The Best Valentine's Day Sales To Shop Now Through February 14

Valentine's Day is the perfect time to show the special partner or friend in your life some extra love with a thoughtful gift or an endearing gesture. For many shoppers, it also doubles as a great opportunity to score on some huge savings, as well. While Valentine's Day might typically be associated with more traditional gifting options (think flowers, chocolate, jewelry, etc.), dozens of retailers that span all across the categories of fashion, home and lifestyle are actually boasting some of their deepest discounts of the season on top-rated products -- and just in time for the year's most romantic holiday, no less.

Let's be real -- we all want to spoil the people in our lives with as much love as possible. But that doesn't always mean we have the budget for it. This Valentine's Day, you can shop trending gifts that your boyfriend, girlfriend, Galentine or partner will love without breaking the bank thanks to a number of can't-miss Valentine's Day sales.

Whether you're looking for helpful lifestyle upgrades for 2022, cozy chunky blankets to snuggle up in, stylish home decor, romantic candles to set the mood, trending fashion pieces, kitchen essentials to help cook up a memorable Valentine's Day meal or even bigger picks like advanced tech from Samsung, you'll be able to find deep discounts on these items and so much more through a number of major Valentine's Day weekend sales that are happening now and through February 14.

To help you choose from the truly unbeatable offers, ET has narrowed down the best Valentine's Day sales you can shop online today and all through the year's most romantic season.

Take up to 50% off at Macy's

Macy's

For a limited time, get up to 50% off during Macy's Big Home Sale through February 14. Shoppers can score on everything from designer handbags to Valentine's Day-centric dutch ovens from the Martha Stewart Home Collection. Just use the code VDAY for an extra discount on select items.

Stock up on wine at Winc

Winc

Through February 14, new Winc members can get four bottles of wine for just $24.95 with the coupon code VDAY25. Shoppers can enjoy free shipping too.

Winc Membership Winc Winc Membership Four bottles of wine for just $24.95? Say less and sign up now. $30 Buy Now

Enjoy up to 50% off J.Crew

J.Crew

In need of some more winter essentials. Stock up on styles from J.Crew and enjoy an extra 50% off sale styles until Feb. 14 with the code SALETIME.

Set the mood and save up to 20% on Homesick Candles

Homesick Candles

What better way to celebrate date night or Valentine's Day than with a romantic set of candles? Homesick is currently offering up to 20% with their Valentine’s Day Sale -- plus free shipping on orders over $75.

Champagne Bears Bundle Homesick Candles Champagne Bears Bundle Help set the mood this Valentine's Day with cozy candles from Homesick -- even in date night scents. $78 $62 Buy Now

Shop limited-time tech deals at Samsung

Samsung

For a limited time, Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic styles -- a top-rated tech pieces from the brand -- is now marked down just in time for Valentine's Day.

Cozy up to Valentine's Day deals at Casper

Casper

The Last Call Sale is on! Ahead of Valentine's Day, shop top-rated mattresses and select bedding pieces at up to 50% off at Casper.

Take up to 30% off bedding and robes at Gravity Blankets

Gravity Blankets

Make this year's Valentine's Day celebrations even cozier with select robe and blanket pieces from Gravity Blankets -- now up to 30% off.

Save up to 25% on Oprah's favorites at Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth

Get up to 25% off the perfect gift for your partner or Galentine at Cozy Earth's major Valentine's Day sale.

Bamboo Sheet Set Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set Oprah Winfrey loves the Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set for its soft comfort and breathable, moisture-wicking fabric. The media mogul added the sheet set to her list of Favorite Things in 2018, writing it's "the softest ever and may help regulate body temperature, meaning both chilly sleepers and hot flashers can get a good night’s rest." This set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases. $319 $255 Buy Now

Get your glow on with V-Day deals from B-Glowing Beauty

B-Glowing Beauty

Whether you're shopping for your girlfriend (or yourself), you can never go wrong with gifting some quality beauty products -- especially if they're on sale. Save big at B-Glowing Beauty's Valentine's Day event.

Collagen Dreams Kit B-Glowing Collagen Dreams Kit Achieve a natural glow with this Collagen Dreams Kit -- a $178 dollar value kit, now on sale just in time for V-Day. $115 $86 Buy Now

