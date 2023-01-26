Shopping

The Best Winter Coats on Amazon To Keep Warm: Shop North Face, Columbia and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amazon Deals on Winter Coats and Jackets
Amazon

With winter here, our winter coats are out — and some of us are looking to upgrade our outerwear, some are looking for new coats and others are just looking for deals on winter jackets now that the cold weather is here. No matter what the reason is for you, Amazon has plenty of markdowns and discounts on winter fashion essentials like jackets and winter coats with Amazon deals.

When you feel that winter chill, remember there is a jacket or winter coat for every climate and style available with Amazon deals. Whether you're on the hunt for a hooded parka, denim jacket, trench coat, peacoat, windbreaker, puffer jacket or cool faux leather jacket, and you can find the right deal for your winter wardrobe to keep you warm well until next spring. 

Even the popular Orolay down jacket that made it onto Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 List is currently at a discount. Both windproof and waterproof, the Amazon bestseller comes in black, green, gray, navy, red, and beige. One reviewer highlights that the sides un-zip, which makes it more comfortable to wear "when you're sitting in a car or on the ski lift". 

Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket
Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket
Amazon
Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket

Taking the fun outdoors doesn't have to be a chilling experience in Orolay's down jacket. The warm fleece hood keeps your head warm while this coat extends all the way down to your thighs for maximum coverage. 

$150$120
WITH COUPON

Below, shop ET's picks for outerwear pieces that will keep you warm all winter long. 

Best Deals on Jackets and Coats on Amazon: 

Carhartt Men's Full Swing Cryder Jacket
Carhartt Men's Full Swing Cryder Jacket
Amazon
Carhartt Men's Full Swing Cryder Jacket

For cool days and chilly evenings, this Carhartt jacket has a simple style at a great price. 

$160$120
Tanming Women's Double Breasted Long Plaid Wool Blend Pea Coat
Tanming Women's Double Breasted Long Plaid Wool Blend Pea Coat
Amazon
Tanming Women's Double Breasted Long Plaid Wool Blend Pea Coat

This Tanming Double Breasted Long Plaid Wool Blend Pea Coat boasts an over-the-knee silhouette, a classic notch lapel and button front. This pea coat comes in both khaki and brown.

$53$40
Columbia Women's Copper Crest Hooded Jacket
Columbia Women's Copper Crest Hooded Jacket
Amazon
Columbia Women's Copper Crest Hooded Jacket

The Columbia Women's Copper Crest Hooded Winter Jacket is designed with plush fleece and a super smooth quilted taffeta shell. Plus, it is the perfect jacket to transition from winter into spring. 

$150$90
Levi's Faux Fur Lined Hooded Jacket
Levi's Faux Fur Lined Hooded Jacket
Amazon
Levi's Faux Fur Lined Hooded Jacket

This hooded coat from Levi's has a faux fur lining to keep you extra warm on extra cold days. 

$130$118
The North Face Women's Carto Triclimate Waterproof Jacket
The North Face Women's Carto Triclimate Waterproof Jacket
Amazon
The North Face Women's Carto Triclimate Waterproof Jacket

The Carto Triclimate Waterproof Jacket is waterproof, breathable, and windproof so you can stay comfy in almost any condition. 

$250
Lock and Love Women's Removable Hooded Faux Leather Moto Biker Jacket
Lock and Love Women's Removable Hooded Faux Leather Moto Biker Jacket
Amazon
Lock and Love Women's Removable Hooded Faux Leather Moto Biker Jacket

There's a reason this jacket has over 19,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. It's super cute at just the right price. 

$50$39
Wantdo Women's Quilted Winter Puffer Jacket
Women's Quilted Winter Puffer Jacket
Amazon
Wantdo Women's Quilted Winter Puffer Jacket

Designed for maximum warmth, this puffer doesn't sacrifice style. This coat has a fitted cut and a hood with a fleece lining making it easy to stay warm without cumbersome clothes. 

$75$58
WITH COUPON
Columbia Boys' Glennaker Rain Jacket
Columbia Boys' Glennaker Rain Jacket
Amazon
Columbia Boys' Glennaker Rain Jacket

Make sure your kids don't get caught in the rain without a jacket! This jacket from Columbia has a waterproof nylon shell, elastic cuffs and a hood for extra warmth.

$45$30
Orolay Down Jacket with Faux Fur Trim Hood
Orolay Down Jacket with Faux Fur Trim Hood
Amazon
Orolay Down Jacket with Faux Fur Trim Hood

A different style of that viral Orolay winter coat we love, this one has a faux fur hood and plenty of insulation to protect you from winter weather. 

$115$105
WITH COUPON
Orolay Quilted Down Jacket
Orolay Quilted Down Jacket
Amazon
Orolay Quilted Down Jacket

Orolay's Quilted Down Jacket Long Winter Coat Maxi Hooded Puffer Jacket is one of Amazon's best selling winter jackets. 

$150$140
WITH COUPON
The North Face Women's Aconcagua Insulated Jacket
Women's Aconcagua Insulated Jacket
Amazon
The North Face Women's Aconcagua Insulated Jacket

Make this timeless down jacket the next addition to your wardrobe. Made with recycled materials and premium down, The North Face doesn't disappoint with this coat. 

$179
Amazon Essentials Girls' Heavy-Weight Hooded Puffer Jacket
Amazon Essentials Girls' Heavy-Weight Hooded Puffer Jacket
Amazon
Amazon Essentials Girls' Heavy-Weight Hooded Puffer Jacket

This water-resistant, fleece-lined puffer coat features a snow skirt, multiple pockets, a reflective zipper and a stretch cuff with thumb hole to protect hands when it's cold.

$50$43
Orolay Children Hooded Down Coat
Orolay Children Hooded Down Coat
Amazon
Orolay Children Hooded Down Coat

This kids' winter coat has both windproof and water-resistant fabric with high quality white duck down to make cold weather less intimidating. It features a warm fleece lined hood, special side zippers, big zipper pockets to make wintry days more fun.

$140$125
WITH COUPON
Amazon Essentials Heavy-Weight Hooded Puffer Coat
Amazon Essentials Women's Heavy-Weight Long-Sleeve Full-Zip Hooded Puffer Coat
Amazon
Amazon Essentials Heavy-Weight Hooded Puffer Coat

This Amazon Essentials puffy jacket is sure to keep you warm. This jacket comes in 14 different colors to fit everyone's style.

$75$68
The North Face Women’s Osito Full Zip Fleece Jacket
The North Face Women’s Osito Full Zip Fleece Jacket
Amazon
The North Face Women’s Osito Full Zip Fleece Jacket

Sometimes all you need is a fleece.

$99$80
Orolay Down Hooded Winter Coat
Orolay Down Hooded Winter Coat
Amazon
Orolay Down Hooded Winter Coat

Get this hooded puffer coat now and you won't regret it.

$140$130
WITH COUPON

 RELATED CONTENT:

Patagonia Winter Sale: Save Up to 40% on Puffers, Fleeces, and More

The Famous Orolay ‘Amazon Coat’ Is On Sale Now

The 12 Warmest Winter Coats for Women to Shop in 2023

The Best Cozy Sweaters to Keep You Warm and Fabulous All Winter Long

The Best Clothing Deals to Shop from Amazon's Winter Fashion Sale 2023

19 Best Amazon Deals on Sneakers This Winter

The 12 Best Fleece-Lined Leggings and Joggers to Keep Warm This Winter

UGG Boots and Slippers Are on Sale Now to Keep Cozy All Winter Long

The Best Cold-Weather Workout Clothes for Exercising Outdoors

The 14 Best lululemon Lookalikes TikTok Found on Amazon to Revamp Your Workout Clothes This Winter