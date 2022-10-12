The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is coming to an end at midnight tonight, which means you have less than 24 hours to get early Black Friday discounts on big-ticket items. If you've been wanting a chef-quality blender, Vitamix is hard to resist. Now is the best time to shop for Vitamix blenders with Prime Day deals up to 40% off. The Vitamix sale comes just in time to get prepared for the big season of holiday cooking and family gatherings ahead.

Choosing the right Vitamix model for your kitchen can be daunting. The popular Vitamix 750 Blender has a low-profile, 64-ounce container that makes it perfect for entertaining, while fitting comfortably under your cabinets or right on your countertop. With five pre-programmed settings, you can ensure consistent results and easy cleaning. Right now, the Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender is $230 off for Amazon's October Prime Day.