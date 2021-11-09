'The Voice' Top 13 Revealed: Jim and Sasha Allen, Girl Named Tom, Ryleigh Plank and More!
The Voice season 21 live shows are here and it's all up to the viewer votes to decide who will make it to the finale!
Following the Top 20 performances on Monday night, Tuesday's live show will feature the announcement of the Top 13 -- the top two vote-getters from each team, plus one coach's selection -- as well as the winner of last week's Comeback Singer vote, who will compete alongside one remaining performer from each team for the first Instant Save of the season.
Check out all of the Top 13 performers below, and vote for your favorite on The Voice app, or online at NBC.com/VoiceVote.
TEAM KELLY
Girl Named Tom
Jeremy Rosado
Gymani
TEAM LEGEND
Jershika Maple
Joshua Vacanti
Shadale
TEAM ARIANA
Jim and Sasha Allen
Holly Forbes
Ryleigh Plank
TEAM BLAKE
Wendy Moten
Paris Winningham
Lana Scott
The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.
