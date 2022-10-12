The Best Vitamix Deals to Shop for Prime Day: Save Up to $230 On Rarely-Discounted Blenders
The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is coming to an end at midnight tonight, which means you have less than 24 hours to get early Black Friday discounts on big-ticket items. If you've been wanting a chef-quality blender, Vitamix is hard to resist. Now is the best time to shop for Vitamix blenders with Prime Day deals up to 40% off. The Vitamix sale comes just in time to get prepared for the big season of holiday cooking and family gatherings ahead.
Choosing the right Vitamix model for your kitchen can be daunting. The popular Vitamix 750 Blender has a low-profile, 64-ounce container that makes it perfect for entertaining, while fitting comfortably under your cabinets or right on your countertop. With five pre-programmed settings, you can ensure consistent results and easy cleaning. Right now, the Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender is $230 off for Amazon's October Prime Day.
Variable Speed Control and Pulse feature let you manually fine-tune the texture of any recipe. Get nearly 40% off the Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender now.
Whether you're a culinary whiz or you just enjoy a morning smoothie to start your day, you'll love testing out new recipes in Vitamix's top-rated blenders. These high-performance appliances can make everything from soups to smoothies, salsas, purees and so much more.
Whether you want to step up your kitchen skills, or test out some soup recipes for the fall and winter, check out the best Prime Day Vitamix deals before the Prime Early Access Sale ends tonight.
October Amazon Prime Day Vitamix Deals
Ten variable speeds allow you to refine every texture with culinary precision, from the smoothest purées to the heartiest soups. The 1.4L container is ideal for blending medium batches for small family meals.
Vitamix ONE is a streamlined version of the original Vitamix, updated for the company's 100th anniversary
This variable speed Vitamix 5200 Blender is ideal for blending medium and large batches. The dial can be rotated at any point during the blend, so you’re in complete control.
This belnder's 10 variable speeds allow you to refine every texture with culinary precision, from the smoothest purées to the heartiest soups. This Renewed Premium product has been certified by Amazon to work and look like new.
