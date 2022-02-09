Shopping

The Best Valentine's Day Sales To Shop Now Through February 14

By ETonline Staff
The Best Valentine's Day Sales To Shop Now Through February 14
Macy's, Samsung, Homesick, J.Crew

Valentine's Day is the perfect time to show the special partner or friend in your life some extra love with a thoughtful gift or an endearing gesture. For many shoppers, it also doubles as a great opportunity to score on some huge savings, as well. While Valentine's Day might typically be associated with more traditional gifting options (think flowers, chocolate, jewelry, etc.), dozens of retailers that span all across the categories of fashion, home and lifestyle are actually boasting some of their deepest discounts of the season on top-rated products -- and just in time for the year's most romantic holiday, no less. 

Let's be real -- we all want to spoil the people in our lives with as much love as possible. But that doesn't always mean we have the budget for it. This Valentine's Day, you can shop trending gifts that your boyfriend, girlfriend, Galentine or partner will love without breaking the bank thanks to a number of can't-miss Valentine's Day sales.

Whether you're looking for helpful lifestyle upgrades for 2022, cozy chunky blankets to snuggle up in, stylish home decor, romantic candles to set the mood, trending fashion pieces, kitchen essentials to help cook up a memorable Valentine's Day meal or even bigger picks like advanced tech from Samsung, you'll be able to find deep discounts on these items and so much more through a number of major Valentine's Day weekend sales that are happening now and through February 14.

To help you choose from the truly unbeatable offers, ET has narrowed down the best Valentine's Day sales you can shop online today and all through the year's most romantic season.

The best Valentine's Day sales you can shop now  

Take up to 50% off at Macy's

Macy's
Macy's

For a limited time, get up to 50% off during Macy's Big Home Sale through February 14. Shoppers can score on everything from designer handbags to Valentine's Day-centric dutch ovens from the Martha Stewart Home Collection. Just use the code VDAY for an extra discount on select items.

Martha Stewart Ditsy Hearts Dutch Oven
Martha Stewart Ditsy Hearts Dutch Oven
Macy's
Martha Stewart Ditsy Hearts Dutch Oven
Cook up something with love in this heart-adorned dutch oven from the Martha Stewart collection.
$160$74
Steve Madden Boho Studded Strap Hobo
Steve Madden Boho Studded Strap Hobo
Macy's
Steve Madden Boho Studded Strap Hobo
Carry all of your daily essentials in style with this Steven Madden purse.
$97$70

Stock up on wine at Winc

Winc
Winc

Through February 14, new Winc members can get four bottles of wine for just $24.95 with the coupon code VDAY25. Shoppers can enjoy free shipping too.

Winc Membership
Winc
Winc
Winc Membership
Four bottles of wine for just $24.95? Say less and sign up now.
$30

Enjoy up to 50% off J.Crew

J.Crew
J.Crew

In need of some more winter essentials. Stock up on styles from J.Crew and enjoy an extra 50% off sale styles until Feb. 14 with the code SALETIME.

Saturday Sneakers
Saturday Sneakers
J.Crew
Saturday Sneakers
Kick up your winter shoe game with these suede-detailed sneakers. 
$98$88
Striped Turtleneck Sweater
Striped Turtleneck Sweater
J.Crew
Striped Turtleneck Sweater
You can never go wrong with a cozy knit -- especially if it's made from super soft yarn.
$118$60

Set the mood and save up to 20% on Homesick Candles

Homesick Candles
Homesick Candles

What better way to celebrate date night or Valentine's Day than with a romantic set of candles? Homesick is currently offering up to 20% with their Valentine’s Day Sale -- plus free shipping on orders over $75.

Champagne Bears Bundle
Champagne Bears Bundle
Homesick Candles
Champagne Bears Bundle
Help set the mood this Valentine's Day with cozy candles from Homesick -- even in date night scents.
$78$62

Shop limited-time tech deals at Samsung

Samsung
Samsung

For a limited time, Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic styles -- a top-rated tech pieces from the brand -- is now marked down just in time for Valentine's Day. 

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic
Galaxy Watch4 Classic
Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic
Never lose track of time with the top-rated Samsung Galaxy Watch4 -- now on sale for $300.
$350$300

Cozy up to Valentine's Day deals at Casper

Casper
Casper

The Last Call Sale is on! Ahead of Valentine's Day, shop top-rated mattresses and select bedding pieces at up to 50% off at Casper. 

Original Casper Pillow
Original Casper Pillow
Casper
Original Casper Pillow
Settle into a good night's sleep with the Original Casper Pillow -- now 40% off.
$65$39
The 2019 Casper Hybrid Mattress
The 2019 Casper Hybrid Mattress
Casper
The 2019 Casper Hybrid Mattress
Casper's signature hybrid mattress is now on sale for only $837 -- regularly $1,195.
$1,195$837

Take up to 30% off bedding and robes at Gravity Blankets

Gravity Blankets
Gravity Blankets

Make this year's Valentine's Day celebrations even cozier with select robe and blanket pieces from Gravity Blankets -- now up to 30% off.

Gravity Memory Foam & Cotton Hybrid Pillow
Gravity Memory Foam & Cotton Hybrid Pillow
Gravity Blankets
Gravity Memory Foam & Cotton Hybrid Pillow
Get customized comfort with the help of the Gravity Pillow, a shredded memory foam pillow that's completely customizable to your fill preference.
$60$42
Gravity Fleece Weighted Robe
Gravity Fleece Weighted Robe
Gravity Blankets
Gravity Fleece Weighted Robe
Who knew snuggle season could be so stylish?
$130$98

Save up to 25% on Oprah's favorites at Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth
Cozy Earth

Get up to 25% off the perfect gift for your partner or Galentine at Cozy Earth's major Valentine's Day sale.

Bamboo Sheet Set
Bamboo Sheet Set
Cozy Earth
Bamboo Sheet Set
Oprah Winfrey loves the Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set for its soft comfort and breathable, moisture-wicking fabric. The media mogul added the sheet set to her list of Favorite Things in 2018, writing it's "the softest ever and may help regulate body temperature, meaning both chilly sleepers and hot flashers can get a good night’s rest." This set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases. 
$319$255
Women's Ultra-Soft Bamboo Jogger Pant
Women's Ultra-Soft Bamboo Jogger Pant
Cozy Earth
Women's Ultra-Soft Bamboo Jogger Pant
Looking to stay home and snuggle this Valentine's Day? Opt for a comfy set from Cozy Earth for added comfort.
$135$108

Get your glow on with V-Day deals from B-Glowing Beauty

B-Glowing Beauty
B-Glowing Beauty

Whether you're shopping for your girlfriend (or yourself), you can never go wrong with gifting some quality beauty products -- especially if they're on sale. Save big at B-Glowing Beauty's Valentine's Day event.

NuFACE FIX Line Smoothing Device
NuFACE FIX™ Line Smoothing Device
B-Glowing
NuFACE FIX Line Smoothing Device
Let fine lines and wrinkles be a thing of the past with help from NuFace's FIX Line Smoothing Device.
$140$112
Collagen Dreams Kit
Collagen Dreams Kit
B-Glowing
Collagen Dreams Kit
Achieve a natural glow with this Collagen Dreams Kit -- a $178 dollar value kit, now on sale just in time for V-Day.
$115$86

