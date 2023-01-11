Shopping

Top Best Buy Deals to Take Advantage of Now: Save On TVs, Headphones, Appliances and More

By ETonline Staff
Top Deals at Best Buy
Tech is always one of the top categories for shoppers during the new year to upgrade their homes, stick to those fitness resolutions, and work productively. For updating your devices in 2023, Best Buy is known for its huge deals on everything from 4K TVs and smartphones to fitness equipment and kitchen appliances. With hundred of Best Buy deals every day, it can be overwhelming to find the best savings worth the money. To help you out, we've collected the top Best Buy deals on tech from brands like Apple, Samsung, Bose, Beats and Sony. 

Shop Top Best Buy Deals

With Best Buy's deals, shoppers have the chance to save on quality tech across every category. Whether you're thinking about upgrading your TV before the Super Bowl or your home could use a new washer and dryer, the Best Buy sale is a one-stop-shop for tech savings. Before the year gets too busy, head over to Best Buy to save money on the gadgets you and your family will love. 

Ahead, we've gathered the best deals to shop from Best Buy today. 

Best TV Deals at Best Buy

From Samsung OLED TVs to Amazon Fire TVs, Best Buy has deals on high-quality TVs to bring a cinematic viewing experience to your home. Check out a few of the best deals we found on 4K TVs. 

Samsung 75" QN95B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
Samsung 75" QN95B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Best Buy
Samsung 75" QN95B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)

Grab Samsung's new QN95B QLED 4K TV at a discount of up to $2,000. Having debuted in June 2022, this new smart TV features an enhanced 4K experience and upgraded Quantum Matrix tech. The mini LEDs are even more precise, which allows you to enjoy true-to-color images even in bright daylight. 

$3,800$3,300
Samsung 65” Class S95B OLED 4K Smart Tizen TV
Samsung 65” Class S95B OLED 4K Smart Tizen TV
Best Buy
Samsung 65” Class S95B OLED 4K Smart Tizen TV

With 8.3 million self-lit pixels and ultra-powerful 4K AI Neural Processing, this Samsung OLED TV delivers an unbelievably real picture. Dolby Atmos sound built-in and a LaserSlim design make the viewing experience even more intensely cinematic.

 

$2,300$2,000
LG 70" NanoCell 75UQA Series LED 4K UHD TV
LG 70" NanoCell 75UQA Series LED 4K UHD TV
Best Buy
LG 70" NanoCell 75UQA Series LED 4K UHD TV

Transform your world with over a billion¹ bright, bold and beautiful colors from the stunning NanoCell display.

$900$700
Amazon 50" 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
Amazon 50" 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
Best Buy
Amazon 50" 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

Amazon Fire TV 4-Series brings 4K Ultra HD entertainment, vivid picture quality, and access to more than 1 million movies and TV episodes. Just press and ask Alexa to watch what you want, when you want.

$470$320

Best Fitness Deals at Best Buy

Tempo Starter + Expanded Accessory Pack
Tempo Starter + Expanded Accessory Pack
Best Buy
Tempo Starter + Expanded Accessory Pack

Tempo is the only smart home gym that makes weight training personalized and safe through real-time form corrections and custom workout plans. Exclusive to Best Buy, the Tempo pack includes all of the Tempo Starter Pack accessories plus an additional $350+ worth of premium Tempo equipment.

$2,750$1,700
Bowflex BXT8J Treadmill
Bowflex BXT8J Treadmill
Best Buy
Bowflex BXT8J Treadmill

Save $500 on a high performance cardio experience that delivers a wide variety of features like adaptive workouts, on-demand classes, and real-time coaching. Features include a 20” W x 60” L running belt, ComfortTechtm cushioning, 15% motorized incline for hill training, Bluetooth heart rate tracking, and more.

$1,600$1,100
Fitbit Sense Advanced Health Smartwatch
Fitbit Sense Advanced Health Smartwatch
Best Buy
Fitbit Sense Advanced Health Smartwatch

The Fitbit Sense unlocks a 6-month Fitbit Premium membership for new users which includes personalized tools like Daily Readiness—so you can do what's best for your body. 

$250$190

Best Buy's Best Deals on Headphones

Beats by Dre brings you some of the best noise-cancelling headphones available. The sleek designs are made to be taken anywhere, so you can feel like you're in the studio on the go. 

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones
Beats Solo
Best Buy
Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones

With up to 40 hours of battery life, Beats Solo3 is your perfect everyday headphone. Enjoy award-winning Beats sound with Bluetooth wireless listening freedom. 

$200$130
Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Best Buy
Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds

The Beats Fit Pro Earbuds fit securely in your ears. With three different listening modes and the enhanced Apple H1 Chip, you can customize your listening experience.

$200$160
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live
Best Buy
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

Designed with the largest Galaxy Buds speaker, improved bass and an open fit, playlists sound more like live music than ever before on Samsung Galaxy Buds Live. 

$150$100

Best Buy's Best Deals on Appliances

In case you missed out on the holiday deals on home and kitchen appliances, Best Buy is keeping the discounts coming for the new year. From Keurig coffee makers to robot vacuums, shop Best Buy's deals on kitchen gadgets and appliance upgrades. 

Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker
Best Buy
Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker

Save $40 on delicious coffee made in minutes. 

$130$90
Samsung 6.0 cu. ft. Total Capacity Smart Dial Washer and Dryer
Samsung 6.0 cu. ft. Total Capacity Smart Dial Washer and Dryer
Best Buy
Samsung 6.0 cu. ft. Total Capacity Smart Dial Washer and Dryer

Sleek and stylish, this washer/dryer duo lets you save a whopping $360 off retail prices. Both feature an AI-powered smart dial to help you find the best cycle possible based on your washing habits and preferences.

$3,600$2,600
Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan TP01
Dyson - Pure Cool Purifying Fan TP01
Best Buy
Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan TP01

A cooling tower when you need it, the Dyson TP01 features Air Multiplier purifier fan technology that projects a powerful stream of smooth, uninterrupted, purified air. 

$400$280
Bella Pro Series 12-Piece Cookware Set
Bella Pro Series 12-Piece Cookware Set
Best Buy
Bella Pro Series 12-Piece Cookware Set

With its durable aluminum construction, this Bella 12-Piece Cookware Set allows for fast and even heating, and its non-stick coating enables easy food release and cleaning. 

$180$70

