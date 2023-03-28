Spring is here, which means that every part of our wardrobe needs a refresh for brighter days ahead — spring vacations, anyone? This especially goes for our sunglass collection.

Sure, sunglasses are a must-have accessory in any season — but between the sunny weather and abundance of new fashion trends taking over social media (and our closets), bold and bright frames are proving to be the outfit embellishment of choice this spring.

From polarized sunglasses to cat-eye frames, retro aviators, Y2K-inspired styles and even square, Matrix-esque sunglasses (which Kim Kardashian appears to be especially committed to these days), there are so many different specs to shop and love — regardless of your personal style.

Best of all, trendy sunglasses don't have to come with a hefty price tag — that is, if you know the right places to shop. While we might not have the budget to mirror the same designer frames or lenses as our favorite celebs (sorry, Kim), we can still manage to embrace the season's hottest accessory — and all without breaking the bank, too.

Ahead, peruse through ET's picks for the most stylish sunglasses under $50 to shop this spring — with frames from Quay, Free People, Nordstrom, Amazon and more. You can score exclusive offers on a pair of sunglasses from your favorite retailers and plus, check out Meghan Markle's newly restocked Le Specs sunglasses.

Best Women's Sunglasses for Spring 2023

Quay Jezabell Links Quay Quay Jezabell Links These aviator sunglasses from Quay feature a reflective lens and the blue tint will bring a pop of color to your spring outfits. $75 $29 Shop Now

Best Men's Sunglasses for Spring 2023

PolarSpex Retro Sunglasses Amazon PolarSpex Retro Sunglasses If you love the classic look of RayBan wayfarers but don't love the price tag, this similar style from Amazon is the perfect pair of shades to wear all spring. $15 $14 WITH COUPON Shop Now

