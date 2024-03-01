Nintendo gave the Switch OLED a Mario makeover last October to coincide with the launch of Super Mario Bros. Wonder. The Nintendo Switch OLED - Mario Red Edition features a red and black design with red joy-cons instead of the previous blue and red design. Complete with a Mario silhouette and coins hidden beneath the back panel, the Mario Red Nintendo Switch OLED is now on sale for an all-time low price at Walmart, just in time for National Mario Day on March 10th.

Designed to be played on the go, the Nintendo Switch OLED is the perfect size for gaming while traveling, especially with a Nintendo Switch travel case. The newest Switch model comes with a dock, so you can use the two detachable Joy-Con controllers for gaming on your TV or attach them to your Switch and play anywhere.

Featuring a vibrant 7-inch OLED screen, a wide adjustable kickstand, 64 GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio, the new system makes the best Switch games look even better. With up to nine hours of battery life and 32GB of storage, all you need to easily play more games is a MicroSD Card.

Whether shopping for yourself or looking for the perfect gift for the ultimate Mario fan, grab the newest Nintendo Switch OLED Mario Red Edition on sale. That way you and the special gamer in your life can play all the best Switch games of 2024, like Princess Peach: Showtime!, Mario vs. Donkey Kong, and Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy.

