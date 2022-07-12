For 2022, Samsung introduced an anti-reflection matte display to the Frame TV that makes artwork almost look like canvas. It makes The Frame nearly unrecognizable as a TV while in art mode. Now for the first time, you can get up to $800 off the latest Frame TV model with Samsung's best offer of the year yet during the Samsung Black Friday in July Sale event. Artwork, photos, and shows truly look their best on the 2022 Frame TV.

The 2022 Samsung Frame TV includes the same beloved features like crisp image quality, a slim fit, and a customizable bezel, but now the 4K TV has an updated user interface, which brings all your favorite content together — no matter what streaming service it lives on. An anti-reflection screen and the premium matte finish limit reduce the effects of glare so your shows will look as good in the morning as they do at night with the lights on.

Let's be honest: There are televisions that are, well, televisions, and there are televisions that might as well be works of art. The Samsung Frame TV falls into the latter category and is impressively on sale now at both Samsung and Amazon for Amazon Prime Day 2022. You can score the top-rated 2021 Frame TV for up to $1,000 off.

The Amazon deals are available to everybody, regardless of your Amazon Prime membership status. With the 85-inch Frame TV at $1,000 off, these are Frame TV deals you don’t want to miss to transform your living room. Ahead, get more of the best discounts on the Samsung Frame TV.