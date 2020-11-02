Shopping

The Best White Elephant Gifts in 2020

By Latifah Muhammad‍
With just weeks left before the start of Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa, you're probably pondering the perfect gift idea for your upcoming gift exchange. Whether you call it a White Elephant gift exchange, Yankee swap or Secret Santa gift party, it's so important to be prepared with just the right gift, even if the get together is happening virtually this year.

Whether you need to arrive with -- or send -- a gag gift or funny gift for a good laugh, a wrapped gift for a lucky recipient taking part in a secret Santa game, or can get away with a gift card for your gift swap, ET Style is here to help you track down the perfect gift. Major retailers like Amazon, Nordstrom, Sephora, Walmart, Macy’s, and Kohl’s, are revving up mega-markdowns on tons of holiday gift ideas that include men’s and women’s apparel, clothing for a kid or baby, fun toys, home decor essentials, accessories, sunglasses, jewelry, books, accent furniture, candles, bedding, cookware, beauty itemsstocking stuffers, gifts under $50, gifts under $100, and more. 

If you're shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away. You'll know you scored a great gift for your holiday party.

Below, find our picks for the best options for the perfect white elephant gift idea.

Under $10

Filigree Dangle Nickel Free Earrings
LC by Lauren Conrad
LC Lauren Conrad Filigree Dangle Nickel Free Earrings
Kohl's
Filigree Dangle Nickel Free Earrings
LC by Lauren Conrad

These lightweight Filigree Dangle nickel-free earrings by LC by Lauren Conrad will add a little glamour to any look. 

REGULARLY $16

Oversized Velvet Plush Throw Blanket, 50” x 70”
Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens Oversized Velvet Plush Throw Blanket, 50” x 70”
Walmart
Oversized Velvet Plush Throw Blanket, 50” x 70”
Better Homes & Gardens

An oversized plush velvet blanket that comes in a variety of colors.

Boyfriend Beanie, 2 Pack
Boohoo.com
Boyfriend Beanie, 2 Pack
Bohoo.com
Boyfriend Beanie, 2 Pack
Boohoo.com

Fitted beanies are perfect for chilly weather. 

REGULARLY $15

Retro Classic Childhood Tetris Handheld Game
Vingtank
Vingtank Retro Classic Childhood Tetris Handheld Game
Walmart
Retro Classic Childhood Tetris Handheld Game
Vingtank

An electronic handheld retro classic childhood Tetris handheld game with nostalgic vibes.

Under $20

Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
Amazon
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
Amazon
Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
Amazon

Save big on Amazon's most popular and affordable smart speaker and smart home hub, the Echo Dot (3rd Gen), now under 20 bucks.

REGULARLY $39.99

'But First Coffee' Mug
World Market
World Market But First Coffee Mug
Amazon
'But First Coffee' Mug
World Market

A matte black stoneware 'But First Coffee' mug from World Market for the coffee lover in your life. 

Scented Candles Gift Set, Natural Soy Wax Portable Travel Tin Candles - 4 Pack
Yinuo Mirror
Yinuo Mirror Scented Candles Gift Set
Amazon
Scented Candles Gift Set, Natural Soy Wax Portable Travel Tin Candles - 4 Pack
Yinuo Mirror

Scented portable mini tin aromatherapy candles made from soy wax brings a colorful element to any room. 

10-piece Wooden Tic-Tac-Toe Set
Studio Mercantile
Studio Mercantile 10-piece Wooden Tic-Tac-Toe Set
Macy's
10-piece Wooden Tic-Tac-Toe Set
Studio Mercantile

This vintage-inspired wooden tic-tac-toe-set doubles as a great conversation piece. 

REGULARLY $39.99

Under $50 

That Sparkle Princess Cut Large Studs
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York That Sparkle Princess Cut Large Studs
Kate Spade New York
That Sparkle Princess Cut Large Studs
Kate Spade New York

These Kate Spade New York That Sparkle Princess Cut Large Studs are the perfect stocking stuffer for your favorite lady.

Holiday 2020 Shine Bright Collection, Nail Lacquer Nail Polish
OPI
OPI Holiday 2020 Shine Bright Collection, Nail Lacquer Nail Polish
Amazon
Holiday 2020 Shine Bright Collection, Nail Lacquer Nail Polish
OPI

New for 2020, this nail polish collection of 10 minis from OPI will add a festive touch to any beauty routine.

REGULARLY $29

Daisy Eau de Toilette Spray Pen, 0.33 oz
Marc Jacobs
Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau de Toilette Spray Pen, 0.33 oz
Macy's
Daisy Eau de Toilette Spray Pen, 0.33 oz
Marc Jacobs

A compact version of the popular fragrance that fits in your purse, or pocket. 

 

REGULARLY $30

Firstleaf Wine Club
firstleaf wine
Firstleaf
Firstleaf Wine Club

Joining the Firstleaf wine club starts with a quiz -- a very easy quiz. Just tell them about your wine preferences and they'll create a customized tasting profile, which they'll use to curate your introductory shipment. After that, you can rate the wines they send with a simple thumbs up or thumbs down to refine your tasting profile even further. Every shipment includes six wines and costs $90, including shipping. And if you happen to get a bottle that you're not keen on, the Firstleaf Wine Concierge team will find a replacement on the house. Use the exclusive link below to receive free shipping on your orders for a year. You can get your first six wines now for $39.95 plus shipping (retail price: $112.99).

REGULARLY $90 FOR 6 BOTTLES

Glitter Airpod Case
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Glitter Airpod Case
Kate Spade New York
Glitter Airpod Case
Kate Spade New York

The Kate Spade New York Glitter Airpod Case is the absolute perfect stocking stuffer for your daughter or one of your girls.

Plum Purple Bracelet, Set of 3
Alex and Ani
Alex and Ani Plum Purple Bracelet, Set of 3
Amazon
Plum Purple Bracelet, Set of 3
Alex and Ani

These Alex and Ani Plum Purple Bracelet (Set of 3) are the perfect stocking stuffer or white elephant gift.

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls)
Amazon
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls)
Amazon
Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls)
Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV Stick is a HD streaming device which includes the Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume buttons. Just plug this into your TV to get tens of thousands of channels including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, and HBO.

REGULARLY $39.99

Nova Backpack
Herschel
Herschel Nova Backpack
Amazon
Nova Backpack
Herschel

This Herschel Nova Backpack is designed with dual top carrying handle straps as well as shoulder straps. 

REGULARLY $65

Under $100  

Shine 9.8" Bracelet Sparkling Strand
Pandora
PANDORA Shine 9.8" Bracelet Sparkling Strand
Jared
Shine 9.8" Bracelet Sparkling Strand
Pandora

An 18k gold plated sterling silver bracelet with cubic zirconia.

REGULARLY $175

Half Baked Harvest x Etsy Holiday Reindeer Ceramic Measuring Spoons
7 Doors Studio
Half Baked Harvest x Etsy Holiday Reindeer Ceramic Measuring Spoons
Etsy
Half Baked Harvest x Etsy Holiday Reindeer Ceramic Measuring Spoons
7 Doors Studio

Make holiday baking even more fun with these reindeer hand-painted porcelain measuring spoons. 

Celebration Complete Tea Set
Teabloom
Teabloom Celebration Complete Tea Set
Amazon
Celebration Complete Tea Set
Teabloom

This elegant celebration complete tea set by Teabloom comes complete with a stovetop safe glass teapot with lid, glass infuser, warmer and candle; four double-wall glass teacups, and 12 flowering teas. 

REGULARLY $79.95

Sun Basket
sun basket
Sun Basket
Sun Basket

Whether you want keto, paleo, gluten free or vegetarian meals, Sun Basket will ship healthy dinners packed with organic ingredients and delicious flavors straight to your door. Select at least two weekly dinner meal options and then add on items for breakfast, lunch, snacks and more (you can even get specialty meat!). All recipes come with simple cooking or heat-only instructions, making Sun Basket a top contender for those who want to spend more time at the dinner table and less time in the kitchen.

Something Sparkly Star Mini Pendant
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Something Sparkly Star Mini Pendant
Kate Spade New York
Something Sparkly Star Mini Pendant
Kate Spade New York

The Kate Spade New York Something Sparkly Star Mini Pendant is the perfect understated necklace for every age and style.

