Ulta's Summer Beauty Sale
This all-in-one cream is a lightweight moisturizer that nourishes, replenishes, and plumps with moisture without leaving a greasy residue.
The TikTok-famous snail serum consists of 96% snail secretion filtrate, which helps hydrate and revitalize dry, compromised skin.
Powerful and antioxidant-rich, Murad's Essential-C Day Moisture Broad Spectrum SPF 30 shields and revitalizes environmentally stressed skin.
With a soothing lavender scent, this night cream makes the perfect last step in your skincare routine to help stop signs of aging skin like fine lines and dryness.
IT's anti-aging cream is now supercharged to deliver 2x more potent active ingredients and hydration than the original formula so you can experience even better visible results for wrinkles, firmness, plumpness and more.
According to Kiehl's, the precise micro-dose formulation of their anti-aging serum delivers visible results with minimal visible redness, dryness, or peeling. Wrinkles are visibly reduced, skin is firmer, pores appear minimized, and skin tone and texture are more even.
Moisturize the brighter way with Super-C SPF 30 Vitamin C Moisturizer from StriVectin. Not only does the moisturizer restore radiance, but it also provides SPF protection and prevents free radical damage.
We can not get enough of the Peach & Lily Glass Skin line. This clean, cruelty-free moisturizer is gentle enough for even the most sensitive skin but formulated for every skin type. Using plant-based ingredients, this water gel is sure to leave skin radiant and glowing.
Kiehl's #1 hydrating moisturizer for all skin types strengthens the skin’s moisture barrier and provides 24-hour hydration for softer, smoother skin.
RELATED CONTENT:
10 Exclusive Beauty Sales You Can Still Shop Now That Prime Day's Over
Get Your Glow On With Can’t-Miss Deals from Walmart's Beauty Sale
The Celeb-Loved Solawave Skincare Wand Is More Than 50% Off Right Now
The 21 Best Summer Beauty Launches of 2023
35 Black-Owned Fashion & Beauty Brands to Support Now and Always
The Best Lip Oils for Shiny Lips All Summer — According to TikTok
The 17 Best Tinted Moisturizers With SPF for a Protected Summer Glow
11 LGBTQ-Owned Beauty Brands to Support for Pride Month and Beyond