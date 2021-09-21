We're well into fall these days, and every autumn wardrobe needs a good selection of jeans, cardigans and jackets. And there's no cooler jacket than the leather jacket to turn an outfit from regular to edgy in a snap (or zip).

If you're looking for a new faux leather jacket, the Levi's faux leather jacket is on sale for a low price you don't want to miss. The bestselling black moto jacket is nearly 70% off for $30 (regularly $90) on Amazon. That's a $90 jacket for the price of a typical Postmates order.

Available in standard and plus sizes, this leather jacket is a wardrobe staple you'll wear for years to come, and it's the perfect addition for fall. The jacket features edgy zipper details, snap buttons, pockets and a detachable belt. The outer shell is also water-resistant, making this topper a stylish and practical piece.

All set on the leather look? The Levi's shop on Amazon also has a ton of deals on popular styles from the iconic fashion brand. Best known for denim, Levi's jeans and denim jackets are a must-have no matter what season it is. Levi's has been a longtime favorite among celebrities, too, including The Voice coach Ariana Grande, supermodel Hailey Bieber (a Levi's brand ambassador) and tennis star Naomi Osaka, who recently co-designed a sustainable collection with the brand.

While you grab this huge deal on the faux leather jacket before it's gone, be sure to check out more of ET Style's favorite Levi's styles below.

The Classic Shirt Amazon The Classic Shirt A check print shirt is a staple for fall. Stay true to size or size up to wear as a shacket. $50 (REGULARLY $60) Buy Now

