The Best Walmart Tech Deals to Shop This Week: Save Now on Apple, Samsung, Dyson and More
Walmart always brings incredible spring savings on everyday essentials, especially when it comes to your favorite tech. Top-rated electronics from TVs and laptops to headphones and smartwatches are on sale at Walmart to upgrade all your gadgets ahead of spring. Whether you're in the market for a new Apple Watch, a vacuum to prepare for spring cleaning, or a pair of noise-cancelling earbuds, Walmart has slashed prices on hundreds of best-selling items to shop this week.
The electronics deals at Walmart feature big markdowns on tech from top brands, including Apple, Samsung, LG, and many more. To help you find the very best tech deals, we've narrowed the expansive selection down to the gadgets that are worth shopping. If you need to spend a Walmart gift card or just looking for some gear to upgrade your work-from-home setup, you won't want to miss these Walmart deals.
Below, shop the best electronics deals available right now at Walmart for deep discounts on tech upgrades.
The Best Walmart Deals at TVs
For streaming all of this spring's new shows you want to choose a TV with excellent quality and sound. Walmart's TV deals offer savings on top TV brands like Samsung, LG, and more.
This VIZIO 50" Class V-Series Smart TV features epic 4K UHD picture quality, Dolby Vision Bright Mode, HDR10, a full array backlight, and active pixel tuning giving viewers crystal-clear and sharp picture quality.
Enhance your picture and sound with LG's smart TV that transforms your regular content into 4K for sharper definition and detail. And enjoy binge-worthy streaming with built-in access to Netflix, the Apple TV app, Disney+, HBO Max and to over 300+ free LG Channels with everything from comedy to movies to sports.
The Hisense 4K UHD Smart TV is backlit by LEDs that work in creating a sharp, vibrant picture. And with the Hisense being a Roku TV, it makes streaming the best tv, movies, and sports very easy.
Dive into a world of free content and personalized recommendations for everyone you share the remote with. You can enjoy binge-worthy streaming with built-in access to your TV subscriptions and to over 300+ free LG Channels with everything from comedy to movies to sports.
The Best Walmart Deals on Apple Products
It is usually tough to get almost anything from Apple on sale. However, Walmart is one of the best places to find Apple deals right now. Here are some of our favorite Apple products on sale.
There's nothing more classic than the Apple iPad and for a good reason. It has substantial storage, vivid screen resolution, excellent camera capabilities, and a 10-hour battery life making it the leader of the pack.
The Apple Watch SE is an affordable smartwatch with powerful features to help keep you connected, active, healthy, and safe. Take calls and reply to texts, right from your wrist, and track your daily activities like workouts.
Get the GPS + Cellular, 45mm size for an incredible price. The GPS feature pairs with your phone via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi to make and receive calls or get texts and notifications.
The Best Walmart Deals on Laptops
The timing of Walmart’s sale couldn’t be better for upgrading your work from home setup. Save on laptops from Samsung
and Lenovo.
Blaze through your work day with the Galaxy Book2 Pro. Powered by Samsung's most powerful CPU available, the laptop is packed with the premium performance you’ve come to expect from Samsung — plus some.
This sleek Lenovo laptop is a great option for those in school or who need a device for simple computing at home. One full charge gives you up to 10 hours of battery life.
The Best Walmart Deals at Headphones
Headphone quality can make a big difference, whether you need a pair of noise-canceling headphones or wireless earbuds. Multiple pairs of earbuds and headphones are on sale at Walmart right now to deliver studio-quality sound.
Seamlessly connect to your phone and watch without missing a beat.
The Bose earbuds feature a soft silicone surface for all-day comfort and a secure fit.
Sony's Wireless Headphones feature an extra-long battery life of up to 35 hours for all-day listening.
The Best Walmart Deals on Vacuums
Dyson Ball makes turning and maneuvering quick and easy. The self-adjusting cleaner head automatically transitions between different types of flooring.
The Shark ION Robot Vacuum gets debris off every nook and cranny in your home. You can control it with the SharkClean app or with Alexa or Google Assistant.
A vacuum this easy to use, takes the "chore" out of cleaning. It's time to level up your most-used cleaning tool.
The Shark vacuum's detachable canister works well for those hard-to-reach spots.
More Walmart Deals at Home Tech
If you're a new parent, this versatile video monitor helps you keep an eye on the baby.
Enjoy your favorite music anywhere with the Sony XB33 Wireless Speaker featuring EXTRA BASS performance for clear sound.
