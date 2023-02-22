Samsung officially launched the new lineup of Galaxy S23 smartphones on Friday, February 17. The Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra are now available along with new offers to upgrade your device for less.

In addition to Samsung's fastest mobile processor ever, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra features an upgraded 200-megapixel camera, which is nearly double the resolution of the S22 Ultra. Samsung said their improved and most advanced camera system is tailored for nearly any lighting conditions and engineered to render incredible detail — even in low light situations.

With up to $750 instant trade-in credit and $100 instant Samsung Credit, you can save up to $850 on the new Galaxy S23 Ultra right now. T-Mobile customers can get up to $1,100 off the Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ — making the two smartphones virtually free. Choose your favorite color from Phantom Black, Cream, Green and Lavender, and score all three Galaxy smartphone deals below.

Powerful and sleeker with a slightly flatter design than its predecessor, the Galaxy S23 Ultra takes incredibly smooth video and has a built-in S Pen to use your phone as a notepad. The new 200MP Adaptive Pixel sensor in the S23 Ultra captures epic moments with incredible precision. The Galaxy S23 series introduces fast autofocus and Samsung's first Super HDR selfie camera, jumping from 30fps to 60fps, for noticeably better front-facing images and videos. You can take 4K videos from the S23's 12MP selfie camera, too.

The new Samsung S23 is the smallest of the three new phones, with a 6.1-inch screen. You can pre-order the S23 in Phantom Black, Cream, Green and Lavender. With a 5.6-inch screen, the Samsung S23+ offers upgraded storage options of 256GB and 512GB with 8GB of RAM.

Order the new Samsung Galaxy S23 devices today for delivery as soon as Thursday, February 23.

