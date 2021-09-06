Fashion

The Uggs Celebs Can't Stop Wearing Are On Sale Now for Labor Day

By ETonline Staff
megan fox uggs
ICYMI: Uggs have made a name for themselves with the iconic shearling boot, but there's another style from the brand that has become ultra-popular. The Fluff Yeah slides -- the cozy, plush slipper-and-sandal combination -- have been spotted all over TikTok and Instagram, and celebs are big fans of the statement-making shoes, too. Right now, select colorways of the Fluff Yeah slides are marked down at 40% off at Nordstrom for the Labor Day sale.

Megan Fox was seen rocking the pair in a blush pink shade with jeans, a bralette top and cropped cardigan -- proving that the comfy slip-on can be worn with dressier outfits in addition to loungewear and leggings.

Gigi Hadid, Justin Bieber and Vanessa Hudgens are more stars who love the Fluff Yeah. The puffy, soft slingback is available in a range of colors from gray to neon yellow.

megan fox in ugg fluff yeah slides
Ugg Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal
Ugg Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal
$60 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $100)
Ugg Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal
Ugg Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal
$65 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $110)

In addition to Fluff Yeah, more Ugg's cozy slippers are on sale at Macy's. 

Ugg Oh Yeah Slippers
Ugg Oh Yeah Slippers
$65 AT MACY'S (REGULARLY $110)
Ugg Oh Yeah Slide Slippers
Ugg Oh Yeah Slide Slippers
$60 AT MACY'S (REGULARLY $100)

Andra Day wore the Fluffita slide to an afterparty for the Oscars. She paired the cozy shoe with a stunning metallic gown. 

Andra Day - Spring Place Oscars After Party
Ugg Fluffita Slipper
Ugg Fluffita Slipper
$65 AND UP AT AMAZON

But we can't forget about the classic! So many celebs such as Emily Ratajkowski, Kendall Jenner, Joan Smalls and Irina Shayk have all been spotted rocking the UGG Classic Ultra Mini -- a shorter, mini version of the classic bootie that became a footwear staple in the early 2000s.

The mini UGGs are a cooler take on the iconic UGG silhouette -- which is undoubtedly cozy and soft on the feet. Celebs love wearing the boot while out and about on their off-duty days. The versatile design goes with a variety of looks such as leggings, shorts and dresses. It's the perfect shoe to easily slip on and off for any season. The boot is pre-treated to repel lightweight water and has a durable sole to walk in. The mini also comes in the taller, ankle version called the Classic Mini II. 

Emily Ratajkowski in Uggs
Irina Shayk in Uggs
Joan Smalls in Uggs
UGG Classic Ultra Mini
UGG Classic Ultra Mini
$140 AT AMAZON
UGG Classic Mini II Boot
UGG Classic Mini II Boot
$150 AT AMAZON

Of course, UGG's Fluff Yeah slides, Classic Ultra Mini and Classic Mini II boots aren't the only styles A-list celebs are loving. Selena Gomez was previously spotted wearing the Australian brand's Classic Bailey Button II boots while on location for her film, Only Murders in the Building. The star -- who launched the second season of her cooking show, Selena + Chef -- has been wearing these cozy boots with multiple outfits, including one featuring a cuddly teddy coat and one with a puffy tote bag from her Rare Beauty line. 

Selena Gomez wearing Ugg Baily Button II Boot
UGG Bailey Button II Boot
UGG Bailey Button II Boot
$102 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $180)

Lizzo never shies away from sharing her favorite fashion and beauty staples. The chart-topping singer took to her Instagram to post a classic "fit pic" -- which featured the super fun UGG Fluff Sugar Platform sandal. With its sustainable make and fun color options, this is definitely the perfect transitional shoe to add to your wardrobe.

UGG Fluff Sugar Platform
UGG Fluff Sugar Platform
$110 AT UGG

