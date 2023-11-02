Sales & Deals

The Our Place Black Friday Sale Is Here: Shop the Best Cookware Deals Up to 45% Off

Our Place Black Friday Sale
Our Place
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 12:40 PM PDT, November 2, 2023

Our Place's Black Friday Sale is discounting the Always Pan, Perfect Pot and more cookware to upgrade your kitchen.

Just in time to plan the perfect Thanksgiving menu, Our Place is dishing out Black Friday savings with some of the best deals of the year on the viral cookware brand. Whether you're looking to update your old pots and pans to be the host with the most, or searching for the perfect holiday gift for a friend or family member who loves to cook, the Our Place Black Friday Sale is filled with incredible cookware deals on bestsellers, including the iconic Always Pan

Now through Tuesday, November 28, Our Place's cult-favorite cookware, tableware and kitchen essentials are up to 45% off — so now is the perfect time to shop to add these must-have pieces to your home. 

Shop the Our Place Black Friday Sale

The do-it-all Our Place Always Pan is a fan favorite across social media for its stylish design and versatility. New and improved, the Always Pan is now oven-safe with 50% longer-lasting toxin-free nonstick coating and can do the job of ten pieces of traditional cookware. Marked down from $150 to $99 (the lowest price we've ever seen for it), get the Always Pan 2.0 before your favorite color sells out. 

Our Place Always Pan 2.0

Our Place Always Pan 2.0
Our Place

Our Place Always Pan 2.0

Adding two extra functions with it's upgraded technology, the Always Pan 2.0 basically does it all. Plus, it's made with 100% recycled aluminum. Just as gorgeous as the original, you can get the new pan in 10 different colors. 

$150 $99

Shop Now

Our Place's customer favorites make excellent housewarming and holiday gifts for the foodies and chefs in your life. From the brand's newest releases like the mini, but mighty Wonder OvenCast Iron Always Panovenware set, and the mini versions of the Always Pan and Perfect Pot to Selena Gomez's kitchenware collection, you can't go wrong gifting these stylish cooking bestsellers.

Cast Iron Cookware Set

Cast Iron Cookware Set
Our Place

Cast Iron Cookware Set

This limited-time deal from Our Place's Black Friday sale includes a cast-iron Always Pan, Perfect Pot, Hot Grill, Grill Press, and bonus Hot Grips.

$465 $340

Shop Now

Perfect Pot

Perfect Pot
Our Place

Perfect Pot

Our Place's reimagined cooking pot does it all — no, really. From boiling and baking to crisping and steaming, you can consider this your new favorite, all-in-one cooking essential.

$165 $115

Shop Now

Wonder Oven

Wonder Oven
Our Place

Wonder Oven

Our Place's brand new kitchen appliance can air fry, bake, roast, toast, reheat, and broil – all with steam infusion technology for crispy exteriors and soft, moist interiors.

$195 $170

Shop Now

Cast Iron Always Pan

Cast Iron Always Pan
Our Place

Cast Iron Always Pan

The 8-in-1 cast iron version of Our Place's bestselling Always Pan is now in stock in seven different colors. 

$155 $115

Shop Now

Our Place Always Pan Duo

Our Place Always Pan Duo
Our Place

Our Place Always Pan Duo

The Always Pan is a revolutionary cooking tool that does the job of ten different pans. The nonstick pan works as a braiser, searing pan, steamer, strainer, saute pan, fry pan, boiling pot, serving pot and storage container. And with this bundle, you get the incredible Always Pan in two different sizes. 

$270 $175

Shop Now

The Dream Cooker

The Dream Cooker
Our Place

The Dream Cooker

Whether you want fork-tender meats, flavorful broths or fluffy grains, the ultra-efficient Dream Cooker can make it happen in record time.

$250 $225

Shop Now

Home Cook Duo

Home Cook Duo
Our Place

Home Cook Duo

Save $116 on the Perfect Pot and Always Pan Bundle, designed to replace an 18-piece cookware set.

$315 $199

Shop Now

Mini Home Cook Duo

Mini Home Cook Duo
Our Place

Mini Home Cook Duo

The Mini Perfect Pot and Mini Always Pan offer the perfect size for smaller meals. 

$250 $165

Shop Now

Cookware Set

Cookware Set
Our Place

Cookware Set

Try out new recipes this holiday season with Our Place's multifunctional 4-piece cookware set, designed with ceramic nonstick coating.

$565 $335

Shop Now

The cookware, tableware, and kitchen tools in Our Place's collection make stylish additions to any home. Included in the Our Place sale are plates, bowls, and mugs that will liven up any kitchen's aesthetic. Shop more of our marked-down favorite kitchen must-haves from Our Place below.

Main Plates

Main Plates
Our Place

Main Plates

We love the chic and simple look of these hand-painted porcelain plates.

$50 $35

Shop Now

Side Bowls

Side Bowls
Our Place

Side Bowls

Ready to complete your set of dinnerware? Opt for these soup and side bowls, which will match your plates perfectly.

$45 $32

Shop Now

Mug Set

Mug Set
Our Place

Mug Set

Start your mornings with Our Place's limited-edition, handmade porcelain mugs. They come in a set of four, so you can easily share with your nearest and dearest.

$40 $28

Shop Now

The Knife Trio Bundle

The Knife Trio Bundle
Our Place

The Knife Trio Bundle

Cover all your slicing needs with just three knives: Everyday Chef’s Knife, Serrated Slicing Knife and Precise Paring Knife. 

$170 $99

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

