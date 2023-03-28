The Most Stylish Sunglasses for Spring Under $50 — Shop Celeb-Approved Styles from Les Specs, Quay and More
Spring is here, which means that every part of our wardrobe needs a refresh for brighter days ahead — spring vacations, anyone? This especially goes for our sunglass collection.
Sure, sunglasses are a must-have accessory in any season — but between the sunny weather and abundance of new fashion trends taking over social media (and our closets), bold and bright frames are proving to be the outfit embellishment of choice this spring.
From polarized sunglasses to cat-eye frames, retro aviators, Y2K-inspired styles and even square, Matrix-esque sunglasses (which Kim Kardashian appears to be especially committed to these days), there are so many different specs to shop and love — regardless of your personal style.
Best of all, trendy sunglasses don't have to come with a hefty price tag — that is, if you know the right places to shop. While we might not have the budget to mirror the same designer frames or lenses as our favorite celebs (sorry, Kim), we can still manage to embrace the season's hottest accessory — and all without breaking the bank, too.
Ahead, peruse through ET's picks for the most stylish sunglasses under $50 to shop this spring — with frames from Quay, Free People, Nordstrom, Amazon and more. You can score exclusive offers on a pair of sunglasses from your favorite retailers and plus, check out Meghan Markle's newly restocked Le Specs sunglasses.
Best Women's Sunglasses for Spring 2023
These aviator sunglasses from Quay feature a reflective lens and the blue tint will bring a pop of color to your spring outfits.
Treat yourself to a pair of frames from this Meghan Markle-approved brand — and for only $49, too.
At a traditional retailer, these Chloe Bailey-approved bold sunglasses could cost you up to $125, but they're only $30 at Privé Revaux Eyewear.
Accessory-wise, these days bigger definitely equals better — and these chunky sunglasses are proof of that.
Lean into the rectangular-shaped sunglass trend with these bold Ceres 51mm Rectangular Sunglasses from Aire.
Disco vibes circa the '70s meet a sensual, cat-eye frame in these groovy specs.
Block out UV rays this spring with a staple pair of classic black sunnies that are perfect for any face shape.
Best Men's Sunglasses for Spring 2023
"This is my second pair of Puertos and I absolutely love them!" raved one reviewer about these polarized shades. "They are lightweight, protective, and look awesome. You’ll never find me without these in my bag!"
Every man should have a pair of classic black aviator sunglasses in their sunglass stock.
This isn't your typical pair of sunglasses — but they're actually much cooler and feature a clear ESSOPTICS lens for better optics.
Stay golden this season with these sandy amber-colored sunglasses — available to shop on Amazon.
These sporty sunnies are available in 11 different lens and frame combos, but we especially love these green lenses.
If you love the classic look of RayBan wayfarers but don't love the price tag, this similar style from Amazon is the perfect pair of shades to wear all spring.
