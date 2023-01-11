Tech is always one of the top categories for shoppers during the new year to upgrade their homes, stick to those fitness resolutions, and work productively. For updating your devices in 2023, Best Buy is known for its huge deals on everything from 4K TVs and smartphones to fitness equipment and kitchen appliances. With hundred of Best Buy deals every day, it can be overwhelming to find the best savings worth the money. To help you out, we've collected the top Best Buy deals on tech from brands like Apple, Samsung, Bose, Beats and Sony.

Shop Top Best Buy Deals

With Best Buy's deals, shoppers have the chance to save on quality tech across every category. Whether you're thinking about upgrading your TV before the Super Bowl or your home could use a new washer and dryer, the Best Buy sale is a one-stop-shop for tech savings. Before the year gets too busy, head over to Best Buy to save money on the gadgets you and your family will love.

Ahead, we've gathered the best deals to shop from Best Buy today.

Best TV Deals at Best Buy

From Samsung OLED TVs to Amazon Fire TVs, Best Buy has deals on high-quality TVs to bring a cinematic viewing experience to your home. Check out a few of the best deals we found on 4K TVs.

Best Fitness Deals at Best Buy

Tempo Starter + Expanded Accessory Pack Best Buy Tempo Starter + Expanded Accessory Pack Tempo is the only smart home gym that makes weight training personalized and safe through real-time form corrections and custom workout plans. Exclusive to Best Buy, the Tempo pack includes all of the Tempo Starter Pack accessories plus an additional $350+ worth of premium Tempo equipment. $2,750 $1,700 Shop Now

Bowflex BXT8J Treadmill Best Buy Bowflex BXT8J Treadmill Save $500 on a high performance cardio experience that delivers a wide variety of features like adaptive workouts, on-demand classes, and real-time coaching. Features include a 20” W x 60” L running belt, ComfortTechtm cushioning, 15% motorized incline for hill training, Bluetooth heart rate tracking, and more. $1,600 $1,100 Shop Now

Best Buy's Best Deals on Headphones

Beats by Dre brings you some of the best noise-cancelling headphones available. The sleek designs are made to be taken anywhere, so you can feel like you're in the studio on the go.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Best Buy Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Designed with the largest Galaxy Buds speaker, improved bass and an open fit, playlists sound more like live music than ever before on Samsung Galaxy Buds Live. $150 $100 Shop Now

Best Buy's Best Deals on Appliances

In case you missed out on the holiday deals on home and kitchen appliances, Best Buy is keeping the discounts coming for the new year. From Keurig coffee makers to robot vacuums, shop Best Buy's deals on kitchen gadgets and appliance upgrades.

