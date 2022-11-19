The Best Vitamix Deals to Shop Now for Black Friday: Save Up to $125 On Top-Rated Blenders
With Thanksgiving less than a week away and more holidays on the horizon, you’re going to need all the kitchen help you can get. Vitamix blenders are cult-favorite kitchen tools for a reason. The chef-quality blenders are powerful, durable, and versatile enough to whip up anything for the big season of holiday cooking and family gatherings ahead. Right now is the time to score the Vitamix you've been dreaming of with Amazon's early Black Friday deals and Vitamix's Holiday Deals.
Choosing the right Vitamix model for your kitchen can be daunting. The popular Vitamix 750 Blender has a low-profile, 64-ounce container that makes it perfect for entertaining, while fitting comfortably under your cabinets or right on your countertop. With five pre-programmed settings, you can ensure consistent results and easy cleaning. Right now, the Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender is $80 off for Amazon's Black Friday Sale.
Variable Speed Control and Pulse feature let you manually fine-tune the texture of any recipe. Get $80 off the Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender now.
Whether you're a culinary whiz or you just enjoy a morning smoothie to start your day, you'll love testing out new recipes in Vitamix's top-rated blenders. These high-performance appliances can make everything from soups to smoothies, salsas, purees and so much more.
Whether you want to step up your kitchen skills, get a head start on holiday gifting, or test out some soup recipes for the fall and winter, check out the best Black Friday 2022 Vitamix deals below.
Vitamix Blender Black Friday Deals
Save $125 on the luxurious A3500 blender from the Ascent collection, featuring touchscreen controls, built-in wireless connectivity, and a programmable timer.
Combine the Ascent Series 3500 Blender with the Aer Disc Container in this bundle to create an endless supply of milkshakes, purees and beyond. Plus, this blender has a built-in Touch Programmable Timer to make your prep time just a little easier.
Smoothies, soups and more are only a few buttons away when you purchase the famed Vitamix, now $50 off.
The A2300 is a great option if you want a Vitamix blender that's in between simple and fancy in terms of features.
Ten variable speeds allow you to refine every texture with culinary precision, from the smoothest purées to the heartiest soups. The 1.4L container is ideal for blending medium batches for small family meals.
Vitamix ONE is a streamlined version of the original Vitamix, updated for the company's 100th anniversary
With a 64-ounce low-profile container, the 7500 blender is a versatile choice for any kitchen.
This variable speed Vitamix 5200 Blender is ideal for blending medium and large batches. The dial can be rotated at any point during the blend, so you’re in complete control.
The 5300 offers power and convenience, with a 2.2 HP motor and a low-profile, 64-ounce container that fits easily under most cabinets.
