The Best Walmart Memorial Day Deals: Save Big on Tech, Outdoor Furniture, Vacuums, Beauty and More
Whether you're searching for outdoor furniture and backyard essentials for your Memorial Day festivities or shopping for new tech to stream your favorite TV shows, there are thousands of Walmart deals with new sales appearing every day. You can score major spring savings on everything from an Apple Watch to LG TVs and robot vacuums. To make scrolling through the retailer's Rollbacks easier for you, we're regularly gathering the best deals at Walmart to shop ahead of Memorial Day.
Shop Walmart Memorial Day Deals
The Memorial Day deals at Walmart make home goods and luxury beauty like La Mer more affordable along with everyday essentials like Ninja coffee makers. Walmart.com has countless products available that you won’t find on the shelves of your local Walmart. To get free shipping with all your orders, member prices on gas, access to amazing deals and exclusive access to members-only Walmart.com events, sign up for Walmart+.
If you're in the market for a new 4K TV, a discounted vacuum for spring cleaning, or new cookware to upgrade your kitchen this summer, read ahead for the best Walmart Memorial Day deals to shop now.
The Best Walmart Memorial Day Deals to Shop Today
Prepare your backyard or patio for summer entertaining with a huge deal on this outdoor furniture set.
If you're trying to get your summer body ready or simply trying to live a healthier diet incorporating juicing, this highly rated juicer is exactly what you need.
This portable walking pad allows you to work up a sweat just about anywhere. Slide it under a desk to stay fit and productive at the same time.
Designed to keep you productive and entertained from anywhere, the HP 14 inch diagonal laptop combines long lasting battery life with a thin and portable, micro edge bezel design. With its thin and light design, 6.5 mm micro-edge bezel, display, and 79% screen to body ratio take this PC anywhere and see and do more.
This TikTok-famous portable upholstery and carpet cleaner sprays, scrubs and lifts away pet messes that don't call for a full-size carpet cleaning machine. It has powerful suction to easily remove dirty paw prints from carpets and stairs, plus it works on car interiors, too!
The Best Walmart Tech Deals
See a vivid picture every time with LG UHD’s 4K resolution. You can customize your viewing experience with separate accounts and personalized recommendations for every member of your family with webOS 22.
Stay connected thanks to this affordable Apple Watch SE. Track workouts, reply to texts and more all from your wrist.
The Apple 10.2" iPad features a Retina display with 2160 x 1620 resolution for crisp details and vivid colors, making it an ideal companion for watching movies, creating content, and much more.
Crush workouts and all your health goals with Samsung Galaxy Watch4. It comes complete with a health monitor, Bluetooth and Auto Workout Tracking.
Blaze through your work day with the Galaxy Book2 Pro. Powered by Samsung's most powerful CPU available, the laptop is packed with the premium performance you’ve come to expect from Samsung — plus some.
The Best Walmart Home and Furniture Deals
The Costway Canopy Swing is spacious enough to hold three people, and you can all have a great time enjoying the fresh air together.
This extra plush hybrid mattress is made up of springs, comfort foam, and gel infused memory foam to create the perfect blend of comfort and support that regulates temperature while relieving pressure point aches.
Upgrade your outdoor space with this 60,000 BTU fire pit table.
Sofa by day, a handy twin-size sleeper by night — complete with soft, supportive cushions for both lounging and sleeping.
A highly rated and best-selling carry-on luggage from iFLY is now discounted in time for your spring vacations.
Relax in these adjustable and ultra-comfortable zero gravity chairs. Use it as a lounge chair, a recliner in your patio or use it to spruce up your sunroom.
Find relief during hot days ahead with this air conditioner you can install on a window sill.
The Best Walmart Kitchen Deals
Elevate your cookware with Carote's Pots and Pans Set which includes two frying pans, a saucepan with lid and steamer, casserole pot and a saute pan.
This countertop GE ice maker makes tiny nugget-shaped ice cubes. It also has Bluetooth connectivity, so you can create a schedule for the ice maker to make fresh ice for upcoming get togethers or when you get off work. There's no water hookup necessary, so the ice maker is portable. Plus, it can make up 24 pounds of ice a day (but can only hold 3 pounds of ice at a time).
Brew up to 10 cups of coffee with this Ninja coffee maker, which also comes with an over-ice function, that delivers rich-flavored iced coffee, never watered down.
The Best Walmart Vacuum Deals
This Wi-Fi-connected, self-emptying robot vacuum can be scheduled to clean via voice command and smartphone app. Its brushes flex to adjust to different floor types, and it uses floor-tracking sensors to vacuum rooms in neat rows. The Roomba i1+ can clean for 60 days before you need to empty the clean base.
The Eufy RoboVac 630 is designed with Smart Dynamic Navigation 2.0 to sensor any surfaces in your home for dirt and debris.
The Shark EZ Robot makes cleaning easy by automatically emptying dirt and debris into the bagless self-empty base after each cleaning session.
The Best Walmart Beauty Deals
EltaMD's best-selling, fragrance-free sunscreen features sodium hyaluronate which helps to nourish the skin with an even stronger moisture barrier.
Achieve an at-home blowout easily with Dyson's top-rated Supersonic Hair Dryer.
The Revlon One-Step Volumizer 2.0 PLUS is designed to give all hair types one-step salon quality results…and then some! Get shinier blowouts in up to half the time with 50% less heat exposure.
Opulent and nourishing, La Mer’s Moisturizing Cream is the best face moisturizer for deep hydration. Its rich creamy formula provides soothing moisture, healing your skin and banishing dryness.
A celebrated modern classic, Daisy is one of Marc Jacobs' most popular fragrances. The light, lively blend of fruits, florals and musk and woody notes is simply delightful.
