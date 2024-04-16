Sales & Deals

The Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker Is on Sale for Spring — Here's Where to Shop the TikTok-Famous Appliance

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Ninja Creami
Ninja
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 1:55 PM PDT, April 16, 2024

The Ninja Creami is back in stock and on sale for spring. Here's where to grab the viral countertop appliance.

With spring temperatures underway, the popular Ninja Creami is on sale just in time. It's hard to beat a scoop of homemade ice cream when curling up on the couch to watch your favorite tv shows or break out the kitchen appliance when entertaining guests this spring. One of the great things about making ice cream at home is how easy it actually is. Enter one of the latest products to go viral on TikTok: the Ninja Creami

Released in September 2022, the deluxe model has been everywhere on TikTok and its viral popularity has resulted in the Ninja Creami selling out multiple times. The compact countertop appliance from Ninja is a fun way to turn almost any liquid into a frozen treat from the comfort of your home. Right now, three Ninja Creami models are in stock and discounted at the Amazon and Walmart sale event.

Ninja CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream Maker

Ninja CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream Maker
Amazon

Ninja CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream Maker

Turn almost anything into ice cream and frozen drinks with the TikTok-viral Ninja Creami Deluxe.

$250 $223

Shop Now

Ninja CREAMi 7-in-1 Ice Cream Maker

Ninja CREAMi 7-in-1 Ice Cream Maker
Amazon

Ninja CREAMi 7-in-1 Ice Cream Maker

This TikTok-loved ice cream maker has seven one-touch functions to make a host of frozen treats. Choose between Ice Cream, Sorbet, Gelato, Milkshake, Smoothie Bowl, Lite Ice Cream​ and Mix-in.

$229 $192

Shop Now

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker
Walmart

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker

From healthy to indulgent, the Ninja Creami can create ice cream, sorbets and milkshakes with the touch of a button. It's a great gift for the mom with a sweet tooth.

$199 $149

Shop Now

You can technically make ice cream without a fancy machine, but a quality at-home ice cream maker simplifies the process. The Ninja Creami allows you to make ice cream, milkshakes, smoothie bowls and gelato in matter of minutes. You just have to freeze your ingredients beforehand.

Unlike the standard model, the Ninja Creami Deluxe can make frozen yogurt, creamiccinos, frozen drinks, slushies and Italian ice. The deluxe has a unique ability to mix only half of your cup at once, leaving the other half untouched. This lets you mix two flavors of ice cream or just make half-portions. Foodies will love the Ninja Creami since it is one of the easiest ways to make frozen treats without sacrificing quality.

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

