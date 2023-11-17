Chantel and Pedro aren't holding back when it comes to their extremely tense divorce. In this exclusive clip from Monday's episode of The Family Chantel, the two argue about selling their old house and the argument quickly escalates when Chantel questions Pedro about hanging out with Coraima, a woman from their past that Chantel had a huge problem with.

In the clip, Chantel wants to quickly sell the house that she and Pedro used to live in, but he refuses since he's upset since she didn't agree to him selling the house and instead opted to use a neutral third party who will take more of the commission. Chantel then asks him about recently posting a social media post with Coraima, an old friend of his sister, Nicole, who once inappropriately danced with him while he was still married to her. Pedro insists that's no longer any of her business but Chantel presses the issue, noting that he always insisted that "there was nothing there" between him and Coraima but now he's meeting up with her.

Pedro replies, "I'm in D.R. I can do whatever I freakin' want. It's not your business no more. I can hang out with the people that I want. Check yourself because you're freaking evil."

At this point, Chantel gets even more heated and says he owes her an apology for using her and treating her "like s**t" for seven years.

"And I stayed with you through your erectile dysfunction and everything else," she adds.

Chantel tells cameras Pedro didn't have sex with her for an entire year.

"I mean, maybe it was more of an erectile displacement, but, he didn't get it up for me," she says.

The Family Chantel airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TLC, Max and Discovery+.

ET spoke with Chantel ahead of the final season of The Family Chantel, and she previewed the "explosive" ending of her and Pedro's journey.

"This is going to be the most dramatic season ever," she said. "I mean, I guess it makes sense because it's sort of the finale of the whole series. Listen, I feel like The Family Chantel has been following the decline of my marriage. So this is the end of it. So naturally, it will be explosive."

Watch the video below for more.

RELATED CONTENT: