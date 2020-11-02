The Best White Elephant Gifts in 2020

With just weeks left before the start of Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa, you're probably pondering the perfect gift idea for your upcoming gift exchange. Whether you call it a White Elephant gift exchange, Yankee swap or Secret Santa gift party, it's so important to be prepared with just the right gift, even if the get together is happening virtually this year.

Whether you need to arrive with -- or send -- a gag gift or funny gift for a good laugh, a wrapped gift for a lucky recipient taking part in a secret Santa game, or can get away with a gift card for your gift swap, ET Style is here to help you track down the perfect gift. Major retailers like Amazon, Nordstrom, Sephora, Walmart, Macy’s, and Kohl’s, are revving up mega-markdowns on tons of holiday gift ideas that include men’s and women’s apparel, clothing for a kid or baby, fun toys, home decor essentials, accessories, sunglasses, jewelry, books, accent furniture, candles, bedding, cookware, beauty items, stocking stuffers, gifts under $50, gifts under $100, and more.

If you're shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away. You'll know you scored a great gift for your holiday party.

Below, find our picks for the best options for the perfect white elephant gift idea.

Under $10

Filigree Dangle Nickel Free Earrings LC by Lauren Conrad Kohl's Filigree Dangle Nickel Free Earrings LC by Lauren Conrad These lightweight Filigree Dangle nickel-free earrings by LC by Lauren Conrad will add a little glamour to any look. REGULARLY $16 Buy 1 Get 1 Half Off at Kohl’s

Retro Classic Childhood Tetris Handheld Game Vingtank Walmart Retro Classic Childhood Tetris Handheld Game Vingtank An electronic handheld retro classic childhood Tetris handheld game with nostalgic vibes. $8.99 at Walmart

Under $20

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Amazon Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Amazon Save big on Amazon's most popular and affordable smart speaker and smart home hub, the Echo Dot (3rd Gen), now under 20 bucks. REGULARLY $39.99 $19 at Best Buy

'But First Coffee' Mug World Market Amazon 'But First Coffee' Mug World Market A matte black stoneware 'But First Coffee' mug from World Market for the coffee lover in your life. $17.00 at Amazon

10-piece Wooden Tic-Tac-Toe Set Studio Mercantile Macy's 10-piece Wooden Tic-Tac-Toe Set Studio Mercantile This vintage-inspired wooden tic-tac-toe-set doubles as a great conversation piece. REGULARLY $39.99 $19.99 with code at Macy’s

Under $50

That Sparkle Princess Cut Large Studs Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York That Sparkle Princess Cut Large Studs Kate Spade New York These Kate Spade New York That Sparkle Princess Cut Large Studs are the perfect stocking stuffer for your favorite lady. $48 at Kate Spade

Holiday 2020 Shine Bright Collection, Nail Lacquer Nail Polish OPI Amazon Holiday 2020 Shine Bright Collection, Nail Lacquer Nail Polish OPI New for 2020, this nail polish collection of 10 minis from OPI will add a festive touch to any beauty routine. REGULARLY $29 $26.05 with Amazon Prime

Daisy Eau de Toilette Spray Pen, 0.33 oz Marc Jacobs Macy's Daisy Eau de Toilette Spray Pen, 0.33 oz Marc Jacobs A compact version of the popular fragrance that fits in your purse, or pocket. REGULARLY $30 $25.50 with code at Macy's

Firstleaf Wine Club Firstleaf Firstleaf Wine Club Joining the Firstleaf wine club starts with a quiz -- a very easy quiz. Just tell them about your wine preferences and they'll create a customized tasting profile, which they'll use to curate your introductory shipment. After that, you can rate the wines they send with a simple thumbs up or thumbs down to refine your tasting profile even further. Every shipment includes six wines and costs $90, including shipping. And if you happen to get a bottle that you're not keen on, the Firstleaf Wine Concierge team will find a replacement on the house. Use the exclusive link below to receive free shipping on your orders for a year. You can get your first six wines now for $39.95 plus shipping (retail price: $112.99). REGULARLY $90 FOR 6 BOTTLES $39.99 for 6 Bottles

Glitter Airpod Case Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Glitter Airpod Case Kate Spade New York The Kate Spade New York Glitter Airpod Case is the absolute perfect stocking stuffer for your daughter or one of your girls. $35 at Kate Spade

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) Amazon The Amazon Fire TV Stick is a HD streaming device which includes the Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume buttons. Just plug this into your TV to get tens of thousands of channels including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, and HBO. REGULARLY $39.99 $27.99 at Amazon

Nova Backpack Herschel Amazon Nova Backpack Herschel This Herschel Nova Backpack is designed with dual top carrying handle straps as well as shoulder straps. REGULARLY $65 $49.99 at Amazon

Under $100

Shine 9.8" Bracelet Sparkling Strand Pandora Jared Shine 9.8" Bracelet Sparkling Strand Pandora An 18k gold plated sterling silver bracelet with cubic zirconia. REGULARLY $175 $87.50 at Jared

Half Baked Harvest x Etsy Holiday Reindeer Ceramic Measuring Spoons 7 Doors Studio Etsy Half Baked Harvest x Etsy Holiday Reindeer Ceramic Measuring Spoons 7 Doors Studio Make holiday baking even more fun with these reindeer hand-painted porcelain measuring spoons. $64.95 at Etsy

Celebration Complete Tea Set Teabloom Amazon Celebration Complete Tea Set Teabloom This elegant celebration complete tea set by Teabloom comes complete with a stovetop safe glass teapot with lid, glass infuser, warmer and candle; four double-wall glass teacups, and 12 flowering teas. REGULARLY $79.95 $59.45 at Amazon

Sun Basket Sun Basket Sun Basket Whether you want keto, paleo, gluten free or vegetarian meals, Sun Basket will ship healthy dinners packed with organic ingredients and delicious flavors straight to your door. Select at least two weekly dinner meal options and then add on items for breakfast, lunch, snacks and more (you can even get specialty meat!). All recipes come with simple cooking or heat-only instructions, making Sun Basket a top contender for those who want to spend more time at the dinner table and less time in the kitchen. $10.99 and up per serving at Sun Basket

Something Sparkly Star Mini Pendant Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Something Sparkly Star Mini Pendant Kate Spade New York The Kate Spade New York Something Sparkly Star Mini Pendant is the perfect understated necklace for every age and style. $58 at Kate Spade

