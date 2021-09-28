Shopping

The Fenty Beauty Sale Ends Today: Save 25% off Sitewide

By ETonline Staff
Fenty x Savage Show
The Fenty Fam Sale arrived at Fenty Beauty just in time for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3, but is ending tonight. Through September 28, shoppers can enjoy 25% off sitewide. No promo code necessary. Now is the perfect to add on to your skincare or makeup collection.

Superstar Rihanna's in-demand beauty brand has a few other treats for shoppers. In addition to taking 25% off, you'll receive a free Pro Kiss'r Lip set on orders of $65+ with code FENTYFAM. Plus, get free standard shipping on any U.S. order.

This incredible deal ends Sept. 28th. Fenty's CLF products, which benefit Rihanna's CLF organization, are excluded from these deals -- learn more about her foundation here.

ET Style has been taking notes on the best Rihanna-level glam from the Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 Show. From the hottest looks to the performances from Normani, Ricky Martin and more. Everything you need are just a few clicks away.

Below are the Fenty Beauty products we're eyeing at Fenty Fam Sale right now. Shop now because the sale ends today!

Shop all Fenty Beauty products for 25% off.

STUNNA LIP PAINT LONGWEAR FLUID LIP COLOR
Fenty Stunna Lip Paint
Fenty Beauty
STUNNA LIP PAINT LONGWEAR FLUID LIP COLOR
This liquid lipstick delivers intense color and long lasting staying power while feeling lightweight. Rihanna recently wore the shade Underdawg to the Met Gala.
$19 (REGULARLY $25)
GLOSS BOMB UNIVERSAL LIP LUMINIZER
Fenty Beauty
Gloss Bomb
Fenty Beauty
GLOSS BOMB UNIVERSAL LIP LUMINIZER
Fenty Beauty
No dull lips this fall when you're wearing this best-selling lip gloss that delivers explosive shine and conditioning. We love its non-sticky formula and addictive peach-vanilla scent!
$14 (REGULARLY $19)
Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil
Fenty Beauty
Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil
Fenty Beauty
Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil
Fenty Beauty
A diamond dusted sparkly highlighter that can be applied on the face and body.
$30 (REGULARLY $39)
Body Lava Body Luminizer
Fenty Beauty
BODY LAVA BODY LUMINIZER
Fenty Beauty
Body Lava Body Luminizer
Fenty Beauty
Stay bronzed year-round with this glamorous gel based high-shine body luminizer. 
$44 (REGULARLY $59)
Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick
Fenty Beauty
Fenty Beauty Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick
Fenty Beauty
Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick
Fenty Beauty
Get the Rihanna glow with this easy-to-use shimmer stick. 
$20 (REGULARLY $26)
Total Cleans'r Mini Remove-it-all Cleanser
TOTAL CLEANS'R MINI REMOVE-IT-ALL CLEANSER
Fenty Beauty
Total Cleans'r Mini Remove-it-all Cleanser
A 2-in-1 makeup remover and cleanser that removes dirt, oil, and longwear makeup without drying out your skin.
$11 (REGULARLY $14)
Pro Filt'r Hydrating Primer
Fenty Beauty
PRO FILT'R HYDRATING PRIMER
Fenty Beauty
Pro Filt'r Hydrating Primer
Fenty Beauty
Ideal for normal to dry skin, this lightweight primer hydrates and nourishes skin and helps the rest of your makeup glide on smoothly.
$24 (REGULARLY $32)
Pro Filt'r Hydrating Longwear Foundation
Fenty Beauty
Pro Filt'r Hydrating Longwear Foundation
Fenty Beauty
Pro Filt'r Hydrating Longwear Foundation
Fenty Beauty
Available in 50 different shades, this Pro Filt'r Hydrating Longwear Foundation provides a natural finish without clogging pores or settling into fine lines.
$14 (REGULARLY $18)
Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush
Fenty Beauty
Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush
Fenty Beauty
Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush
Fenty Beauty
If you're short on time in the morning, all you really need is a pop of color on your cheeks before running out the door. This cream blush shade is called Bikini Martini.
$15 (REGULARLY $20)
Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette
Fenty Beauty
Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette
Fenty Beauty
Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette
Fenty Beauty
A mini palette with 6 rich blendable shades with matte and shimmer finishes. 
$19 (REGULARLY $25)

Check out more of our Fenty faves: 

Artistry Pro Complexion Essentials
Fenty Beauty
Artistry Pro Complexion Essentials
Fenty Beauty
Artistry Pro Complexion Essentials
Fenty Beauty
The perfect gift for the beauty lover (or Rihanna fan) in your life -- save 25% on this brush set that includes the Full-Bodied Foundation Brush 110, Precision Concealer Brush 180, Powder Puff Setting Brush 170 and Cheek-Hugging Highlight Brush 120.
$95 (REGULARLY $126)
Hydrating + Soft matte Complexion Essentials With Sponge
Hydrating + Soft matte Complexion Essentials With Sponge
Fenty Beauty
Hydrating + Soft matte Complexion Essentials With Sponge
An online exclusive of this 3-piece set. This set includes a Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Primer, a Pro Filt’r Hydrating Longwear Foundation (in shade of your choice) and Precision Makeup Sponge 100.
$38 ($84 VALUE)
Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Bronzer
Fenty Beauty
Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Bronzer
Fenty Beauty
Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Bronzer
Fenty Beauty
A lightweight, non-greasy cream bronzer that melts into the skin for a natural contour.
$24 (REGULARLY $32)
Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in Glass Slipper
Fenty Beauty
Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in Glass Slipper
Fenty Beauty
Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in Glass Slipper
Fenty Beauty
The Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer lip gloss is a bestseller for a reason. It gives the pout gorgeous shine without leaving the lips feeling sticky. 
$14 (REGULARLY $19)
Brow MVP Sculpting Wax Pencil & Styler
Fenty Beauty
Brow MVP Sculpting Wax Pencil & Styler
Fenty Beauty
Brow MVP Sculpting Wax Pencil & Styler
Fenty Beauty
Get picture-perfect brows with the Fenty Beauty Brow MVP Sculpting Wax Pencil & Styler. The wax is clear, so it works for all skin tones and hair colors.
$15 (REGULARLY $20)

