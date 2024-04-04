Spring is officially here, which means it's time for your home's annual deep clean. Tidying up what has piled up and collected dust over winter can get overwhelming, but with the right tools, spring cleaning is a cinch. From powerful steam mops to cordless vacuums with HEPA filtration and TikTok-viral electric scrubbers, the best spring cleaning supplies are all on sale at Walmart's Spring Savings Week event to make your home sparkle.

Cleaning your home from top to bottom may never be effortless, but you can make the project easier and save money in the process with Walmart's best spring cleaning deals. Because it's serious business, you'll want to make sure you have a great vacuum. Right now, the top-rated Dyson V8 Origin+ cordless vacuum is on sale and perfect for cleaning homes with pets.

If you don’t need to deep clean, but you have multiple areas to cover, consider a power scrubber to keep things moving. Whether you're looking for a portable carpet cleaner for those smaller messes or a robot vacuum to do the work for you, check out all the best spring cleaning deals at Walmart below before starting your journey.

Best Spring Cleaning Deals at Walmart

Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum Walmart Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum Save $80 on Dyson's newest, slimmest, most maneuverable vacuum for in-between cleaning on hard floors. An articulating neck and 360-degree castors make it easy to maneuver around obstacles and into tight spaces. $350 $273 Shop Now

Idoo Electric Spin Scrubber Walmart Idoo Electric Spin Scrubber For cleaning bathrooms, this cordless electric cleaning brush has a motor that runs at 435 RPM to effortlessly cut through the most stubborn stains. It also comes with five different types of brush heads to clean any corner. $110 $50 Shop Now

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner Walmart Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner This TikTok-famous portable upholstery and carpet cleaner sprays, scrubs and lifts away pet messes that don't call for a full-size carpet cleaning machine. It has powerful suction to easily remove dirty paw prints from carpets and stairs, plus it works on car interiors, too! $124 $99 Shop Now

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Walmart Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum For homes with pets, The Dyson V8 Origin+ has advanced, whole-machine filtration that captures pet allergens and fine dust, expelling cleaner air. Dyson’s de-tangling Motorbar cleaner head deep cleans carpets and hard floors with precise hair removal. $520 $350 Shop Now

Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin Vacuum Walmart Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin Vacuum The Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin upright vacuum cleaner captures more microscopic dust than any other cyclone. With an active base plate that automatically raises and lowers to seal in a powerful suction across all floors, it deep cleans dirt throughout the entire home.

$396 $309 Shop Now

For even more spring savings, shop all the best Walmart deals on tech, home, fashion, beauty and more.

RELATED CONTENT: