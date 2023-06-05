Shopping

The Most Stylish Sunglasses for Summer: Shop Celeb-Approved Styles Under $50

By Kyley Warren
sunnies
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Summer is almost here, which means that every part of our wardrobe needs a refresh for brighter days ahead — summer vacations, anyone? This especially goes for our sunglass collection.

Sure, sunglasses are a must-have accessory in any season — but between the sunny weather and abundance of new fashion trends taking over social media (and our closets), bold and bright frames are proving to be the outfit embellishment of choice this summer.

From polarized sunglasses to cat-eye frames, retro aviators, Y2K-inspired styles and even square, Matrix-esque sunglasses (which Kim Kardashian appears to be especially committed to these days), there are so many different specs to shop and love — regardless of your personal style.

Best of all, trendy sunglasses don't have to come with a hefty price tag — that is, if you know the right places to shop. While we might not have the budget to mirror the same designer frames or lenses as our favorite celebs (sorry, Kim), we can still manage to embrace the season's hottest accessory — and all without breaking the bank, too.

Ahead, peruse through ET's picks for the most stylish sunglasses under $50 to shop this summer — with frames from Quay, Free People, Nordstrom, Amazon and more. You can score exclusive offers on a pair of sunglasses from your favorite retailers and plus, check out Meghan Markle's newly restocked Le Specs sunglasses.

Best Women's Sunglasses for Summer 2023

Aire Ceres 51mm Rectangular Sunglasses
Ceres 51mm Rectangular Sunglasses
Nordstrom
Aire Ceres 51mm Rectangular Sunglasses

Lean into the rectangular-shaped sunglass trend with these bold Ceres 51mm Rectangular Sunglasses from Aire.

$39
Les Specs Entitlement 57mm Sunglasses
Les Specs Entitlement 57mm Sunglasses
Nordstrom
Les Specs Entitlement 57mm Sunglasses

Treat yourself to a pair of frames from this Meghan Markle-approved brand — and for only $49, too.

$49
Privé Revaux The Victoria Sunglasses
Prive Revaux The Victoria Sunglasses
Privé Revaux
Privé Revaux The Victoria Sunglasses

At a traditional retailer, these Chloe Bailey-approved bold sunglasses with polarized lenses could cost you up to $125, but they're only $30 at Privé Revaux Eyewear. 

$40$30
WITH CODE SUNNY25
Free People Sugar Oversized Square Sunglasses
Free People Sugar Oversized Square Sunglasses
Free People
Free People Sugar Oversized Square Sunglasses

Accessory-wise, these days bigger definitely equals better — and these chunky sunglasses are proof of that.

$25
SOJOS Small Cat-Eye Sunglasses
SOJOS Small Cateye Sunglasses
Amazon
SOJOS Small Cat-Eye Sunglasses

Disco vibes circa the '70s meet a sensual, cat-eye frame in these groovy specs.

$20$15
Small Black Rectangular Frame Sunglasses
Small Black Rectangular Frame Sunglasses
Amazon
Small Black Rectangular Frame Sunglasses

Block out UV rays this spring with a staple pair of classic black sunnies that are perfect for any face shape. 

$11

Best Men's Sunglasses for Summer 2023

Mxnx Aviator Sunglasses
Mxnx Aviator Sunglasses
Amazon
Mxnx Aviator Sunglasses

Every man should have a pair of classic black aviator sunglasses in their sunglass stock.

$16
Oakley Ess Ice 200mm Wrap Shield Sunglasses
Oakley Ess Ice 200mm Wrap Shield Sunglasses
Nordstrom
Oakley Ess Ice 200mm Wrap Shield Sunglasses

This isn't your typical pair of sunglasses — but they're actually much cooler and feature a clear ESSOPTICS lens for better optics.

$25
WearMe Pro Classic Polarized Square Sunglasses
WearMe Pro Classic Polarized Square Sunglasses
Amazon
WearMe Pro Classic Polarized Square Sunglasses

Stay golden this season with these sandy amber-colored sunglasses — available to shop on Amazon.

$47$37
Duduma Polarized Sports Sunglasses
Duduma Polarized Sports Sunglasses
Amazon
Duduma Polarized Sports Sunglasses

These sporty sunnies with UV protection are available in 11 different lens and frame combos, but we especially love these green lenses.

$23$21
WITH COUPON
PolarSpex Retro Sunglasses
PolarSpex Retro Sunglasses
Amazon
PolarSpex Retro Sunglasses

If you love the classic look of RayBan wayfarers but don't love the price tag, this similar style from Amazon is the perfect pair of shades to wear all summer during outdoor activities.

$15$14
WITH COUPON

