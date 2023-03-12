With March Madness upon us, Best Buy has kicked off a huge flat screen TV sale with some of the best deals across top-rated models. Right now, Best Buy is offering up to $1,100 off TVs from Samsung, Sony, LG, Insignia and more. Regardless of your space or your budget, there's a TV out there that will meet your needs, and it's probably on sale at Best Buy ahead of spring.

Shop Best Buy's TV Sale

There are more than 100 TVs marked down during the Best Buy sale, so there's no better time than right now to upgrade your big screen for less. From Sony's brightest-ever OLED picture to the LG C2 with 8 million self-lit OLED pixels, you can turn your living room into a home theatre with these TVs with an assortment of built-in apps. These TV deals won't last forever, so shop the best discounts at Best Buy below.

Best Buy TV Deals

From Samsung 4K TVs to LG smart webOS TVs, Best Buy has deals on high-quality TVs to bring a cinematic viewing experience to your home.

Best Buy's spring savings on electronics don't just stop at TVs. You can also shop major deals on headphones, laptops, fitness equipment, and kitchen appliances to give your home a long-awaited refresh. With hundreds of deals to shop, it can be overwhelming to find the best savings. To help you out, we've collected the top Best Buy deals on tech from top brands like Apple, Samsung, Lenovo, Bose, Beats and Sony.

With Best Buy's discounts on must-have tech, shoppers have the chance to save on quality devices across every category. Whether you're thinking about upgrading your headphones for your morning commute or your home could use a new washer and dryer, Best Buy is a one-stop-shop for tech savings. Get ahead of the spring shopping rush and save big on the devices and appliances you and your family will love.

Best Buy Headphone Deals

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones Best Buy Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones Have top-of-the-line sound quality even on the go wearing these wireless Solo3 headphones. Low on battery life? Charge the headphones for 5 minutes and get 3 full hours of battery life with their Fast Fuel technology. $200 $150 Shop Now

Beats Studio 3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones Amazon Beats Studio 3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones Get a premium listening experience with Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling to actively block external noise. The stylish Beats Studio 3 have Apple's W1 chip, which makes them pair perfectly with Apple devices. They also have an impressive battery life up to 40 hours in low-power mode. $350 $232 Shop Now

Bose Sport Earbuds Best Buy Bose Sport Earbuds Bose Sport Earbuds are true wireless earbuds with StayHear Max tips that mold to your ears and won’t fall out, no matter how demanding your workout is. Their touch interface lets you simply tap the earbuds to play or pause music, answer calls, and more. $149 $129 Shop Now

Best Buy Laptop Deals

Best Buy Appliance Deals

Spring is a great time to upgrade your home and kitchen appliances and Best Buy is here to help with keeping the discounts coming. From Keurig coffee makers to Dyson vacuums, shop Best Buy's deals on kitchen gadgets and appliance upgrades.

RELATED CONTENT:

Best Apple Deals: Save on AirPods, Apple Watches, MacBooks and More

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Are Back on Sale at Their Lowest Price Ever

Spring Cleaning Is Here: Shop the Best Deals on Dyson Vacuums

17 Best Walmart Tech Deals to Shop This Week: Save On Samsung, Apple, Dyson and More

The Best Fitness Deals Available to Shop at Amazon

Kick-Start Your Spring Cleaning with the Best Roomba Deals: Save Up to 42% on Robot Vacuums

The Best Apple AirTag Wallets to Shop Now