Walmart is having its own mega-sale this winter at their Year-End Clearance Sale. Among their deals the Echelon Connect Sport indoor cycling bike, a Peloton dupe, is over 25% off at the Walmart Sale.

The Echelon bike regularly retails for $600. During Walmart's Winter Sale you can score a huge deal and buy one for just under $500, no coupon code needed. Thats a $100 savings and a fraction of the price of a Peloton-branded stationary bike. Purchase includes a free 30-day membership to Echelon's fitness program, Echelon United. When you join Echelon United, you also gain access to Echelon's FitPass, which gives you access to live and on-demand classes including HIIT and yoga.

The sport bike features 32 manual resistance levels and bluetooth technology to monitor your performance and track your progress in tandem with the EchelonFit app.

With 2022 here, this is the perfect time to start thinking about new year's resolutions. Do you know someone who haven't been able to get to the gym? Bring the gym to them with this peloton dupe. While it's currently on sale, there's no better time to shop.

Walmart's Winter Sale event includes sales on select items across categories like home, technology, apparel, beauty, appliances and fitness goods. Keep an eye out all month long for any new deals that pop up on the retailers site. If you haven't signed up for Walmart's new paid membership service, Walmart Plus, you might want to do that now for free delivery and other perks.

Grab this huge discount and shop now!

