A long-lasting scented candle is the perfect gift in any season -- but it's an especially romantic one for Valentine's Day. Not only can a great luxury candle dress up any space with a more elegant, home decor touch, but it can also set the mood and fill a room with an especially warm, cozy smell. Whether you're collecting candles to light every day and night for that homey vibe or you're just trying to find a wonderfully relaxing gift for the woman in your life, a candle makes for a truly thoughtful great -- especially if you don't want to buy traditional V-Day goodies like candy, flowers, chocolate-covered strawberries or even jewelry.

There are so many beautiful candle scents and styles to shop that can help set the tone for a romantic evening and elevate any date night. From lavender and amber to rose, vanilla, sandalwood, peony, jasmine and more floral notes -- a hand poured candle really is the sweetest of Valentine's Day gifts.

In honor of the upcoming romantic holiday, ET Style has curated a list of the best Valentine's Day candles that'll add a cozy ambiance to any home -- and show the one you love just how much you care. Shop various candle fragrances ranging in deliciously sweet (hi, sugar cookies) to smoky and woody wax melts from beloved brands such as Nest, Homesick, Glasshouse Fragrances, Jo Malone, Diptyque, Yankee Candle, Boy Smells and more.

For more Valentine's Day shopping inspiration, check out our official V-Day gift guide -- which covers everything from the best Valentine's Day lingerie to the 20 best gifts to give to loved ones.

Ahead, shop all romantic candles (including soy candle and wick candle options) to give as gifts for her that set the mood for a super romantic night with your loved one.

ET Style's Picks for the Best Valentine's Day Candles:

Diptyque Roses Scented Candle Nordstrom Diptyque Roses Scented Candle Diptyque's Roses Scented Candle is an icon on Valentine's Day and beyond. It smells of a floral scent and encompasses the gorgeous notes of rose in a pink and red jar candle structure. $76 Buy Now

Homesick Love Letters Scented Candle Amazon Homesick Love Letters Scented Candle Even if you can't be with the person you love this Valentine's Day, you can bring the essence of home with you wherever you are thanks to Homesick's wide variety of scented candles. $34 Buy Now

Diptyque Feu de Bois Diptyque Diptyque Feu de Bois Diptyque's Feu de Bois candle is an icon. It smells woody and smoky, like a cozy, crackling fireplace. Curl up on the sofa, light Feu de Bois and pour yourself a glass of red. $68 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Hottest Valentine's Day Gifts for Men

25 Sweet Valentine's Day Gifts to Shop on Amazon

Get $50 Off Kendra Scott Jewelry Just in Time for Valentine’s Day

20 Valentine's Day Gifts for Everyone You Love

Get a Free Gift With an Always Pan Purchase from Our Place

Valentine's Day Gifts for Coffee Lovers: Keurig, Nespresso and More

The Best Valentine's Day Gifts Under $50

The Best Lingerie for Valentine's Day 2022

The 10 Best Flower and Plant Delivery Services for Valentine's Day