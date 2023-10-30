Chantel and Pedro are hammering out their divorce details and it couldn't be more tense. In this exclusive clip from the season premiere of The Family Chantel -- the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff's last season due to Chantel and Pedro divorcing -- the exes face off in person for the first time in nine months and it's clear there's no love lost between the two.

In the clip, Chantel and Pedro are forced to be in the same room since they're meeting with their real estate agent to discuss selling their house. When the real estate agent comments that they're selling the house because they're unfortunately getting a divorce, both are quick to point out that they're already divorced.

"Yes, thank God," Pedro snidely remarks as Chantel gives him a look.

Chantel tells cameras that seeing Pedro again is a reminder of how badly he treated her and that she made a mistake by coming in person.

"I made a mistake to show up and grace somebody with my presence who has treated me so bad and evil, and just disregard of me like I was trash," she says.

At the meeting, Pedro questions the real estate agent's six percent commission and suggests he could probably just sell the house himself -- but notes that Chantel vetoed that idea. The real estate agent points out that with divorce, they have to make sure that they have a neutral third party.

"Everything was already discussed and decided upon when we signed our divorce documents -- so that's what we're gonna do," Chantel bluntly responds.

The final chapter of The Family Chantel premieres Monday, Nov. 6, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TLC. ET recently spoke to Chantel and she said that the final chapter of The Family Chantel will be "explosive."

"This is going to be the most dramatic season ever," she said. "I mean, I guess it makes sense because it's sort of the finale of the whole series. Listen, I feel like The Family Chantel has been following the decline of my marriage. So this is the end of it. So naturally, it will be explosive."

