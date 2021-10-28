Fashion

The UGGs Celebs Can’t Stop Wearing Are on Secret Sale at Amazon

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
UGGs Celebs Can't Stop Wearing
Ilya S. Savenok/Getty/GC Images, Nordstrom

ICYMI: UGG has made a name for itself with the iconic shearling boot, and stylish celebrities can't get enough of UGG's ultra-comfy shoes.

If you're looking to finally give an UGG shoe a go or you're seeking new ones to add to an existing collection, head over to Amazon. The retailer is having a sale on UGGs up to more than 50% off on the brand's popular boot and slipper styles, such as the Bailey, Classic Mini and Dakota Slipper. 

Scuffette II Slipper
Ugg Scuffette II Slipper
Amazon
Scuffette II Slipper
$90$43
Dakota Slipper
Ugg Dakota Slipper
Amazon
Dakota Slipper
$125$89
Bailey Bow II Boot
Ugg Bailey Bow II Boot
Amazon
Bailey Bow II Boot
$200$160
Classic Ultra Mini Ankle Boot
Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Ankle Boot
Amazon
Classic Ultra Mini Ankle Boot
$150$125

The Fluff Yeah slides have become another popular, celeb-approved UGG design. The cozy, plush slipper-and-sandal combination -- have been spotted all over TikTok and Instagram, and celebs are big fans of the statement-making shoes, too. Right now, select colorways of the Fluff Yeah slides are marked down for up to 40% off at Amazon.

Hailey Bieber was recently spotted in New York City wearing an oversized blazer, no pants and a foggy gray style of the famed UGG slip-ons. While Megan Fox was seen rocking the pair in a blush pink shade with jeans, a bralette top and cropped cardigan -- proving that the comfy slip-on can be worn with dressier outfits in addition to loungewear and leggings.

Hailey Bieber UGGs
Ilya S. Savenok/Getty/GC Images
megan fox in ugg fluff yeah slides
John Sciulli/WireImage

Gigi Hadid, Justin Bieber and Vanessa Hudgens are more stars who love the Fluff Yeah. The puffy, soft slingback is available in a range of colors from gray to neon yellow. 

Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper
Amazon
Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper
$110$60
Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal
Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal
Amazon
Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal
$110$60
Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal
Ugg Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal
Amazon
Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal
$110$60
Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal
Ugg Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal
Amazon
Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal
$110$65

In addition to Fluff Yeah, more UGG's cozy slippers are on sale. 

Oh Yeah Slide Slippers
Ugg Oh Yeah Slide Slippers
Amazon
Oh Yeah Slide Slippers
$100$60
Oh Yeah Slippers
Ugg Oh Yeah Slippers
Amazon
Oh Yeah Slippers
$110$65

Andra Day wore the Fluffita slide to an afterparty for the Oscars. She paired the cozy shoe with a stunning metallic gown. 

Andra Day - Spring Place Oscars After Party
Getty Images
Fluffita Slipper
Ugg Fluffita Slipper
Amazon
Fluffita Slipper
$110$65 AND UP

But we can't forget about the classic! So many celebs such as Emily Ratajkowski, Kendall Jenner, Joan Smalls and Irina Shayk have all been spotted rocking the UGG Classic Ultra Mini -- a shorter, mini version of the classic bootie that became a footwear staple in the early 2000s.

The mini UGGs are a cooler take on the iconic UGG silhouette -- which is undoubtedly cozy and soft on the feet. Celebs love wearing the boot while out and about on their off-duty days. The versatile design goes with a variety of looks such as leggings, shorts and dresses. It's the perfect shoe to easily slip on and off for any season. The boot is pre-treated to repel lightweight water and has a durable sole to walk in. The mini also comes in the taller, ankle version called the Classic Mini II. 

Emily Ratajkowski in Uggs
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Irina Shayk in Uggs
Jared Siskin/GC Images
Joan Smalls in Uggs
Jared Siskin/WireImage
Classic Ultra Mini
Ugg Classic Ultra Mini
Amazon
Classic Ultra Mini
$140$125
Classic Mini II Boot
UGG Classic Mini II Boot
Amazon
Classic Mini II Boot
$150$123 AT AMAZON

Of course, UGG's Fluff Yeah slides, Classic Ultra Mini and Classic Mini II boots aren't the only styles A-list celebs are loving. Selena Gomez was previously spotted wearing the Australian brand's Classic Bailey Button II boots while on location for her film, Only Murders in the Building. The star -- who launched the second season of her cooking show, Selena + Chef -- has been wearing these cozy boots with multiple outfits, including one featuring a cuddly teddy coat and one with a puffy tote bag from her Rare Beauty line. 

Selena Gomez wearing Ugg Baily Button II Boot
Gotham/Getty Images
Bailey Button II Boot
UGG Bailey Button II Boot
Amazon
Bailey Button II Boot
$180$150

Speaking of sticking to the classics -- Gigi Hadid regularly sports different styles from UGG. Though her most recent pair -- the UGG Women's Tazz Slipper -- pays homage to the shape of UGG's OG slipper styles, with a more modern touch, chestnut coloring and a comfortable twist.

Gigi Hadid UGG
Pierre Suu/Getty/GC Images
Tazz Slipper
UGG Women's Tazz Slipper
Amazon
Tazz Slipper
$120 AT AMAZON

Lizzo never shies away from sharing her favorite fashion and beauty staples. The chart-topping singer took to her Instagram to post a classic "fit pic" -- which featured the super fun UGG Fluff Sugar Platform sandal. With its sustainable make and fun color options, this is definitely the perfect transitional shoe to add to your wardrobe.

Fluff Sugar Platform
UGG Fluff Sugar Platform
UGG
Fluff Sugar Platform
$110

RELATED CONTENT:

Holiday Gift Guide 2021: Ideas for Thoughtful Gifts and More

Chic Cozy Cardigans For Fall

Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale: Best Deals on Cozy Fashion

Jennifer Lopez's Sweatsuit Is Cozy Chic -- Get the Look!

Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale: The Best Deals on Cozy Home Decor

Cozy Furniture and Decor to Get Your Home Ready for Fall

Madewell Is Having a Sale for Cozy Season -- Take 20% Off Tees & Sweat

Celeb-Loved Barefoot Dreams Throw Blankets Are Up to 50% Off Now

Hurry to Get Zendaya’s UGG Slippers for 60% Off at Nordstrom