The Huge TV Sale at Best Buy Takes Up to $1,100 Off Flat Screens from Samsung, LG, Sony and More
With March Madness upon us, Best Buy has kicked off a huge flat screen TV sale with some of the best deals across top-rated models. Right now, Best Buy is offering up to $1,100 off TVs from Samsung, Sony, LG, Insignia and more. Regardless of your space or your budget, there's a TV out there that will meet your needs, and it's probably on sale at Best Buy ahead of spring.
There are more than 100 TVs marked down during the Best Buy sale, so there's no better time than right now to upgrade your big screen for less. From Sony's brightest-ever OLED picture to the LG C2 with 8 million self-lit OLED pixels, you can turn your living room into a home theatre with these TVs with an assortment of built-in apps. These TV deals won't last forever, so shop the best discounts at Best Buy below.
Best Buy TV Deals
From Samsung 4K TVs to LG smart webOS TVs, Best Buy has deals on high-quality TVs to bring a cinematic viewing experience to your home.
The LG OLED C2 has gotten even more impressive with brighter colors, a new, more advanced processor and a sleeker, slimmer bezel. Self-lit LG OLED pixels create beautiful picture quality with infinite contrast, perfect black and over a billion colors, now even brighter.
Brilliant details shine even in daylight with Samsung’s ultra-precise Quantum Mini LEDs. Immerse yourself in a next level viewing experience with an impossibly slim profile.
Samsung's ultra sharp 8K screens use innovative precision controlled Quantum Mini LEDs that bring you intense contrast for breathtaking detail in a wide spectrum of brilliant colors. Watch it all in jaw dropping 8K with Dolby Atmos sound.
Experience a lifelike picture with more depth and rich colors thanks to LG's advanced α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K. You can customize your viewing experience with separate accounts and personalized recommendations for every member of your family.
Save $1,100 on an LG TV that couples a slim design with an a7 Gen4 AI Processor 4K to optimize every scene. Smaller LEDs maximize precise luminance, a higher level of contrast for more brilliant colors and deeper blacks due to increased dimming zones.
Sony’s best-ever OLED TV features awe-inspiring contrast and the brand's brightest OLED picture. In its premium, minimalist-inspired design, the A90J brings astounding realism to your content.
Transform your world with over a billion¹ bright, bold and beautiful colors from the stunning NanoCell display.
Best Buy's spring savings on electronics don't just stop at TVs. You can also shop major deals on headphones, laptops, fitness equipment, and kitchen appliances to give your home a long-awaited refresh. With hundreds of deals to shop, it can be overwhelming to find the best savings. To help you out, we've collected the top Best Buy deals on tech from top brands like Apple, Samsung, Lenovo, Bose, Beats and Sony.
With Best Buy's discounts on must-have tech, shoppers have the chance to save on quality devices across every category. Whether you're thinking about upgrading your headphones for your morning commute or your home could use a new washer and dryer, Best Buy is a one-stop-shop for tech savings. Get ahead of the spring shopping rush and save big on the devices and appliances you and your family will love.
Best Buy Headphone Deals
If you're looking for headphones to give you bass boosted music, these JBL headphones will have you dancing all night long. Plus, you can adjust them to your size and comfort level.
Experience high-quality sound without breaking the bank with these noise cancelling earbuds from Apple.
Have top-of-the-line sound quality even on the go wearing these wireless Solo3 headphones. Low on battery life? Charge the headphones for 5 minutes and get 3 full hours of battery life with their Fast Fuel technology.
Get a premium listening experience with Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling to actively block external noise. The stylish Beats Studio 3 have Apple's W1 chip, which makes them pair perfectly with Apple devices. They also have an impressive battery life up to 40 hours in low-power mode.
Bose Sport Earbuds are true wireless earbuds with StayHear Max tips that mold to your ears and won’t fall out, no matter how demanding your workout is. Their touch interface lets you simply tap the earbuds to play or pause music, answer calls, and more.
Best Buy Laptop Deals
Stay up to speed on the latest tech and invest in this HP Laptop Intel computer.
The Apple MacBook Air is Apple's entry-level MacBook. It's a great option if you need a basic, day-to-day laptop. With an 18-hour battery life, impressive processing speeds, and beautiful screen resolution you won't want to miss this deal.
The Dell Inspiron has everything you need for school. The built-in HD webcam is perfect for zoom meetings, Dell's ComfortView, which reduces blue light, prevents eye strain, and the long-lasting battery will have you well-prepared for class.
Experience the most secure Windows ever built with fast boot times, increased responsiveness, and added protection against phishing and malware.
Get the best bang for your buck with this gaming laptop featuring a 240hz refresh display, 16gb RAM and it's upgradeable. You'll also get 1 month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate included, while supplies last.
Best Buy Appliance Deals
Spring is a great time to upgrade your home and kitchen appliances and Best Buy is here to help with keeping the discounts coming. From Keurig coffee makers to Dyson vacuums, shop Best Buy's deals on kitchen gadgets and appliance upgrades.
Cook up healthy meals with this Bella Pro Series 8-qt. Digital Air Fryer. The built-in touchscreen makes selecting settings fast and intuitive, while the large capacity lets you cook large meals at once.
Upgrade your at-home coffee bar with this sleek option from Keurig, which is available for $60 off.
Find a place for everything with spacious interior storage options designed for busy families, including a half-width deli drawer, two glass shelves, gallon door bins, full-width wire freezer shelf, and a dairy bin.
Sleek and stylish, this washer/dryer duo lets you save a whopping $360 off retail prices. Both feature an AI-powered smart dial to help you find the best cycle possible based on your washing habits and preferences.
