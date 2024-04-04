Sales & Deals

The Best Walmart Spring Cleaning Deals: Save Big on Vacuums, Steam Mops, Electric Scrubbers and More

Spring Cleaning
Getty Images
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 1:48 PM PDT, April 4, 2024

Spring cleaning season has arrived, and with it comes shopping for the best deals on supplies you'll need to get the job done.

Spring is officially here, which means it's time for your home's annual deep clean. Tidying up what has piled up and collected dust over winter can get overwhelming, but with the right tools, spring cleaning is a cinch. From powerful steam mops to cordless vacuums with HEPA filtration and TikTok-viral electric scrubbers, the best spring cleaning supplies are all on sale at Walmart's Spring Savings Week event to make your home sparkle.

Cleaning your home from top to bottom may never be effortless, but you can make the project easier and save money in the process with Walmart's best spring cleaning deals. Because it's serious business, you'll want to make sure you have a great vacuum. Right now, the top-rated Dyson V8 Origin+ cordless vacuum is on sale and perfect for cleaning homes with pets. 

If you don’t need to deep clean, but you have multiple areas to cover, consider a power scrubber to keep things moving. Whether you're looking for a portable carpet cleaner for those smaller messes or a robot vacuum to do the work for you, check out all the best spring cleaning deals at Walmart below before starting your journey. 

Best Spring Cleaning Deals at Walmart

Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum

Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum
Walmart

Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum

Save $80 on Dyson's newest, slimmest, most maneuverable vacuum for in-between cleaning on hard floors. An articulating neck and 360-degree castors make it easy to maneuver around obstacles and into tight spaces.

$350 $273

Shop Now

Shark Steam & Scrub All-in-One Steam Mop

Shark Steam & Scrub All-in-One Steam Mop
Walmart

Shark Steam & Scrub All-in-One Steam Mop

The Shark Steam & Scrub gently scrubs and sanitizes all at once. This deeper cleaner uses a unique mop pad that rotates for gentle cleaning that won't scratch, but will cut through grease, dirt, dust, and spills better than a standard mop alone. 

$180 $109

Shop Now

Idoo Electric Spin Scrubber

Idoo Electric Spin Scrubber
Walmart

Idoo Electric Spin Scrubber

For cleaning bathrooms, this cordless electric cleaning brush has a motor that runs at 435 RPM to effortlessly cut through the most stubborn stains. It also comes with five different types of brush heads to clean any corner.

$110 $50

Shop Now

Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base

Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base
Walmart

Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base

The Shark EZ Robot makes cleaning easy by automatically emptying dirt and debris into the bagless self-empty base after each cleaning session. 

$400 $293

Shop Now

Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum

Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum
Walmart

Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum

Shoppers love how light this Dyson cordless vacuum is, but they're shocked at just how much dirt and dust it picks up. 

$420 $363

Shop Now

Samsung Jet 60 Flex Cordless Stick Vacuum

Samsung Jet 60 Flex Cordless Stick Vacuum
Walmart

Samsung Jet 60 Flex Cordless Stick Vacuum

The Samsung Jet 60 Flex Cordless Stick Vacuum features a lightweight and maneuverable design plus a removable battery for extended cleaning time up to 40 minutes. It cleans hardwood, tile, and carpet floors.

$299 $249

Shop Now

Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Multisurface Vacuum

Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Multisurface Vacuum
Walmart

Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Multisurface Vacuum

The Shark vacuum's detachable canister works well for those hard-to-reach spots.

$199 $99

Shop Now

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner
Walmart

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner

This TikTok-famous portable upholstery and carpet cleaner sprays, scrubs and lifts away pet messes that don't call for a full-size carpet cleaning machine. It has powerful suction to easily remove dirty paw prints from carpets and stairs, plus it works on car interiors, too! 

$124 $99

Shop Now

Shark ION Robot Vacuum

Shark ION Robot Vacuum
Walmart

Shark ION Robot Vacuum

The Shark ION is designed with a Tri-Brush System, combining side brushes, channel brushes, and a multi-surface brushroll to handle debris on carpets and hard floors. 

$249 $157

Shop Now

Shark Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum

Shark Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum
Walmart

Shark Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum

Clean floors and carpet with the new Shark Cordless Pet Pro stick vacuum. Powerful suction meets a self-cleaning brushroll to pick up pet hair and debris in hard-to-reach places.

$250 $127

Shop Now

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum
Walmart

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum

For homes with pets, The Dyson V8 Origin+ has advanced, whole-machine filtration that captures pet allergens and fine dust, expelling cleaner air. Dyson’s de-tangling Motorbar cleaner head deep cleans carpets and hard floors with precise hair removal.

$520 $350

Shop Now

Anker eufy 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum

Anker eufy 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum
Walmart

Anker eufy 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum

Give your home a spring refresh with this Anker eufy 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum that works to clean even the toughest corners.

$249 $149

Shop Now

Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin Vacuum

Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin Vacuum
Walmart

Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin Vacuum

The Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin upright vacuum cleaner captures more microscopic dust than any other cyclone. With an active base plate that automatically raises and lowers to seal in a powerful suction across all floors, it deep cleans dirt throughout the entire home. 

$396 $309

Shop Now

Ionvac Smartclean 2000 Robovac

Ionvac Smartclean 2000 Robovac
Walmart

Ionvac Smartclean 2000 Robovac

You don't need to spend hundreds of dollars on a robot vacuum. Score the Ionvac Smartclean 2000 Robovac for under $100. 

$129 $80

Shop Now

Shark Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum with Anti-Allergen Complete Seal

Shark Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum with Anti-Allergen Complete Seal
Walmart

Shark Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum with Anti-Allergen Complete Seal

The Shark Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum is so lightweight it makes deep cleaning your home effortless.

$260 $188

Shop Now

For even more spring savings, shop all the best Walmart deals on tech, home, fashion, beauty and more.

