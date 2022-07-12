Shopping

The Newest Samsung Frame TV Is on Sale Right Now: Save Up to $800 on the Upgraded QLED 4K TV

By ETonline Staff
2022 Samsung Frame TV Deals
Samsung

For 2022, Samsung introduced an anti-reflection matte display to the Frame TV that makes artwork almost look like canvas. It makes The Frame nearly unrecognizable as a TV while in art mode. Now for the first time, you can get up to $800 off the latest Frame TV model with Samsung's best offer of the year yet during the Samsung Black Friday in July Sale event. Artwork, photos, and shows truly look their best on the 2022 Frame TV.

The 2022 Samsung Frame TV includes the same beloved features like crisp image quality, a slim fit, and a customizable bezel, but now the 4K TV has an updated user interface, which brings all your favorite content together — no matter what streaming service it lives on. An anti-reflection screen and the premium matte finish limit reduce the effects of glare so your shows will look as good in the morning as they do at night with the lights on.

85" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
85" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
Samsung
85" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)

Go beyond HDTV with Quantum HDR that delivers an expanded range of color and contrast. It's also easy to upload your own photography, family portraits and other memories to The Frame from your phone. 

$4,300$3,500
65" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
65" Samsung Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
Samsung
65" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)

The 2022 version of the Samsung Frame features an upgraded screen, which has a matte finish for an anti-reflection display. Samsung also includes a slim-fit wall mount in the upgraded version of the popular art-frame-and-TV combo to create a more art-like display. The Frame also maintains vibrant and accurate color tones even as your screen brightens.

$2,000$1,700

Let's be honest: There are televisions that are, well, televisions, and there are televisions that might as well be works of art. The Samsung Frame TV falls into the latter category and is impressively on sale now at both Samsung and Amazon for Amazon Prime Day 2022. You can score the top-rated 2021 Frame TV for up to $1,000 off. 

The Amazon deals are available to everybody, regardless of your Amazon Prime membership status. With the 85-inch Frame TV at $1,000 off, these are Frame TV deals you don’t want to miss to transform your living room. Ahead, get more of the best discounts on the Samsung Frame TV. 

85" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV
85" The Frame Smart TV 2021
Samsung
85" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV

Save $1,000 on the 85" Frame TV at Samsung and Best Buy. 

$4,300$3,300 AT SAMSUNG
75" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV
The Frame 75" QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
75" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV

Takes your viewing experience to the next level with a TV that automatically optimizes both picture and sound for a more immersive experience.

$3,000$2,200 AT SAMSUNG
65" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV
65" The Frame Smart TV 2021
Samsung
65" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV

Samsung's 65-inch TV display features cutting edge QLED technology and crisp 4K clarity, elevating your art and entertainment experience.

$2,000$1,600 AT SAMSUNG
$1,798$1,598 AT AMAZON
50" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV
50" The Frame Smart TV 2021
Samsung
50" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV
$1,300$950 AT SAMSUNG
$1,198$948 AT AMAZON
43" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV
43" The Frame Smart TV 2021
Samsung
43" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV
$1,000$850
$948$848 AT AMAZON
32" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV
32" The Frame Smart TV 2020
Samsung
32" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV
$600$500
$530$458 AT AMAZON

The Frame TV is the perfect solution for those looking to elevate their style with a QLED 4K TV screen that doubles as wall art. By switching to art mode, the Frame TV seamlessly blends into your home decor. When turned on, it delivers stunning 4K picture quality and 100% color volume for a top-notch viewing experience. Along with a built-in brightness sensor that automatically adjusts to the lighting in any room, all sizes of the Frame TV come equipped with an anti-glare and low-reflection matte display, so it looks even more like a real work of art.

Samsung's smart TV also features 4K AI upscaling and Adaptive Sound+ technology to automatically adjust the TV's audio for an enhanced watching experience. 

