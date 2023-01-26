The Best Winter Coats on Amazon To Keep Warm: Shop North Face, Columbia and More
With winter here, our winter coats are out — and some of us are looking to upgrade our outerwear, some are looking for new coats and others are just looking for deals on winter jackets now that the cold weather is here. No matter what the reason is for you, Amazon has plenty of markdowns and discounts on winter fashion essentials like jackets and winter coats with Amazon deals.
When you feel that winter chill, remember there is a jacket or winter coat for every climate and style available with Amazon deals. Whether you're on the hunt for a hooded parka, denim jacket, trench coat, peacoat, windbreaker, puffer jacket or cool faux leather jacket, and you can find the right deal for your winter wardrobe to keep you warm well until next spring.
Even the popular Orolay down jacket that made it onto Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 List is currently at a discount. Both windproof and waterproof, the Amazon bestseller comes in black, green, gray, navy, red, and beige. One reviewer highlights that the sides un-zip, which makes it more comfortable to wear "when you're sitting in a car or on the ski lift".
Taking the fun outdoors doesn't have to be a chilling experience in Orolay's down jacket. The warm fleece hood keeps your head warm while this coat extends all the way down to your thighs for maximum coverage.
Below, shop ET's picks for outerwear pieces that will keep you warm all winter long.
Best Deals on Jackets and Coats on Amazon:
For cool days and chilly evenings, this Carhartt jacket has a simple style at a great price.
This Tanming Double Breasted Long Plaid Wool Blend Pea Coat boasts an over-the-knee silhouette, a classic notch lapel and button front. This pea coat comes in both khaki and brown.
The Columbia Women's Copper Crest Hooded Winter Jacket is designed with plush fleece and a super smooth quilted taffeta shell. Plus, it is the perfect jacket to transition from winter into spring.
This hooded coat from Levi's has a faux fur lining to keep you extra warm on extra cold days.
The Carto Triclimate Waterproof Jacket is waterproof, breathable, and windproof so you can stay comfy in almost any condition.
There's a reason this jacket has over 19,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. It's super cute at just the right price.
Designed for maximum warmth, this puffer doesn't sacrifice style. This coat has a fitted cut and a hood with a fleece lining making it easy to stay warm without cumbersome clothes.
Make sure your kids don't get caught in the rain without a jacket! This jacket from Columbia has a waterproof nylon shell, elastic cuffs and a hood for extra warmth.
A different style of that viral Orolay winter coat we love, this one has a faux fur hood and plenty of insulation to protect you from winter weather.
Orolay's Quilted Down Jacket Long Winter Coat Maxi Hooded Puffer Jacket is one of Amazon's best selling winter jackets.
Make this timeless down jacket the next addition to your wardrobe. Made with recycled materials and premium down, The North Face doesn't disappoint with this coat.
This water-resistant, fleece-lined puffer coat features a snow skirt, multiple pockets, a reflective zipper and a stretch cuff with thumb hole to protect hands when it's cold.
This kids' winter coat has both windproof and water-resistant fabric with high quality white duck down to make cold weather less intimidating. It features a warm fleece lined hood, special side zippers, big zipper pockets to make wintry days more fun.
This Amazon Essentials puffy jacket is sure to keep you warm. This jacket comes in 14 different colors to fit everyone's style.
Sometimes all you need is a fleece.
Get this hooded puffer coat now and you won't regret it.
