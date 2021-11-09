The Voice season 21 live shows are here and it's all up to the viewer votes to decide who will make it to the finale!

Following the Top 20 performances on Monday night, Tuesday's live show will feature the announcement of the Top 13 -- the top two vote-getters from each team, plus one coach's selection -- as well as the winner of last week's Comeback Singer vote, who will compete alongside one remaining performer from each team for the first Instant Save of the season.

Check out all of the Top 13 performers below, and vote for your favorite on The Voice app, or online at NBC.com/VoiceVote.

TEAM KELLY

Girl Named Tom

Jeremy Rosado

Gymani

TEAM LEGEND

Jershika Maple

Joshua Vacanti

Shadale

TEAM ARIANA

Jim and Sasha Allen

Holly Forbes

Ryleigh Plank

TEAM BLAKE

Wendy Moten

Paris Winningham

Lana Scott

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

