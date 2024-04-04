Spring cleaning season has arrived, and with it comes shopping for the best deals on supplies you'll need to get the job done.
Spring is officially here, which means it's time for your home's annual deep clean. Tidying up what has piled up and collected dust over winter can get overwhelming, but with the right tools, spring cleaning is a cinch. From powerful steam mops to cordless vacuums with HEPA filtration and TikTok-viral electric scrubbers, the best spring cleaning supplies are all on sale at Walmart's Spring Savings Week event to make your home sparkle.
Cleaning your home from top to bottom may never be effortless, but you can make the project easier and save money in the process with Walmart's best spring cleaning deals. Because it's serious business, you'll want to make sure you have a great vacuum. Right now, the top-rated Dyson V8 Origin+ cordless vacuum is on sale and perfect for cleaning homes with pets.
If you don’t need to deep clean, but you have multiple areas to cover, consider a power scrubber to keep things moving. Whether you're looking for a portable carpet cleaner for those smaller messes or a robot vacuum to do the work for you, check out all the best spring cleaning deals at Walmart below before starting your journey.
Best Spring Cleaning Deals at Walmart
Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum
Save $80 on Dyson's newest, slimmest, most maneuverable vacuum for in-between cleaning on hard floors. An articulating neck and 360-degree castors make it easy to maneuver around obstacles and into tight spaces.
Shark Steam & Scrub All-in-One Steam Mop
The Shark Steam & Scrub gently scrubs and sanitizes all at once. This deeper cleaner uses a unique mop pad that rotates for gentle cleaning that won't scratch, but will cut through grease, dirt, dust, and spills better than a standard mop alone.
Idoo Electric Spin Scrubber
For cleaning bathrooms, this cordless electric cleaning brush has a motor that runs at 435 RPM to effortlessly cut through the most stubborn stains. It also comes with five different types of brush heads to clean any corner.
Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base
The Shark EZ Robot makes cleaning easy by automatically emptying dirt and debris into the bagless self-empty base after each cleaning session.
Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum
Shoppers love how light this Dyson cordless vacuum is, but they're shocked at just how much dirt and dust it picks up.
Samsung Jet 60 Flex Cordless Stick Vacuum
The Samsung Jet 60 Flex Cordless Stick Vacuum features a lightweight and maneuverable design plus a removable battery for extended cleaning time up to 40 minutes. It cleans hardwood, tile, and carpet floors.
Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Multisurface Vacuum
The Shark vacuum's detachable canister works well for those hard-to-reach spots.
Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner
This TikTok-famous portable upholstery and carpet cleaner sprays, scrubs and lifts away pet messes that don't call for a full-size carpet cleaning machine. It has powerful suction to easily remove dirty paw prints from carpets and stairs, plus it works on car interiors, too!
Shark ION Robot Vacuum
The Shark ION is designed with a Tri-Brush System, combining side brushes, channel brushes, and a multi-surface brushroll to handle debris on carpets and hard floors.
Shark Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum
Clean floors and carpet with the new Shark Cordless Pet Pro stick vacuum. Powerful suction meets a self-cleaning brushroll to pick up pet hair and debris in hard-to-reach places.
Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum
For homes with pets, The Dyson V8 Origin+ has advanced, whole-machine filtration that captures pet allergens and fine dust, expelling cleaner air. Dyson’s de-tangling Motorbar cleaner head deep cleans carpets and hard floors with precise hair removal.
Anker eufy 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum
Give your home a spring refresh with this Anker eufy 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum that works to clean even the toughest corners.
Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin Vacuum
The Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin upright vacuum cleaner captures more microscopic dust than any other cyclone. With an active base plate that automatically raises and lowers to seal in a powerful suction across all floors, it deep cleans dirt throughout the entire home.
Ionvac Smartclean 2000 Robovac
You don't need to spend hundreds of dollars on a robot vacuum. Score the Ionvac Smartclean 2000 Robovac for under $100.
Shark Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum with Anti-Allergen Complete Seal
The Shark Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum is so lightweight it makes deep cleaning your home effortless.
For even more spring savings, shop all the best Walmart deals on tech, home, fashion, beauty and more.
