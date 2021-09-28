The Fenty Beauty Sale Ends Today: Save 25% off Sitewide
The Fenty Fam Sale arrived at Fenty Beauty just in time for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3, but is ending tonight. Through September 28, shoppers can enjoy 25% off sitewide. No promo code necessary. Now is the perfect to add on to your skincare or makeup collection.
Superstar Rihanna's in-demand beauty brand has a few other treats for shoppers. In addition to taking 25% off, you'll receive a free Pro Kiss'r Lip set on orders of $65+ with code FENTYFAM. Plus, get free standard shipping on any U.S. order.
This incredible deal ends Sept. 28th. Fenty's CLF products, which benefit Rihanna's CLF organization, are excluded from these deals -- learn more about her foundation here.
ET Style has been taking notes on the best Rihanna-level glam from the Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 Show. From the hottest looks to the performances from Normani, Ricky Martin and more. Everything you need are just a few clicks away.
Below are the Fenty Beauty products we're eyeing at Fenty Fam Sale right now. Shop now because the sale ends today!
Shop all Fenty Beauty products for 25% off.
